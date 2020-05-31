Coronavirus latest: Germany to scrap EU travel warnings by mid-June

Germany has unveiled plans to allow travel within Europe from June 15

More than 6.32 million people are now infected with COVID-19 globally and 379,709 have died

Brazil's Health Ministry reports a new record 1,262 deaths in the previous 24 hours

China says it has had just a single new case over the last day

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

10:55 Austria has announced that the entry checks at its borders will be scrapped on Thursday, with the exception of those on the Italian border.

The re-opening of borders applies to Austria’s neighbors of Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. Neither quarantine periods nor required testing will be necessary to cross those borders.

Opening the Italian border will only be possible "when the numbers have gone down," said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

10:26 Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he does not plan to take part in an online summit on a possible coronavirus vaccine organized by the UK government.

Putin received his invitation to the online forum from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week, a Kremlin spokesman said. The Global Vaccine Summit is scheduled for June 4 and is designed to mobilize resources needed to ensure universal availability of the vaccine against coronavirus.

09:05: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has unveiled Germany’s plan to lift travel restrictions on 29 European countries from June 15. Although the news will be welcomed by many, Maas warned Germans against rushing to travel.

"Details about travel are not necessarily an invitation to travel," he said. "For example, we do not recommend travel to the UK while they have a 14-day quarantine period in place."

The lifting of travel restrictions will depend on infection rates and domestic policies of the countries in question and could be changed or reviewed at any time. Some countries, like Spain and Norway, are not yet allowing tourists in.

Restrictions of travel outside of Germany were first announced in March. The German government will ease travel restrictions to the 26 EU nations as well as the UK, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

Maas also confirmed there will be no further repatriation initiative this summer, after Germany chartered flights to return thousands of Germans to their home country from around the world during the spring. He said details for travel outside of the EU will depend on EU policies.

08:35 One person has been killed after a fire broke out in a St. Petersburg infectious diseases hospital, Russian media has reported. A fire at a different hospital last month was attributed to ventilators used to treat patients infected with coronavirus.

Russia has reported 8,536 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 432,277, the third-highest in the world.

The death toll has reached 5,215 with 178 new deaths recorded. Health experts have raised concern about Russia’s relatively low death count compared to the number of cases, saying that deaths may have been under-reported or attributed to other causes of deaths.

08:28 The number of jobless workers in Germany in May increased by 169,000 compared to April, according to new statistics. The Federal Employment Agency (BA) reported that there were 2.813 million registered unemployed people in Germany, 577,000 more compared with May 2019. The percentage of the population who are registered unemployed rose by 0.3% to 6.1%.

The labor force is under extreme pressure, BA chief Detlef Scheele said.

"The increase is not as high as in April, but unemployment and underemployment still rose sharply," he said. Over 1 million Germans remained in "short-time work" during May owing to the pandemic.

07:13 A UK law firm has reported a 42% increase in requests for divorce since lockdown began, British media reported. Co-op Legal Services say the increase was compared to the same period of the year in 2019, according to UK daily The Telegraph.

Couples stuck together for long periods of time along with increased financial woes for many have put relationships under strain. Some weeks of the lockdown saw jumps of 75% compared to last year.

06:20 German airline Lufthansa has posted a first-quarter net loss of €2.1 billion ($2.3 billion), as flight numbers were slashed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Global air traffic has come to a virtual standstill in recent months," the group’s CEO Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

"In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures to counteract this," he added, without going into more details.

Almost 700 of the airline’s 763 aircrafts remain grounded.

05:50 Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has announced that the country’s economy is heading for a recession for the first time in almost 30 years.

Output fell by 0.3% in the first quarter of the year from January to March, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, although the summer's severe bushfires and droughts were also major contributors. Annual GDP growth dropped to only 1.4%.

"This was the slowest through-the-year-growth since September 2009 when Australia was in the middle of the global financial crisis and captures just the beginning of the expected economic effects of COVID-19," said Bruce Hockman of the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Australia has seen no recession since 1991, defined by two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. The June quarter's economic report is not expected until September, but the contraction is expected to be even more severe than in the first quarter.

05:45 Italy has reopened its borders to much of the rest of Europe, over two months after the country became one of the first in the world to introduce a strict lockdown. Tourists from the 26 EU nations, as well as the UK, Norway and Switzerland, will be able to visit without spending 14 days in quarantine, as was required before.

Italians will also be able to freely travel within the country's 20 regions. Authorities are eager to encourage tourism, especially in hard-hit Lombardy in the north, but are concerned that people will be put off visiting a country where 33,000 people have died.

"Come to Calabria," the southwest region's premier Jole Santelli said. "There’s only one risk — you’ll get fat."

05:09 India’s count of coronavirus infections has passed 200,000, its Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Cases jumped by 8,909 over the previous day, in one of the highest single-day spikes, bringing the total to 207,615 and making India the seventh hardest-hit country in the world.

Experts also say that the peak of the virus could still be weeks away. India’s death toll currently stands at 5,829.

03:50 The South Korean government has proposed its biggest stimulus package so far in a bid to cushion the blow to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35.3 trillion won ($29 billion, €25.9 billion) package is the third coronavirus stimulus package announced by the Moon Jae-in government, after significant boosts in March and April.

Chances of the package being passed in the parliament are high as Moon’s Democratic party has an overall majority.

