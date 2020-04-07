Coronavirus latest: Global cases pass 1.5 million

Global confirmed cases have passed 1.5 million and over 87,000 people have died

US President Donald Trump renewed his attack on the World Health Organization's handling of the pandemic

The EU is facing criticism after talks on debt mutualization failed to reach a conclusion and their top science chief resigned

Over 1,000 military doctors and nurses have arrived in hospitals in the state of New York

Swiss look to easing lockdown

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

