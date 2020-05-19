Coronavirus latest: Germany 'underestimated risk to public health'

US President Donald Trump has been taking hydroxychloroquine against the new coronavirus, despite medical warnings about the use of the drug

Brazil is now the country with the third-highest number of COVID-19 infections, after the US and Russia

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron have proposed a major European rescue fund, to come from an increased long-term EU budget

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

10:50 Jersualem’s Al-Asqa Mosque, one of the holiest sites in Israel, is set to reopen to worshippers after the Eid holiday, its governing body has announced.

"The council decided to lift the suspension on worshippers entering the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque after the Eid al-Fitr holiday," a statement from the Waqf organization read. The holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan, is expected to start this weekend.

10:33 Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has told DW that US President Donald Trump's threat to withdraw funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) is "irresponsible" and reflects the "chaotic" nature of his presidency.

"For the President of the United States to give a blanket smear that the WHO is acting as a 'puppet' simply doesn’t do it justice," said Rudd, who is the President of the Asia Society Policy Institute. "Trump is very quick to criticize others, while most us would agree his own domestic policies have been chaotic."

Rudd also suggested that Trump may be attempting to shift responsibility for the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 90,000 US citizens, away from his own administration.

"To unilaterally announce that all problems to do with the mishandling of the pandemic can be slated back to the WHO flies in the face of reality," Rudd explained. "I think Trump is attempting to deflect criticism of his own handling of the crisis."

However, Rudd acknowledged that both the WHO and China "have legitimate questions to answer" and China is "not off the hook."

He also stressed the importance of the WHO in providing aid to poorer countries. "The WHO is America’s child," he said. "The US has funded the WHO for three-quarters of a century. To stop now would be irresponsible."

Read more: Donald Trump threatens to permanently cut US funding to WHO

09:56 Slovenia has begun to allow Croatian nationals to enter the country without quarantine or self-isolation, Slovenian media has reported. The move comes days after Slovenia officially announced the end of the coronavirus epidemic last week. Safety measures will remain until the end of May.

The government has laid out a plan to allow foreigners into the country, beginning with fellow EU members. Croatia was the first on Slovenia’s list. The number of new infection in Slovenia has remained near zero for several weeks.

Watch video 01:50 Share Slovenia declares epidemic over Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cJQA Slovenia says its COVID-19 epidemic is over

09:31 The Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has returned to work after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had returned prime ministerial powers to him after they were delegated to Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov since April 30.

The news comes as the number of cases in Russia approaches 300,000, with 9,000 new infections logged on Tuesday. Mishutsin said the situation remains "difficult." Russia now has the second-highest number of cases in the world after the US, but the death count remains relatively low at 2,837.

Russian health officials have said the reason the death count remains lower than the US or many European countries is because they only measure deaths directly caused by coronavirus. Critics have accused Russia of downplaying the death count.

09:20 Spain has lifted a ban on direct flights and ships coming from Italy. The ban has been in place since March 11. Travelers from Italy will still be required to go into quarantine for two weeks as the state of emergency remains in place, just like all other foreign visitors.

Spain and Italy both began to open up on Monday after lockdowns that had been in place for around two months. Two of the worst-hit countries in Europe, they have seen 60,000 deaths from coronavirus between them.

08:40 Greenpeace is predicting a surge in cars on the road in Germany and an increase in pollution due to the pandemic.

People in Germany are being encouraged to avoid public transport and as lockdown restrictions are eased and more people head back to work, Greenpeace expects more people to drive. The number of kilometers traveled by car in large cities alone could increase by up to 20 billion, the environmentalist group estimates.

"To prevent coronavirus from creating a traffic surge, cities must now create more space cyclists and pedestrians," Greenpeace traffic expert Marion Tiemann said.

Berlin is the only major German city that has moved to improve cycle paths and pedestrian walkways in this time, Tiemann wrote on Twitter.

08:37 The German economy is expected to shrink by at least 10% this year, the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) has announced.

