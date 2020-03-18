Coronavirus latest: Germany shuts down borders, halts public life

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the coronavirus pandemic is the greatest challenge in decades

Merkel asks Germans to take the pandemic 'seriously', not to believe rumors

Over 1,300 people have been infected by the virus in Germany, according to Johns Hopkins University

Trump to activate defense law which lets the government boost production of masks and respirators

The Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled

Read more: Germany turning people back at the airport: What you need to know

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

19:47 Germany currently has over 12,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, and the virus has so far claimed 28 lives, according to the data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University. Over 100 people have already recovered.

19:33 Two polar bear cubs first ventured outside in the Dutch Ouwehands Zoo today, but with no visitors present. The zoo in the central town of Rhenen is closed to the public until at least April 6, under a government order that bans gatherings of over 100 people. The yet-unnamed twins were born in late November but remained in their mother's den until Wednesday.

19:10 Another 89 people died of the coronavirus in France during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 264.

18:59 Almost 24,000 people responded to the call sent out by the authorities in Ireland, in which officials urged retired doctors, nurses, medical students and other inactive healthcare professionals to help fight the outbreak. Ireland currently has 65,000 practicing nurses and midwives. Out of 15,000 registered doctors, 7,000 are currently working.

18:52 Germany has expanded its travel restrictions for the citizens of Austria, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Denmark. Only German nationals or foreign citizens with an "urgent reason to travel" are now allowed to enter Germany by plane or ship, said the country's Interior Ministry.

18:50 UK officials say the number of people who died of the coronavirus is now 103, compared to 71 on Wednesday.

18:47 Serbia has deployed its military to its border crossings in a bid to curb the spread of the new virus. The border crossings have been controlled by the police since 2007, and the non-EU country has been a member of the visa-free Schengen zone since 2009.

Watch video 01:01 Share Footballers working from home due to coronavirus Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Zdbv Footballers working from home due to coronavirus

18:31 Jordan's military is set to lock down the capital, Amman, on Thursday until further notice.

18:14 Italy declared 475 new deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday. The unprecedented increase marks the biggest day-to-day jump in any nation, including China, since the outbreak began in late December. The total death toll in Italy is now nearly 3,000.

18:03 Peru President Martin Vizcarra ordered a curfew to spread curb COVID-19 spread.

"We're decreeing mandatory confinement from today, from eight at night to five in the morning," he told a news conference.

17:54 British supermarket chains Tesco, Sainsbury, and Asda, all limited purchases of food on Wednesday to prevent panic buying.

17:40 Merkel urged Germans to follow official announcements rather than rumors, and to support fellow citizens.

"This is a dynamic situation - and we will continue to learn as we go along, so that we change tack at any time and take different steps using different tools. And we will explain that too, as the time comes," the chancellor said.

"That’s why I also ask you please not to believe rumors, but only the official announcements which we also always have translated into many languages."

Watch video 12:40 Share Merkel on coronavirus crisis Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Zfg1 Merkel: Germany facing worst crisis since WWII

"We are a democracy: we don’t live by force but through shared knowledge and cooperation. This is an historical challenge and it can only be overcome together."

"And we shall overcome it – of that I am completely sure. But how high will the number of victims be? How many loved ones will we lose? To a large degree, we have control over that. We can all now act together and with determination. We can accept the current restrictions and support one another."

