Coronavirus latest: Global cases pass 6 million

- There are over 6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world and more than 368,000 people have died

- Brazil has recorded its biggest increase in cases within a single day and now has almost half-a-million cases, while deaths have overtaken France

- Germany and the EU have urged US President Donald Trump to reconsider plans to cut ties with the World Health Organization

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

00:08 The number of deaths in Latin America has passed 50,000, as Brazil marks a record rise in the number of cases. Chile, Mexico and Peru are among the countries struggling to contain the rise in infections.

Experts say Latin America is the new epicenter of COVID-19.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

