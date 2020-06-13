Coronavirus latest: Germany's infection rate climbs again

China fears resurgence in local transmissions as parts of Beijing go under lockdown

Germany's seven-day virus reproduction rate has risen to 1.09

More than 100,000 new cases are confirmed globally every day, according to Johns Hopkins University

Nearly 7.8 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, with more than 430,000 deaths

All times in GMT/UTC

07:04 European border agency Frontex recorded a sharp increase in migrants hoping to enter the EU last month, German media reported Sunday.

The spike comes after coronavirus lockdowns and widespread border closures cut the number of potential asylum-seekers able to reach Europe. As a result, traffic along the continent's main migration routes reached record lows in April.

In May, there were almost 4,300 illegal border crossings, newspapers from the Funke Media Group reported, citing figures from Frontex. That's almost three times as many compared to the previous month.

06:32 The Yemeni Embassy in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, is closing indefinitely due to a number of confirmed cases among staff. The embassy made the announcement on Twitter late Saturday, but did not specify how many people had contracted COVID-19.

Similarly, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh also announced that starting Sunday its office for labor affairs will close after six staffers tested positive for the disease. The office is being sterilized and employees were working remotely, according to the embassy.

Despite taking early and unprecedented measures to curb the spread of the virus, Saudi Arabia's numbers continue to climb by more than 3,000 cases daily with more than 123,000 confirmed cases overall.

05:46 Beijing should expand the scope of nucleic acid testing for the virus following a new cluster of cases in the Chinese capital, a city government spokesman said on Sunday.

He told a news conference that Beijing has entered an "extraordinary period" after the city reported a record 36 confirmed new cases of the virus for Saturday.

Of the 57 new coronavirus cases that were logged by Chinese authorities on Sunday, 36 were domestic infections in the capital, Beijing, where a large wholesale food market at the center of the outbreak has been closed and nearby housing estates put under lockdown.

A temporary ban on inter-provincial travel has also been imposed and local schools and other markets have been closed.

Watch video 01:54 Share New virus outbreak in Beijing Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dioT Parts of Beijing locked down in new coronavirus outbreak

05:15 A 70-year-old coronavirus patient from Seattle has been handed a $1.1 million (€980,000) medical bill after being discharged from hospital, the Seattle Times reports.

According to the newspaper, Michael Flor was admitted to a hospital in the northwestern US city on March 4 and stayed for 62 days. At one point his condition was so critical that nurses held up the phone so that his wife and children could say goodbye. But in the end, he made a full recovery and was sent home on May 4, after which he was given the 181-page hospital bill.

Health care in the US is notoriously expensive. But fortunately, Flor is covered by Medicare, the government insurance scheme for the elderly, which means he won't pay the fee himself, according to the Times.

The newspaper quoted him as saying he felt guilty knowing taxpayers' money would cover the cost: "It was a million bucks to save my life, and of course I'd say that's money well-spent ... But I also know I might be the only one saying that."

04:46 Egypt has reported 1,677 new coronavirus cases, its biggest daily increase in infections since the virus was first detected there in February. It now has almost 43,000 cases.

The Health Ministry also confirmed 62 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,484.

Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world, has had the highest death rate among Arab nations. It is also the third-worst-affected country in the Middle East behind Iran and Turkey.

04:36 In Germany, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 247 to 186,269, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

The death toll climbed to 8,787, with six new fatalities reported on Sunday. Around 300 more people were added to the list of 172,200 recovered patients, bringing the total number of patients who have overcome the virus to 172,200, according to the RKI.

The virus reproduction rate, which measures the disease's ability to spread, rose above the critical value of 1, to 1.02 on Sunday, meaning each infected person is spreading the virus to around one other. The day before, it was 0.86.

Since the middle of May, the RKI has also been measuring a seven-day reproduction value, which is less subject to fluctuations. This number was 1.09 on Sunday, reflecting the rate of infection of the previous 8-16 days.

Read more: EU nations sign deal for coronavirus vaccine

03:35 France has nearly 20 million unsold face masks after the coronavirus crisis. Earlier this year, hundreds of textile and luxury goods companies in the country had stepped in to churn out cloth masks to protect people from COVID-19 amid fears of a shortage.

However, within weeks the demand for these domestically produced masks decreased.

Both the government and the manufacturers said that many suppliers and consumers were still choosing cheaper, disposable face masks from Asia. The French companies are now asking the government to assist them in promoting and finding buyers for the unsold surplus.

01:30 The United States on Saturday reported 734 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The country, which has both the highest number of deaths and infections, is recording around 20,000 daily cases of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump's administration has acknowledged the new rise in coronavirus cases in some states, but has stressed the economy will not be shut down if there is a second wave.

Watch video 03:37 Share Lack of protective gear Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3d8C3 Latin American health care workers lack protective gear

01:05 China on Sunday reported its biggest rise in new coronavirus infections since April. According to health authorities, 57 new cases were registered within 24 hours.

Thirty-six of these were domestic infections from a new cluster in Beijing.

00:30 Fears are growing in China of a resurgence in local transmissions as a lockdown was imposed in parts of Beijing to prevent the spread of a new COVID-19 cluster.

On Thursday, Beijing reported its first infection in two months. It then went on to announce 50 more infections, all traced back to a meat and vegetable market in the city.

China, believed to be the source of the coronavirus outbreak, had strict local and regional lockdown measures that had till now largely eliminated transmission within its borders.

Read more: Beijing orders lockdown amid fresh outbreak

The recent transmissions have fuelled fears of a resurgence in the country, where the curve of the outbreak has been months ahead of the rest of the world.

Authorities have announced mass testing and ordered residents in 11 residential estates to stay home. A "wartime mechanism" that saw hundreds of police officers deployed was also activated.

Watch video 01:54 Share New virus outbreak in Beijing Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dioT

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus updates here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

dvv/mm(AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.