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Food donations drop Panic-buying has left empty shelves in supermarkets — and food banks. With Germans snapping up canned goods and toilet paper to weather the outbreak, stores have fewer supplies left over to donate to the needy, said Jochen Brühl, head of Tafel Deutschland, which supports more than 1.5 million people with surplus groceries and other donations. Brühl encouraged those who had overreacted to donate.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Bundesliga suspended After playing one match behind closed doors, the Bundesliga has suspended its season until at least April 2. The Germany football league had considered playing matches behind closed doors until Paderborn's coach Steffen Baumgart and defender Luca Kilian tested positive for COVID-19.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Cultural cancellations Cultural life has also taken a hit, with major fairs and trade shows canceled or postponed. Among the casualties were the Leipzig Book Fair and the Musikmesse Frankfurt, Europe's biggest music trade fair. Numerous clubs, galleries and museums have closed across the country, and the gala award show for the annual German film and television award, the Goldene Kamera, has been moved to November.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Not the 'Wuhan flu' The Chinese origin of the virus has led to an increase in xenophobic sentiment in the places worst hit by the outbreak. Asian restaurants and stores — not just Chinese — have reported empty tables in countries hard hit by the pandemic, and people with Asian features have experienced discrimination. At a recent Bundesliga game in Leipzig, a group of Japanese fans was ejected from the stadium.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Flights grounded German airline Lufthansa has massively reduced its flight capacity as business and personal travel is cut back. The flagship carrier is now seeking state aid, according to a report from Germany business newspaper Handelsblatt. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr will be attending a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to government sources.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Car production crippled Car plants in China have been shut down since January, and major German automakers like Volkswagen and Daimler have said both sales and production have been hit by the epidemic. And with many automakers sourcing electric car parts from China, work at plants in Germany has also hit a stumbling block. Berlin has said it plans to financially support companies suffering coronavirus losses.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Fewer tourists "The consequences for the German tourism sector are serious," warned Guido Zöllick, head of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association. Already by the second week of March, 76.1% of members had reported a sharp decrease in bookings and a drop in revenue. The German parliament has banned tourists from visiting the glass dome of the Reichstag building until further notice.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Border checks In an effort to prevent further spread, Germany has closed its borders with France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark. Authorities in Poland and the Czech Republic had already begun spot checks, measuring the temperature of travelers crossing main road borders out of Germany.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? School closures Preschools and primary schools across Germany have shut. The closures have affected more than 2.2 million children up to age 16 countrywide, according to Germany's Federal Statistical Office. German television stations have adjusted their programming in response to the school closures. Author: Martin Kuebler



17:30 In a video message to the German nation, Chancellor Angela Merkel has appealed to citizens to do their part in helping overcome the virus, saying it was the country's greatest challenge in decades.

"Millions of you cannot work, cannot take your children to schools or kindergartens. Theaters, cinemas and stores are closed. And perhaps most difficult of all – we cannot have the contacts to one another that we otherwise take for granted. It’s natural that in a situation such as this, all of us has many questions and concerns about how things will continue."

"I truly believe that we will succeed in the task before us, so long as all the citizens of this country understand that it is also their task."

"So let me say this: The situation is serious. Please take it seriously. Since German unification, indeed since the Second World War, there has been no challenge to our nation that has demanded such a degree of common and united action."

Watch video 02:01 Share EU in crisis mode Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZegT Coronavirus pandemic: European Union in crisis mode

17:25 The French military has used a military plane to evacuate six patients from eastern France to ease pressure on local hospitals, a move considered to be unprecedented in peacetime. The patients have been transported to military hospitals in the south of the country. More such transfers are expected.

More young people in France and Italy are falling ill than previously thought, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx told reporters in Washington.

"There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy about young people getting very seriously ill," she said. "It may have been that the millennial generation - our largest generation, our future generation that will carry us through for the next multiple decades - there may be a disproportional number of infections among that group."

17:23 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces that schools will close in England, following Scotland and Wales.

The schools will close on Friday and stay closed "for the vast majority of pupils until further notice," Johnson said in a televised speech.

17:21 Authorities in the Bavarian town of Tirschenreuth imposed a curfew to fight the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, making the eastern town the first place in Germany to limit the citizens' movement. The residents are still allowed to buy foods, go to work, or visit the doctor. The curfew is set to last until April 2.

17:16 The Defense Production Act, which Trump is set to sign on Thursday, will allow the administration to boost the production of masks, respirators, ventilators and similar necessary equipment

The law was created in 1950, during the Korean War, and has been used several times since. It gives the president authority to steer resources from the US industry "to support military, energy, space, and homeland security programs," according the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We will be invoking the Defense Production Act just in case we need it," said Trump on Wednesday.

17:07 German national team players have donated €2.5 million ($2.7 million) to causes related to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Click here for the full story.

"In times like these, we have to look out for each other," said team captain Manuel Neuer in one of several Instagram videos released by the team on Wednesday. "We have also put our heads together and have decided to donate €2.5m to good causes."

16:52 Austria will introduce border checks with Germany on midnight Wednesday. Germany already restarted border checks on Monday.

16:34 US President Donald Trump rejected accusation of racism after repeatedly referring to the novel coronavirus as "the Chinese virus."

"It's not racist at all," he told a reporter. "As you know, China said it was started by American soldiers."

