 Coronavirus latest: Global cases pass 1.5 million | News | DW | 09.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus latest: Global cases pass 1.5 million

The US has seen its most deadly single day as President Trump renewed his attack on the World Health Organization. The EU is facing mounting pressure to work better together. Follow DW for the latest.

A woman holds a child as she walks past people waiting in line to receive testing during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Reuters/J. Lott)

  • Global confirmed cases have passed 1.5 million and over 87,000 people have died
  • US President Donald Trump renewed his attack on the World Health Organization's handling of the pandemic
  • The EU is facing criticism after talks on debt mutualization failed to reach a conclusion and their top science chief resigned
  • Over 1,000 military doctors and nurses have arrived in hospitals in the state of New York

00:00 Welcome to DW's coverage of the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Catch up on all of Wednesday's developments here: Swiss look to easing lockdown

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

ed/rc (AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

 

Related content

Japan Ministerpräsident Shinzo Abe

Coronavirus: Can Japan's 'soft lockdown' stop COVID-19? 07.04.2020

Japan's PM Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other cities to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Critics say the measure has come "far too late." Julian Ryall reports from Tokyo.

Dakar, Senegal, Arbeitslosigkeit

The 77 percent - COVID 19-Young does not mean immune 08.04.2020

It is true the recovery rate of coronavirus is higher among young people but this does not make Africa's 77 percent immune. Even if you recover, you could pass it on to someone unknowingly, and with dire consequences to their health. Are you protecting yourself enough? join Michael Oti as he speaks with youngsters in Accra Ghana.

Spanien Madrid | Coronavirus | Medizinisches Personal, Schutzausrüstung

Millions of coronavirus infections left undetected worldwide – study 08.04.2020

Researchers from a German university have said countries have only found on average about 6% of coronavirus infections. The real number of infected people globally may have already reached tens of millions of people.

Advertisement