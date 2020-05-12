Coronavirus latest: Germany's disease prevention agency downplays increased infection rate

Germany's Robert Koch Institute has reported 933 new cases and 116 deaths

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the carmaker's automotive plant will resume operations in defiance of official orders

US President Donald Trump has revealed Mike Pence tested negative for COVID-19 after the vice president's press secretary contracted the virus

Mosques in Iran are set to open temporarily on Tuesday, to make room for Ramadan prayer services

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

10:01 Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd told DW that an international inquiry headed by the UN Secretary-General is the only way to get to the bottom of how the coronavirus pandemic began. He added that the investigation must be carried out before China restricts access to its scientists even further. He has also accused US President Trump, Fox News, and the rest of the Murdoch media empire of stoking global outrage in a time when solidarity is needed.

Rudd pointed to an "early notification or lack thereof" in China, as well as reluctance from provincial authorities to report the outbreak to national authorities as the first big mistake.

"My own view is that in order to get to the bottom of this, we need to have an independent international inquiry," he said.

"You should have questions about how the WHO has performed.

"But this rolling artillery barrage of accusations in both directions doesn't help to get us to the fundamental scientific truths of what transpired here."

09:14 Local clusters of coronavirus cases in China in recent days indicate that it is premature to ease containment measures, the National Health Commission has said. Mi Feng, the health authority’s spokesman, warned that while prevention and control efforts have normalized, it does not mean counter-coronavirus restrictions can be relaxed.

Wuhan reported its first cluster of coronavirus infections on Monday since its lockdown was lifted a month ago.

08:48 Germany’s center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said at a press conference that it will issue a "smooth" rate of infection reproduction (R0) number in the future to account for fluctuations and lags in reporting. The current number is also influenced by large spikes in concentrated areas, and may not represent the situation for the whole country.

In recent days, the R number for Germany has risen above 1, causing concerns as the country’s 16 federal states begin lifting lockdown measures. The relaxation was announced when the R number was at a relatively low .65.

However, due to the lag, the current numbers represent the infection rate from April 28 to May 3. The R0 number indicates how many other people a infected person passes the virus to.

08:26 A new study from Germany’s Hans-Böckler Foundation has said that some 50 million EU and Swiss inhabitants have been reduced to part-time work since the crisis began. The highest number of applications to reduce working hours was recorded in France at 11.3 million, while Germany had the second most with 10.1 million applications. This accounts for some 26.9% of the German economy, which is about the EU average at last count.

Countries in eastern Europe that have not been hit as hard by the pandemic, such as Poland and Slovakia, have seen relatively few people have to reduce their working hours.

08:13 State authorities in Hamburg have given the green light for restaurants to reopen on Wednesday, as long as physical distancing and hygiene rules are observed. People from two households will be allowed to sit at one table and servers must wear gloves and facemasks. Hamburg follows the northern states of Lowery Saxony and Mecklenburg-Lower Pomerania, where restaurants have been open since Monday.

07:26 Ryanair has announced it will run 40% of its planned flight schedule from July 1. It says passengers will be required to wear face coverings and will have to ask crew permission to use the toilet. This amounts to 1,000 flights per day on July 1, up from just 30 flights per day it is currently operating, it said in a statement.

The flights will cover 90% of its normal network, but at a reduced frequency.

07:15 At least five COVID-19 patients have died in a hospital fire in the Russian city of St. Petersburg after a ventilator caught fire.

07:05 Germany’s number of traffic accidents has decreased significantly during the pandemic, according to data from the R+T insurance group. The company said it saw a 20% drop in claims in April compared to the same month last year, attributing the restrictions on people’s movement due to coronavirus measures to the decline.

Allianz insurers also reported a drop in accidents from mid-March to the end of April, as did DEVK-Versicherung and the Huk-Coburg insurance company. Meanwhile, the German Automobile Club (ADAC) reported around 200 fewer helicopter air rescues from January to the beginning of May in comparison to the same period last year, indicating a decrease of about 15%.

