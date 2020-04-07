Coronavirus latest: Global cases pass 1.5 million

Global confirmed cases have passed 1.5 million and over 87,000 people have died

US President Donald Trump renewed his attack on the World Health Organization's handling of the pandemic

The EU is facing criticism after talks on debt mutualization failed to reach a conclusion and their top science chief resigned

Over 1,000 military doctors and nurses have arrived in hospitals in the state of New York

01:40 The United States reported more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, for the second day in a row. There are over 400,000 nationally and nearly 15,000 people have died.

The state of New York has almost one-third of all deaths in the US and has welcomed military aid in hospitals across the state.

President Donald Trump renewed his attack on the World Health Organization, saying that the US contributed far more than its fair share of funding to the UN agency and would "re-evaluate" its contribution.

New statistics show that COVID-19 is having a disproportionately bad effect on African-Americans. Around 42% of deaths reported so far have been of black US citizens; they make up roughly 21% of the country’s population.

US researchers have begun another safety test on a new experimental COVID-19 vaccine. They will carry out an extensive safety test of the shot, which only requires a skin-deep jab.

Although cases are continuing to rise, President Trump also has announced that his government is beginning to consider how they will handle an exit strategy from the lockdown. He said he wants the US economy to reopen with a "big bang."

00:45: Here is a roundup of the latest from the Americas:

Canada: Many of the over 16,000 Air Canada who were laid off because of the coronavirus have been rehired, the company has confirmed. The airline is able to do this because of a government relief package for businesses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the package will now be available for businesses that have dropped 15% of their revenues, rather than the previously-announced 30%.

Trudeau also warned for the country to brace for "painful" unemployment figures to be released on Thursday as the economy continues to suffer. "It's going to be a hard day for our country," he said in his daily press conference.

Canada has over 18,000 confirmed cases and 407 people have died.

Brazil: Health Minister Luis Henrique Mandetta has said that Brazil's attempts to source ventilators from China are failing and instead the government is turning to Brazilian companies.

Concerns are also rising about the impact an outbreak would have among Brazil’s indigenous populations in the Amazon after the first case was reported among the Yanomani people in the country’s largest reservation. The government has shared plans to build a field hospital for indigenous communities.

President Jair Bolsonaro also announced that Brazil was sourcing the drug hydroxychloroquine from India to help produce medication.

Brazil has almost 16,000 confirmed cases and 819 people have died.

Ecuador: The Andean country is struggling to cope with the large numbers of dead. The government is preparing an emergency burial ground while there have been reports of some bodies being lost before burial was possible.

Following reports from the largest city of Guayaquil, President Lenin Moreno has called for an investigation into how the bodies are being dealt with.

Local media also reported that the country was urgently hiring over 600 new medical professionals to help tackle the crisis.

Ecuador has 4,450 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 242 people have died.

Venezuela: A UN plane carrying 90 tons of health, water and sanitation aid arrived in Venezuela to help them tackle the pandemic. The shipment includes 28,000 protective equipment kits for health workers.

Venezuela is in the middle of an economic crisis that has led to mass migration and nationwide food shortages. Quarantine and social distancing measures may spell worse news for those in economic hardship.

"This is the first United Nations humanitarian shipment in support of the Venezuelan COVID-19 outbreak," said Peter Grohmann, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Venezuela.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Dhaka, Bangladesh A detained man crouches in front of policemen enforcing the lockdown. Dhaka, Bangladesh.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Kathmandu, Nepal A Nepalese police officer maintains distance as he detains a man defying the lockdown imposed by the government. Kathmandu, Nepal, March 29.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Chennai, India Police force residents to do sit-ups as a punishment for breaking the lockdown. Chennai, India, April 1.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Bangkok, Thailand Thai police officers wearing protective masks stop a man on a motorcycle at a checkpoint. Bangkok, Thailand April 3.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Ahmedabad, India Members of a rapid action force patrol a neighborhood urging people to remain indoors. Ahmedabad, India, April 1.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Mogadishu, Somalia Policemen attempt to disperse revelers swimming in the Indian Ocean near Lido Beach as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Mogadishu, Somalia, April 3.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Brighton, Britain A police community support officer speaks with a beachgoer at Brighton Beach in the UK, April 4.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Jerusalem, Israel Israeli police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man in the Mea Shearim neighborhood during a partial lockdown. Jerusalem, Israel, March 30.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Guatemala City, Guatemala Members of Guatemala's National Civil Police escort men detained for breaking curfew. Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 3.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Los Angeles, California, USA Los Angeles Police Department officers verify permitted passenger travel at Union Station. Los Angeles, California, April 4.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Moscow, Russia During a snowfall in Moscow's Red Square, a police officer gives instructions to pedestrians after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown. Moscow, Russia, March 31.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Rio de Janeiro, Brazil A police officer orders a sunbather to leave a closed beach. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 28.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Near Cape Town, South Africa Soldiers and a police officer are seen among shacks in Khayelitsha township as authorities attempt to enforce a nationwide lockdown. Near Cape Town, South Africa, March 27.



Venezuela has 166 confirmed cases and nine people have died. The relatively low numbers may be due to a deficiency in widespread testing.

Mexico: The Mexican government is launching an investigation into "home delivery" sex services, including table dances and strip acts. Night clubs are reportedly advertising the services after they were forced to close in social distancing measures.

Mexico has also reported over 100 deaths of Mexican citizens in the US. Concerns are rising about the outbreak’s possible effect on the US’s illegal Mexican population. Around 11 million Mexicans live in the US, 4 million illegally. The Mexican government has admitted the numbers of cases in the population may be high as the only cases they know about are those reported to consulates.

Around 20 healthcare professionals in a hospital outside of Mexico City have tested positive, marking the second major outbreak among medical practitioners in the country.

There are 2,785 confirmed cases in Mexico and 141 people have died.

00:00 Welcome to DW's coverage of the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Catch up on all of Wednesday's developments here: Swiss look to easing lockdown

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