16:30 "This virus is presenting us with an unprecedented threat, but is also presenting us with an unprecedented opportunity to stand as one against the common enemy, the enemy of humanity," said the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

16:26 Addressing reporters in Geneva, the WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged "flattening the curve" of the infection by slowing down its spread.

"This access is saving lives and buying time for the development of vaccines and treatment," he said.

16:21 At least one hospital ship will go to New York to ease pressure on the existing medical facilities.

16:19 Donald Trump has suspended all evictions and home loan foreclosures as the country faces the coronavirus pandemic.

16:18 US President Donald Trump is invoking the Defense Production Act, which would allow the US goverment to expedite the production of equipment needed to fight the outbreak.

16:14 Turkey and Poland join the range of countries who announced large aid packages mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

16:12 Schools in Scotland and Wales will close on Friday, with England still not decided on the issue.

16:10 Cyber-criminals in Germany are using the pandemic to steal private data, said the Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Hermann. The attackers are sending out emails made to look like information from the local health officials or the World Health Organization, or as advertisements for face masks, and attack malicious files.

Others present themselves as family members who had contracted the new virus and ask for money for treatment.

"Even in the age of the coronavirus, you still should not open attachments from unknown senders and you should be suspicious," minister Hermann said.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated door handles Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Not so delicious A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Virus-carrying teddy bears? Should parents be afraid of a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Experts have so far assumed that the viruses have a relatively low environmental stability, but research does show that the pathogens can remain infectious for several days, especially in high humidity and cold settings.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Packages, letters and shipped goods A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on plastic and cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog? Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous? "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated frozen food Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? But leave those wild animals alone! The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals. Author: Julia Vergin (cs)



16:04 Germany is considering converting hotels, big venues and rehabilitation facilities into makeshift treatment centers.

"The measures "can build up additional capacity for the numerous simpler treatments... freeing up hospitals to deal with the more serious cases," federal and state officials said in a statement.

15:59 The first person to die of coronavirus in Cuba is a 61-year-old Italian tourist, Cuban officials said. The island has 10 confirmed coronavirus cases.

15:56 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio asked for "urgent" help from the US military as the number of infected was close to 1,000 in the American metropolis.

"There are American military officers right now still building a wall at the southern border when all they should be doing domestically is addressing coronavirus," de Blasio told broadcaster NBC. "We need their medical resources, their logistical know-how, we need them to help ensure that food and medicine moves around this country and our supply chain is not disrupted."

15:52 Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg is planning emergency legislation that would give the government a right to take decisions on the coronavirus outbreak without consulting the parliament.

15:45 Coronavirus death toll in Italy's most severely hit region, Lombardy, has jumped by 319 and is now at 1,959 deaths, according to a report by the AFP news agency. While the Wednesday figures have not yet been officially announced, the nation-wide death toll for Italy stood at 2,503 on Tuesday.

15:34 Canada has announced a coronavirus aid package worth 82 billion of Canadian dollars ($56.4 billion €51.9 billion), including direct aid to help workers and businesses.

Watch video 01:54 World in coronavirus mode — DW correspondents report from around the globe

15:25 A British cruise ship that was rejecting docking by the authorities of Barbados has now docked in Cuba. The ship, MS Braemar, has over 1,000 onboard including five confirmed coronavirus infections and about 50 more people isolated for showing flu-like symptoms.

The communist-ruled Cuba has agreed to allow the ship to dock for "humanitarian reasons."

14:58 The UK government has urged all British tourists in Spain to return home.

14:56 Austria said they would spend up to €38 billion ($41.4 billion) to support the economy.

14:53 The number of people infected worldwide has reached 200,000, with over 8,000 dead. Over 82,000 are now considered recovered from the virus, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

Here's an interactive map from the Johns Hopkins University with live data on the coronavirus pandemic.

14:51 North Macedonia calls a state of emergency due to the coronavirus.

