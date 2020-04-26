Coronavirus latest: Germany warns against high expectations for EU presidency

Government officials warn against high expectations for Germany's EU presidency

European countries outline plans to return to public life

Bill Gates praises German Chancellor Angela Merkel for coronavirus response

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:35 Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was "a leader and a clear voice" for her response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Germany.

Gates, an American citizen, criticized the US government for failing to coordinate nationwide public health measures early on, saying: "Testing did not have the necessary priority." In contrast, Germany scaled up nationwide testing soon after the major outbreak in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The US is the hardest hit country in the world with more than 54,800 deaths and nearly 1 million infections. The Trump administration has come under fire for playing down the severity of the pandemic early on.

00:30 Italian bishops called on the government to ease restrictions on public masses, saying the faithful must have access to the sacraments.

"[Bishops] cannot accept seeing the exercises of freedom of worship be compromised," said a statement issued shortly after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined plans to ease lockdown restrictions in May.

The Episcopal Conference of Italy, the official assembly of Catholic bishops in the Mediterranean country, has pressured the government to allow mass. Since Italy enacted a nationwide lockdown last month, churches have been forced to forgo public ceremonies and gatherings.

12:09 As early as this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could announce plans to ease restrictions aimed at curbing the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to British daily The Telegraph.

According to the report, Johnson is considering "modifying" lockdown measures instead of lifting them in order to avert a second wave of transmissions.

Johnson is heading back to work after spending week recovering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Shortly after he received confirmation of infection, he was admitted to intensive care due his condition deteriorating. He has since recovered.

The United Kingdom has one of the highest death tolls in the world, with more than 20,000 fatalities caused by the pathogen.

Watch video 02:35 Share Praise for Chancellor Merkel Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bNKM Angela Merkel praised for crisis response

12:01 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Munich-based newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that Europeans should moderate their expectations for Germany's presidency of the European Council later this year. He said the expectations placed on the German government were "enormous."

Earlier this month, Maas had pledged an ambitious program for Germany's presidency, most notably concerning the post-pandemic recovery of Europe. He said it would amount to a "coronavirus presidency."

However, less than two weeks later, he appears to be walking back that commitment. Instead, he said it is necessary to "find a reasonable balance between ambitious aspirations and realistic goals."

Germany is viewed as a key political leader in Europe given its instrumental role in developing the EU into what it is today as well as advancing the eurozone project as the bloc's powerhouse economy. Some observers believe Germany's presidency could be Berlin's opportunity to lead the post-pandemic recovery and steer the future of the European project.

00:00 Welcome to Monday's live updates article on the coronavirus pandemic. For Sunday's updates see here: Coronavirus latest: Italy sees fewest daily deaths in 6 weeks

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

ls/aw (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.