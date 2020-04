Coronavirus latest: Global cases pass 1.5 million

Global confirmed cases have passed 1.5 million and over 87,000 people have died

US President Donald Trump renewed his attack on the World Health Organization's handling of the pandemic

The EU is facing criticism after talks on debt mutualization failed to reach a conclusion and their top science chief resigned

Over 1,000 military doctors and nurses have arrived in hospitals in the state of New York

00:45: Here is a roundup of the latest from the Americas:

Canada: Many of the over 16,000 Air Canada who were laid off because of the coronavirus have been rehired, the company has confirmed. The airline is able to do this because of a government relief package for businesses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the package will now be available for businesses that have dropped 15% of their revenues, rather than the previously-announced 30%.

Trudeau also warned for the country to brace for "painful" unemployment figures to be released on Thursday as the economy continues to suffer. "It's going to be a hard day for our country," he said in his daily press conference.

Canada has over 18,000 confirmed cases and 407 people have died.

Brazil: Health Minister Luis Henrique Mandetta has said that Brazil's attempts to source ventilators from China are failing and instead the government is turning to Brazilian companies.

Concerns are also rising about the impact an outbreak would have among Brazil’s indigenous populations in the Amazon after the first case was reported among the Yanomani people in the country’s largest reservation. The government has shared plans to build a field hospital for indigenous communities.

President Jair Bolsonaro also announced that Brazil was sourcing the drug hydroxychloroquine from India to help produce medication.

Brazil has almost 16,000 confirmed cases and 819 people have died.

Venezuela: A UN plane carrying 90 tons of health, water and sanitation aid arrived in Venezuela to help them tackle the pandemic. The shipment includes 28,000 protective equipment kits for health workers.

Venezuela is in the middle of an economic crisis that has led to mass migration and nationwide food shortages. Quarantine and social distancing measures may spell worse news for those in economic hardship.

"This is the first United Nations humanitarian shipment in support of the Venezuelan COVID-19 outbreak," said Peter Grohmann, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Venezuela.

Venezuela has 166 confirmed cases and nine people have died. The relatively low numbers may be due to a deficiency in widespread testing.

Mexico: The Mexican government is launching an investigation into "home delivery" sex services, including table dances and strip acts. Night clubs are reportedly advertising the services after they were forced to close in social distancing measures.

Mexico has also reported over 100 deaths of Mexican citizens in the US. Concerns are rising about the outbreak’s possible effect on the US’s illegal Mexican population. Around 11 million Mexicans live in the US, 4 million illegally. The Mexican government has admitted the numbers of cases in the population may be high as the only cases they know about are those reported to consulates.

Around 20 healthcare professionals in a hospital outside of Mexico City have tested positive, marking the second major outbreak among medical practitioners in the country.

There are 2,785 confirmed cases in Mexico and 141 people have died.

00:00 Welcome to DW's coverage of the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Catch up on all of Wednesday's developments here: Swiss look to easing lockdown

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

ed/rc (AP, Reuters)