"This year, and there is no way around it, we will witness a historic economic downturn," DIHK President Eric Schweitzer said. The body presented figures that will see an economic plunge in the double digits. At least 75% of German industries surveyed by the DIHK anticipate some sort of loss.

The German government has forecast a record recession of 6.3% this year. Schweitzer pointed out how reliant Germany is on exports: "One in four jobs in the DIHK is directly dependent on experts; in the industry at large it is one in two," he said.

07:32 Israel has relaxed policies of wearing masks in public places owing to a heat wave that has seen temperatures surge pass 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

School pupils will be allowed to take off their masks in the classroom until the weekend, health officials have confirmed. In squares in large cities people will be allowed to take off masks, unless large groups are gathering together.

Temperatures are expected to drop in Israel by the end of the week. Israel has seen 16,643 confirmed cases and 276 people have died.

07:12 Car sales in Europe have taken a historically steep nosedive, according to numbers published by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). About 270,000 cars were sold across the bloc in the month of April, compared to 1.14 million in the same month the year before — a drop-off of over 76%.

"The first full month with COVID-19 restrictions in place resulted in the strongest monthly drop in car demand since records began," the Brussels-based ACEA said.

The automobile industry is a key sector in the German economy, employing over 850,000 people and accounting for a significant portion of the country's GDP. Germany's Volkswagen Group, which also owns Audi, Porsche, and Skoda, amongst other brands, said their sales in Europe fell by 61% in April.

Read more: EU car sales sink to record-low levels

07:10 The amount of people claiming unemployment benefits in the UK has soared to over 2 million, its highest level since 1996 in April, new data has shown.

The British Office for National Statistics shows a rise of 856,000 claimants in April, the biggest ever month-on-month leap. The total number of claimants reached 2.097 million. The effects were slightly curbed by a government furlough scheme which saw 80% of wages being paid by the government to workers put on temporary leave by their employers. The UK entered lockdown at the end of March.

The unemployment rate was estimated at 3.9%, a slight increase on previous years. This figure is expected to increase to over 10% in the next few months.

Research by the UK Resolution Foundation published this morning showed that young people were disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Around 9% of 18-24-year-olds have lost their jobs altogether and a further 25% have been furloughed, the highest figure of any age group.

06:31 Poland could reopen borders on June 15, and lift all other restrictions by the end of June, the deputy prime minister has told a Polish newspaper.

Restaurants, cafes, bars and shopping centers opened on Monday with social distancing regulations in place. Deputy Prime Minister's Jadwiga Emilewicz’s desire to lift the travel ban would see Poles able to travel abroad on the same day that Germany plans to open most of its borders.

The prime minister’s chief of staff, Michael Dworczyk, has also told Polish media that he hopes Polish presidential elections will go ahead on June 28. Many elections around the world have been postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

Poland has seen its rate of infection slow in recent days. There have been 18,885 infections and 936 people have died.

Read more: Poland postpones presidential election amid pressure over coronavirus

06:28 The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 513 to 175,210, according to disease control agency the Robert Koch Institute in its daily update. There have been 72 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in Germany to 8,007.

This is a rise from Monday, when 342 new cases were reported and 21 people died. However, it continues a downward trend over the last week, since Germany saw a worrying increase in cases after the country began to reopen many parts of public life.

The all-important reproduction number (R number) has remained under 1, after also briefly rising above 1 last week. Chancellor Angela Merkel and health experts have repeatedly stressed the importance of the R number continually remaining well below 1 before the country could consider a complete end to restrictions.

Here are the German figures for the past week:

Tuesday, May 19: 513 new cases; 72 new deaths

Monday, May 18: 342 new cases; 21 new deaths

Sunday, May 17: 583 new cases, 33 new deaths

Saturday, May 16: 620 new cases; 57 new deaths

Friday, May 15: 913 new cases; 101 new deaths

Thursday, May 14: 933 new cases; 89 new deaths

Wednesday, May 13: 798 new cases; 101 new deaths

Tuesday, May 12: 933 new cases; 116 new deaths

Watch video 02:54 Share What's the reproduction number R? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bMg3 What's the reproduction number R?