However, the ADAC data also showed that since the end of April, more vehicles have been on the road and the number of traffic jams increased compared to the end of March.

06:43 France’s economic activity nosedived 27% in April compared with its expected trajectory before the pandemic, the Bank of France announced.

The bank said the economy had been expected to grow 0.1% in the first quarter of the year, with the 27% decline counted from where it would have reached in April.

06:05 Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has warned that reopening the US economy too soon could lead to “needless suffering and death," the New York Times reported.

"If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country," Fauci said in an email to the newspaper, adding that opening the economy prematurely would set the US back to their "quest to return to normal." Fauci said he wanted to convey the message to the Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions committee.

05:36 The state premier of Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, has called for further relaxations of coronavirus containment measures including the reopening of Germany’s borders. He also demanded an easing of mandatory quarantine obligations for returnees from other European countries. Currently, anyone entering Germany from abroad must undergo mandatory quarantine for two weeks, unless they hold special permits such as commuters.

Laschet — one of the first top politicians in Germany to demand an end to coronavirus restrictions — has been met with criticism. CDU politician Norbert Röttgen urged for caution instead, pointing to the high number of infections in neighbouring countries.

"Premature relaxation encourages people to behave in ways that are not justified in view of the development of the pandemic. If this continues to develop in this way, setbacks are to be feared again with immense health, economic and psychological consequences," he told German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer recently announced that the federal government had agreed to continue the border controls until May 15.

05:31 The CEO of Germany’s umbrella organization for public health insurance companies has warned that they will need state support in order to avoid financial ruin. Doris Pfeiffer said that she had a long discussion with Health Minister Jens Spahn and they had agreed that "by the autumn at the very latest" state and federal officials will discuss a funding package for the health insurance industry.

Health insurance companies are facing falling revenues as customers are forced into unemployment or part-time work. They also bear part of the cost burden for the increased number of intensive care beds and coronavirus tests Germany is producing. However, the total financial burden on the industry is still not known, as many patients are putting off non-essential tests and procedures.

03:33 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 933 to 170,508 while the reported death toll rose by 116 to 7,533, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

It is a significant rise from the previous day, although numbers are often lower at the weekend due to delayed reporting.

A break down of recent daily numbers:

May 12: 933 new cases; 116 new deaths

May 11: 357 new cases; 22 new deaths

May 10: 667 new cases; 13 new deaths

May 9: 1,251 new cases; 147 new deaths

May 8: 1,209 new cases; 147 new deaths

May 7: 1,284 new cases; 123 new deaths

May 6: 947 new cases; 165 new deaths

May 5: 685 new cases; 139 new deaths

May 4: 679 new cases; 43 new deaths

May 3: 793 new cases; 74 new deaths

May 2: 945 new cases; 94 new deaths

03:13 South Korea has reported 27 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 10,936. Many of the new infections were linked to nightclubs in Seoul, where health workers are now trying to track down and test thousands of people who visited clubs in the capital. The country’s death toll stands at 258.

03:03 France has repatriated more than 150 Europeans who were stranded in Central America.

The passengers included 57 French and 18 Germans citizen, according to French ambassador to Panama Brice Roquefeuil. The emergency flight also included Italian, Dutch and Spanish citizens. The passengers were flown out of Panama and Honduras.

A second flight is scheduled for Wednesday.

02:29 Japan’s health ministry is expected to approve the first antigen, or antibody coronavirus testing kits, on Wednesday, a health ministry official said.

The move is part of an effort to boost the number of diagnostic tests available. Japan has 15,777 confirmed cases of the virus and a total death toll of 633.

Here is the latest from Latin America:

In Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has declared that gyms and hair salons could stay open as essential businesses, despite a new surge in cases and deaths.

Brazil registered 5,632 new cases on Monday and 396 deaths from the virus, according to its health ministry. The country now has over 163,000 confirmed cases and a death toll of 11,625.

Mexico’s coronavirus death toll rose by 108, to 3,573 in total, while its number of confirmed cases rose by 1,305 to 36,327. The new figures mark a continuing decline in the country’s daily death toll since Thursday, when 257 fatalities were reported.