14:50 The Trump administration has asked the US Congress for another $45.8 billion in funding to various US agencies working to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The request is separate from a $1 trillion stimulus package designed to mitigate the impact on the economy.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Africa's measures to deal with the pandemic African countries have also ordered numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, has banned access to the country for people coming from risk areas. Nigeria is monitoring the temperature of travelers at airports, ports and borders. Cameroon has closed its borders indefinitely.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia bans foreign travel The Australian government has imposed an indefinite ban on all foreign travel by its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on all Australians who are abroad to return home. A 14-day compulsory quarantine for all people entering the country has already been in place for some time. Here, too, it has become quiet in the cities.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism in Germany comes to a halt The coronavirus crisis is impacting travelers and the tourism industry with full force. Several tour operators, including TUI, has cancelled trips, and some airlines are shutting down. Germany's federal and state governments decided that overnight stays should only be used for "necessary and explicitly not for touristic purposes". Germans are to "no longer take holiday trips at home and abroad".

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU external borders closed The EU has closed its entire external borders for 30 days as from Tuesday (March 17, 2020). "All travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French President Macron said in a television address on Monday (March 16,2020) evening. The Schengen Area, which includes several non-EU countries, has also closed its external borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany brings travelers back home More and more countries are sealing their borders, and many flights are cancelled. With special flights Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings want to bring up to 6,500 stranded holidaymakers from the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and on Mallorca back to Germany. In Morocco, the German government is assisting German tourists who are stranded there due to their return flights being cancelled.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany partially closes its borders to tourists On Monday morning (March 16, 2020), Germany introduced entry controls at the borders with the five neighboring countries: France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland. Border crossings will be reduced to what is strictly necessary. Goods can continue to pass through, including commuters, but not travelers without good reason. The duration of the measures remains open.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism North German islands closed for tourists Whether Spiekeroog, Sylt or Rügen: Vacation on the northern German islands in the North and Baltic Sea is no longer possible as of March 16, 2020. Those who had already moved into their accommodation have been asked to return home. The health systems of the islands are not equipped to deal with large numbers of infected people. Regulations are to follow for mainland tourism.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Disneyland Paris closes Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida have closed until the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line have also suspended all new departure through the same period. The company said the decision was made "with great caution" to protect guests and employees. The company said the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, which had already been closed, will also remain shut.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austrian ski regions end season early All ski areas in the Austrian provinces of Salzburg and Tyrol are ending the winter season early. Cable car operation will be discontinued as of Sunday (March 15, 2020). Hotels and accommodations will be closed from Monday. The provincial governments said that this should slow down the spread of the virus in the Alpine country. The two provinces account for most leading Austrian ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA: Entry ban for Europeans Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the USA is imposing a general 30-day travel ban on people from Europe. The entry ban comes into force on Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight (local time). It does not apply to US citizens residing in Europe who have tested negative for the pathogen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism India imposes entry ban India has declared all tourist visas invalid for 1 month because of the corona virus. Only travelers who are already in the country are allowed to stay, the Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). The entry ban is to last until April 15 for the time being.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism China closes access to Mount Everest Climbing Mount Everest via the north side has been forbidden by Chinese authorities. The necessary permits for expeditions to the world's highest mountain were withdrawn on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy increasingly sealed off In order to reduce the spread, the border into neighboring Austria can only be crossed from Italy with a medical certificate. Slovenia has closed its border, and Albania has banned Italian air and ferry traffic. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Italy until at least 3 April. Germany, the UK, and Ireland tightened travel recommendations and called on their citizens to leave.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mediterranean cruises put on hold The Costa Crociere shipping company is cancelling all cruises in the Mediterranean for the time being. The cruises will be suspended until April 3, the Italian company announced on Tuesday (March 10). The measure affects thousands of passengers. Ships still operating in the Mediterranean will only call at Italian ports to let passengers disembark.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Reichstag dome closed for visitors The dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin have been closed to visitors since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) until further notice to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. The walkable dome and the roof terrace are visited by more than 2 million people every year, according to the Bundestag.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Winter sports season in Italy ended early All ski facilities in Italy have been closed since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) due to the corona crisis. Prior to this, hoteliers and cable car operators in the South Tyrol region (photo) had already agreed to close their facilities. South Tyrol is particularly popular with winter sports tourists from Germany and Eastern Europe. The closure is effective until at least April 3.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warnings and border controls The Czech Republic (picture) and Poland are carrying out checks at the border with Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Since Monday (March 9), travelers have faced random temperature checks. The German government has warned against travelling to risk areas. And air passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will have to expect controls when entering Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy in crisis On March 8 the Italian government issued an entry and exit ban for the more than 15 million inhabitants of the northern Italian regions, which include the key business center Milan and the tourist magnet of Venice (photo). Cultural, sporting and religious events are also banned for visitors. Museums, cinemas and theaters remain closed nationwide.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cruises a risk factor Repeatedly cruise ships have to be quarantined or prevented from docking. After cancellations in Thailand and Malaysia, the Costa Fortuna (photo) with 2,000 passengers, including 64 Italians, has been allowed to enter the port of Singapore. In Oakland, California, 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members of the Grand Princess are quarantined because 19 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Asia fears dramatic setbacks Sights in Asia are particularly affected by travel restrictions for Chinese tourists. Hotspots such as the Senso-ji temple (picture) in Tokyo and the temple complexes of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are reporting a sharp drop in visitors. On March 9, the Ministry of Tourism in Thailand reported a 44% drop for February. Tourism accounts for 11% of the gross domestic product. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