06:18 Health workers in Germany are at a significantly higher risk of contracting coronavirus than other members of the public, a new study by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung has reported.

Research shows that medical professionals in hospitals along with care home and nursing home workers have been infected at a rate of more than 230 a day since the middle of May, over 20,000 in total. This means 11% of coronavirus infections in Germany have been among this group.

06:02 New Zealand has reported no new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, but authorities have said they will not be moving down the scale of alert.

The island nation is currently at a "Level 2" risk level and has reported just 19 new cases during May after an effective lockdown and social distancing regulations. New Zealand has avoided a high number of casualties and has recently launched a contact tracing app to help people track their movements — but life won’t return to normal any time soon.

"Even at this point, when we’ve got zero or no cases that we can identify, that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods," Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters.

New Zealand has had 1,500 confirmed cases and 21 people have died in a country of around 5 million.

Read more: New Zealand relaxes restrictions, no new cases

05:24 World Medical Association Chairman Frank Ulrich Montgomery accused the German government of underestimating the risk to public health and acting solely on economic grounds in its move to ease coronavirus-related restrictions.

Montgomery warned against opening the inner-European borders to tourism and said that a return to normality was not yet possible, in an interview with broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. The German borders should remain closed to tourists moving in both directions, he said.

"For health reasons, it would be best if people stayed where they lived," he added.

Read more: Germany aims to reopen borders - what you need to know

Watch video 01:57 Share Germany eases border controls Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cLJ3 Germany eases border controls after coronavirus lockdown

04:11 President Donald Trump has threatened to permanently cut off US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) in a letter addressed to its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which he also tweeted. Trump called for "substantive improvements" to be made in the organization's functioning in the next 30 days or payments would be canceled permanently.

"It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world. The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China," Trump said in the letter. "If the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization," he said.

The tweet was posted hours after the WHO acknowledged that there had been shortcomings in the organization’s virus response, giving in to calls for an independent review.

03:35 Australian children are set to return to school next week in the country's most populous state. New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian is hoping the move will lift childcare responsibilities for the parents and carers of around 800,000 children in public schools, as Australia hopes to stem a surge in unemployment and restart the economy.

The move comes as Australia's states and territories are beginning to allow more public activity under a three-step plan to end two months of shutdown. Officials have credited the lockdown with keeping the country's exposure to the pandemic relatively low.

Australian carrier Qantas Airways Ltd, meanwhile, said it could restart 40-50% of its domestic capacity in July, provided that states relax border controls. The airline said it would offer low and flexible fares to stimulate travel demand.

Qantas said it will introduce measures on board such as providing masks and cleaning wipes to ensure safe travel and give passengers peace of mind during the pandemic, but will not leave middle seats empty.

03:11 Almost half of Chile's senate has been placed under quarantine after at least three senators tested positive for the coronavirus. Four ministers of the Chilean government have also been quarantined, as the country reported over 46,000 confirmed cases and 478 deaths.

Finance Minister Ignacio Briones was tested on Friday after being in regular contact with Senator Jorge Pizarro who was infected with the virus. Briones' test came back negative, but he has begun "preventative quarantine."

Around 20 of Chile's 50 senators are currently in isolation. As the number of coronavirus cases in the country keeps rising, violence has been reported from parts of Santiago, where economically-disadvantaged sections of society demand food aid that was promised by the government last month.

02:09 Tokyo stocks opened higher, following gains on Wall Street the previous day, as markets reacted with some optimism to the easing of coronavirus lockdowns across the world and promising preliminary clinical results of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 1.65% in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose by 1.44%. The rally rubbed off in Hong Kong, where stocks of the Hang Seng Index jumped 2.32% at the opening.

As a result, the dollar saw losses against major currencies, as encouraging data from the trial of a vaccine for COVID-19 reduced safe-haven demand for the US currency.