Between January and March, South Korea — the world’s 12th-largest economy — saw its biggest plunge in gross domestic product since the global financial crisis in 2008.

The stimulus is aimed at creating 550,000 jobs and providing business owners and small-to-medium sized companies with "emergency funds".

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the South Korean economy will shrink 1.2% this year.

03:36 South Korea has approved the import of remdesivir for coronavirus treatment.

The country’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved a request by the health authorities to import the antiviral drug produced by Gilead Sciences Inc.

Last week, a government panel concluded that remdesivir had shown positive results.

Remdesivir was originally developed to treat Ebola infections, but it also showed effectiveness against SARS and MERS coronaviruses in laboratory tests.

03:29 OECD Education Director Andreas Schleicher told German news agency DPA that coronavirus-related school closures would likely heighten social disparities in education systems.

A study published last year found that success in Germany's public education system was largely contingent on social background. Schleicher said school closures would likely further engrain that into the German system.

"Children from disadvantaged social backgrounds usually only have one real chance in life: good teachers and efficient schools," he said.

03:12 In Venezuela, the government and the opposition-led National Assembly have signed an agreement to work with the regional arm of the World Health Organization to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"COVID-19 does not respect or discriminate against gender, orientation or political party," Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on state television.

"So this is good news, a good start, so that we can deepen our work together to combat COVID-19," he added.

According to Rodriguez , Health Minister Carlos Alvarado, Dr Julio Castro, who heads the National Assembly's commission on the coronavirus, and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) signed the one-page agreement on June 1.

Under the agreement, the parties will seek funds to cover coronavirus response that includes improving testing, acquiring more protective gear and launching public health messaging campaigns.

03:12 Dubai authorities announced businesses could resume operations at full capacity as of Wednesday, marking an end to weeks of lockdown restrictions.

However, public health authorities said people must continue to adhere to social distancing measures and wear face masks in public.

In the Arab Gulf, many of the novel coronavirus outbreaks occurred in migrant labor camps. Some countries pledged to extend quality healthcare to those in need. Others offered to repatriate migrant laborers at the government's expense.

03:00 Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported 342 new infections and 29 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from RKI, the reproduction number, or R-value, has slipped below the critical level of 1.0 to 0.89.

This means an infected person on average infects less than one other person.

A total of 182,370 infections and 8,551 deaths have been reported in Germany since the crisis began.

02:52 The Iraqi Health Ministry announced its largest single-day spike in new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Public health authorities reported 519 new cases, bringing Iraq's total to more than 7,300. The increase is largely attributed to an increase in nationwide testing. At least 235 have died as a result of complications caused by the deadly pathogen.

In April, the Iraqi government refuted claims by Reuters news agency reporters, who said the government was under-reporting the number of positive cases in the country.

Since then, authorities have sought to expand testing. Public health experts have warned that Iraq's healthcare system could suffer a fatal blow if the number of cases flared up.

02:00 China has reported a single case of coronavirus, which was an imported one.

Four new asymptomatic cases were also recorded. China does not include asymptomatic patients in confirmed cases.

The mainland has recorded a total of 83,021 so far and with no new deaths reported, the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

01:30 Belgium has been criticized for its seemingly sky-high COVID-19 death toll, which currently has one of the highest death toll per capita rates in the world.

Belgium's head of viral diseases told DW that the high numbers are actually the result of a radically transparent system. Even suspected COVID-19 cases are counted regardless whether the deceased person was tested.

01:05 Mexico has seen its highest number of daily infections till date with 3891 cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

The daily death toll was 470.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 97,326 with 10,637 deaths, even as health authorities suspect that the number of unreported cases is significantly high.

00:30 British medical journal The Lancet has said it was concerned about the data behind a popular article that concluded hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients.

The findings of the article, published in the journal on May 22, had undermined scientific interest in the anti-malarial drug vigorously advocated by US President Donald Trump.

The drug, which has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, is at the centre of a highly politicized debate.

It inhibited the coronavirus in laboratory experiments but has not been proven effective in humans, mainly in clinical trials that are randomized and placebo-controlled, as per the bar for data.

Last week, some 150 doctors questioned the findings of the article by signing an open letter to The Lancet.

The study observed 96,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, some treated with hydroxychloroquine.

In a note, editors of The Lancet said that serious scientific questions about the study were brought to their attention and they have commissioned an independent audit of the data.

00:05 The total number of coronavirus deaths in Brazil has now reached 31,199 since the start of the pandemic.

The South American country reported 28,936 additional cases of coronavirus infections and a new record number of daily deaths with 1,262 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

Brazil has now registered 555,383 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, making it the second-worst affected country behind the US.

Experts estimate the real number of infections could be up to 15 times higher than official figures, given relatively little testing across the vast country of 210 million.

Across Latin America, many health care professionals are reporting that they have little or no access to personal protective equipment. They are carrying the heaviest burden in the fight against the coronavirus.

In Panama, trade unions came out on the streets to protest the government's decision to reopen the country's economy. The demonstrators claimed that it will lead to a surge in infections and deaths from the coronavirus.

Panama is the worst-hit Central American country with 13,000 confirmed cases of infection and 350 deaths. The country's construction industry and some mining operations resumed work on Monday after being closed as part of a nationwide lockdown.