14:45 In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte declared a unilateral ceasefire with communist rebels. Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano ordered the police to stop their attacks.

"We call on them to be a part of the solution in fighting our common enemy, the coronavirus,'' Ano said in a statement.

14:32 With Italy the hardest-hit nation after China, DW's Seema Gupta describes the situation in the north of the European country as "very dire."

"We're hearing dramatic stories of funeral workers getting infected because they are having to deal with an overwhelming number of deaths," she said. "People are not allowed to attend the funerals of their loved ones in the area now."

14:30 DW's correspondent in Rome, Seema Gupta, says people in the Italian capital now "keep a distance" from each other.

"You look at that person coming down the street — you cross the road to go the other side," she said. "A growing number of people now put masks on. If they don't have a mask, they use a scarf."

14:27 DW's correspondent in Rome, Seema Gupta, says the Italian Interior Ministry has noted 8,000 curfew violations in just one day.

"People have to fill in a self declaration form in order to move around for essential activity or for work or for health issues," she told DW TV. "You have to declare also if you are under quarantine or if you've tested positive and if anybody violates that, they face a charge of causing a pandemic."

14:22 The pandemic might destroy up to 25 million jobs globally, according to the UN agency in charge of workers' rights.

"However, if we see an internationally coordinated policy response, as happened in the global financial crisis of 2008/9, then the impact on global unemployment could be significantly lower," said the International Labour Organization.

14:19 Hungary has decided to briefly open its borders for citizens of Romania, Bulgaria, and Serbia stuck at the border between Hungary and Austria. Hungary serves as a transit country for guest workers from the Balkans.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 First death in China On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia. Like SARS and the common cold, scientists identified that the new virus is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Virus reaches neighboring countries In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Millions under lockdown China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 A global health emergency? More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus reaches Europe On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Lunar New Year holiday extended The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, are in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays are extended by three days to limit population flows.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Borders with Mongolia, Hong Kong, eastern Russia close Cambodia confirms its first case, while Mongolia shuts its border with China for cars and Russia closes its borders in three regions in the Far East. The cost to global tourism is put in the billions and oil prices also plummet. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Germany braces for virus On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany is considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reaches 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 First cases confirmed in Germany On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 International evacuations begin On January 28, Japan and the US are the first countries to evacuate some of their citizens from Wuhan. Four of the Japanese passengers are taken to the hospital with fevers on arrival. Australia and New Zealand say they will also send planes to bring their citizens home. Global cases mount to nearly 6,000 infections, more than the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that killed roughly 800 people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 WHO declares global health emergency On January 30, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) declares coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern in a bid to protect countries with "weaker health systems." However, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus does not recommend trade and travel restrictions, saying these would be "an unnecessary disruption."