01:47 Mexico is set to start reopening its economy under new guidelines issued overnight. The country has so far recorded 51,633 coronavirus infections, with 5,332 deaths. The guidelines will impact the automotive, mining and construction sectors, as the country faces pressure from the US to reopen its factories.

"Today they can start doing the paperwork so that companies in the construction, transport and mining industries can start their activities, beginning with their health protocols," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced during his daily news conference.

Under the guidelines, companies will be required to report the health protocols that they will be implementing. Within 72 hours, the authorities will inform the company if operations may be resumed. As a part of the process, firms will also be required to fill an extensive questionnaire. The move has faced criticism from several sections of society over unsafe work sites and rising virus numbers.

Read more: Mexico drug cartels turn charities in coronavirus pandemic

01:23 New data from New York City shows that the coronavirus had a disproportionate effect on predominantly poorer, nonwhite neighborhoods, outside of Manhattan.

The ZIP code with more deaths per capita than any other place in New York was that of Starrett City, a huge complex of apartment towers in Brooklyn, which is the largest federally subsidized housing development in the US.

Nearly 63% of the people living in the ZIP code are black and it has the largest percentage of older people in the city, which likely contributed to the high fatality rate.

Brooklyn's Coney Island and the Far Rockaway section of Queens both had high fatality rates, as did the northeastern-most parts of the Bronx, including Co-Op City, another huge apartment project similar to Starrett City.

The data released by the city confirmed earlier revelations that black and Hispanic New Yorkers were both more than twice as likely to be killed by the virus as white people.

The figures also showed a direct link between death and poverty. Neighborhoods with very high poverty levels suffered an average of 232 deaths per 100,000 residents while areas with low poverty rates experienced 100 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Watch video 02:56 Share Coronavirus hits homeless hard in US Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cNdM Coronavirus presents challenge to homeless people in US

01:00 Brazil confirmed 674 new coronavirus deaths and a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking the UK to become the country with the third-highest number of infections behind the US and Russia.

16,792 people in Brazil have so far died from the virus. President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the health crisis and encouraged measures to open up the economy. The president has clashed with state governors and health ministers, who have backed lockdowns and disagreed with his relaxed approach.

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic: Is Brazil the new epicenter?

00:25 The Supreme Court of El Salvador ordered the immediate suspension of a coronavirus state of emergency that had been declared by President Nayib Bukele.

The emergency declaration had been rejected by the legislature, but the president signed it anyway. It was supposed to be in force over the next 30 days, extending previous lockdown measures such as the suspension of classes, restrictions on movement in areas affected by the pandemic and a ban on gatherings of large groups.

It also authorized additional government spending during the emergency. But Bukele has been harshly criticized by human rights groups for using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to enforce authoritarian policies in the Central American nation.

Salvadorans have protested measures taken during the quarantine — which they say have led to job losses — by banging pots, honking car horns and playing loud music.

Recently, photos of hundreds of jailed gang members stripped to underwear and pressed together in formation, while wearing facemasks, were met with outcry from human rights advocates.

"All presidents in the democratic history of our country have had the power to declare a state of emergency and have exercised it, without legislative approval," Bukele wrote in a post on Twitter on Sunday. "Will a president be prevented for the first time from exercising that vital power?"

00:15 US President Donald Trump said that he is taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to protect against the new coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.

Trump said he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily "for about a week and a half now."

The president spent a number of weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for the novel coronavirus, despite several of his administration's top medical professionals urging caution. The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients. Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested it from the White House physician. The president told reporters: "I started taking it, because I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories."

Meanwhile, Trump continued his attack on the World Health Organization (WHO), saying he would make a decision on financing soon, having previously said he would withdraw from funding the UN's health body.

Asked why he had not addressed a virtual meeting of the WHO's annual assembly earlier in the day, he replied: "I chose not to make a statement today. I'll be giving them a statement, sometime in the near future, but ... I think they've done a very sad job in the last period of time."

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: France, Germany propose vast recovery fund

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jcg/sri (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.