The new count follows claims made by a group representing Mexican pharmacy owners that people have been picking used surgical face masks out of the trash and reselling them.

Face masks are frequently sold individually on the street by unlicensed vendors, and masks have become a much sought-after item amid the pandemic, with reports of shortages and price increases. The Mexican Pharmacy Owners Union subsequently advised people to cut their masks up before throwing them away.

In Uruguay the crew of another virus-hit ship, the Australian-owned Greg Mortimer, will be allowed to disembark to quarantine in hotels, the government said. Dozens of crew on the ship, which was expected to dock in Montevideo, have been infected with the coronavirus. The country has 707 confirmed cases and a death toll of 19.

The number of Guatemalan deportees who tested positive for coronavirus after a flight from the US has reached 71. Vice Minister of Health Erick Munoz told congressmen that 71 of the 76 deportees from an April 13 flight had tested positive. The government temporarily suspended deportation flights from the US following the first positive cases from the flight. Guatemala has 1,052 confirmed cases and a death toll of 26.

The number of confirmed infections in Chile passed 30,000, making it the fourth most infected Latin American country after Brazil, Peru and Mexico. Chile’s health undersecretary, Paula Daza, said the number of infections was 30,063 and the death toll was 323, according to daily newspaper La Tercera.

01:49 China has reported just one new infection as re-opening measures gathered pace.

Beijing middle school senior students have returned to class and Shanghai Disneyland has opened its gates once more, albeit to a limited number of visitors.

01:41 Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the automaker’s California assembly plant will be resuming operations, in defiance of official orders trying to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules," Musk tweeted. "I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

The Tesla Factory in Fremont, California

01:19 The Bundesliga returns this coming Saturday, albeit behind closed doors, and German fans are being warned to not congregate near the grounds.

Authorities have said matches could be halted if too many supporters gather outside the stadiums.

The Bundesliga is the first among Europe's top leagues to resume following the outbreak after two months of inaction. Other soccer federations will be closely monitoring progress in Germany, in the hope that they too can resume in the coming weeks.

01:09 US President Donald Trump said that his administration has ''met the moment'' and ''prevailed'' on coronavirus testing. Trump told reporters that everyone who wants a test can get one, although officials later clarified that he was referring to everyone who ''needs'' a test.

The briefing followed reports that two White House staffers were infected with the novel virus. A subsequent order now means employees must wear masks when working in the West Wing, where the presidential office is located.

Trump also confirmed that Mike Pence had tested negative. The vice president took the test after his press secretary tested positive for COVID-19.

The daily briefing came to an abrupt halt after Trump had an argument with an Asian-American reporter. CBS News reporter Weija Jiang asked Trump why he insisted that the US was doing better than other countries when it came to testing for the virus.

Trump replied: "They’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, okay?"

"Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?" she said.

"I'm saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that," Trump said.

00:54 India will reopen selected passenger trains on its giant railway network starting today after more than seven weeks of lockdown. Some 15 trains will run from the capital New Delhi, to other cities. The trains will also make return journeys at full capacity.

The Indian Railways announced a series of guidelines for passengers, including wearing a face mask, and installing the government’s contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, on their phones. The announcement was made on the same day India recorded its biggest jump in coronavirus infections. The country has recorded 67,152 cases in total, with 2,206 perishing from the virus so far.

India’s train network, which carries 20 million passengers daily, was shut in late March to prevent the virus from spreading.

00:14 All mosques in Iran are set to open temporarily on Tuesday, to make room for Ramadan prayer services, the official IRIB news agency reported.

The decision, which marks another step in the government’s efforts to ease restrictions, would allow for mosques to stay open for three days, commemorating specific nights of the holy month, IRIB quoted Mohammad Qomi, the director of the Islamic Development Organization as saying.

It was unclear if the mosques would remain open or not following the temporary opening, according to the Fars news agency. Iran is the Middle East’s hardest-hit country, with over 109,000 confirmed cases and a reported death toll of 6,685.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

lc, adi/jsi (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