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 First death outside China The first death linked to the novel coronavirus outside of China is reported in the Philippines on February 2. A 44-year-old Chinese man had traveled from Wuhan to Manila before falling ill and being taken to hospital, where he later died of pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Bad ending to a cruise Also on February 3, the cruise ship Diamond Princess is quarantined off Yokohama in Japan after cases of the new coronavirus were found on board. As of February 17, the number of people infected has grown to more than 450, the largest cluster of cases outside of China. Several of the 3,700 passengers and crew onboard the ship are being or have been flown back to their home countries.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 New methodology, new statistic On February 13, China's Hubei province registers the highest-ever one-day total of infections. This comes, however, after authorities announced that they had begun including people diagnosed using new clinical methods — CT scans for lung infections instead of the previous nucleic acid tests — in official statistics.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 'Cult-like' South Korean church linked to outbreak South Korea experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, now designated COVID-19 by the WHO, with their first death on February 21. Fingers are pointed at the "cult-like" Shincheonji Church. Half of the cases in South Korea are linked to the group. Thousands of worshipers spread the virus during services. On March 2, authorities announce they would investigate the church’s leader.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Italy under quarantine Cases in Italy rise dramatically, with 77 deaths and thousands of confirmed cases by March 3. Many countries instigate travel restrictions to northern Italy and tourist numbers plummet. On March 8, the Italian government put the entire Lombardy region into quarantine, affecting 16 million people. March 10 sees 168 fatalities in Italy, the highest in a single day.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Economic woes European and US stock markets slump on March 6, leading to the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The effect on global business has been significant, with many companies reporting losses and the tourism industry and airlines badly hit. The EU pledge €7.5 billion ($8.4 billion) on March 10 in an investment fund to try to stop the Eurozone falling into a recession.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Pandemic: Merkel warns 70% of Germans could be infected As worldwide cases top 127,000 and deaths pass 4,700, the World Health Organization designated the global outbreak as a "pandemic" on March 11. US President Donald Trump announces a travel restriction on people coming from the Schengen Zone in Europe, annoying the EU. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announces that Germany 70% of the population could get the virus. Four Germans are now dead.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 International travel severely restricted As of March 15, many countries have imposed strict travel bans or restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19. For example, New Zealand and Australia have required all international passengers to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival in the country. The US extended a European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the global spread of COVID-19 Public life on hold in Europe On March 14, Spain joined Italy in imposing a near-total nationwide lockdown in a bid to prevent the virus spreading. The population of 46 million was told not to leave their homes unless for essential tasks. In France, cafes, restaurants and nonessential shops were closed as of March 15. Many public events in Germany have been cancelled and schools closed. Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas, Dave Raish, Kate Martyr, Timothy Jones, Samantha Early



14:17 Greenland, the world's largest island with the population of some 56,000 people and one confirmed coronavirus infection, will stop all air traffic to the island for at least two weeks. The ban will also apply to domestic flights in the sparsely populated territory.

14:12 China has sent one million mask to France to help the EU country's response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to French Defense Minister Florence Parly.

14:08 Croke Part, Ireland's biggest sports stadium, has been converted to a drive-thru coronavirus testing center for northern Dublin.

14:05 The Czech Republic imported 150,000 new coronavirus tests from China, which were delivered to the European country on Wednesday.

14:03 The US military reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus among their members, bringing the total of the infected troops to 49.

13:58 Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Germany is suspending the intake of refugees on humanitarian grounds "until further notice," according to a spokesperson in the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees.

13:50 The US border with Canada will be closing temporarily for "non-essential traffic," US President Donald Trump said on Twitter.

"Trade will not be affected," he added.

13:46 The premier of the German state of Saxony, Michael Kretchmer, called for military assistance at the crowded border crossings with Poland. Long lines of people were waiting to cross the border amid escalating lockdown measures after Poland reintroduced border checks. On Wednesday, the German Red Cross reported the lines were stretching up to 60 kilometers (37 miles) into Germany.

13:43 Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti fired the country's interior minister Agim Veliu after the minister clashed with him on coronavirus response. Previously, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci proposed declaring a state of emergency, a suggestion later rejected by the prime minister. The interior minister, however, publicly sided with the president.

"In these circumstances I am obliged to act and I have decided to dismiss the interior minister Veliu," Kurti said in a press statement.

13:37 "It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancelation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam," the organizers of the ESC said in a statement. The annual event had been planned for May.

"We would ask people to bear with us while we work through the ramifications of this unprecedented decision and patiently await any further news in the coming days and weeks."

13:28 The coronavirus pandemic is bringing more disruption to Europe: the beloved Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), that sees European music acts compete in an internationally televised show, will not take place this year.

12:45 Iran's official COVID-19 death toll jumped drastically from 988 to 1,135, health officials confirmed Wednesday. The increase in deaths is the largest single 24-hour increase in Iran since officials first acknowledged that coronavirus had reached the country.

With more than 17,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Iran is one the countries hardest hit by the pandemic. Some experts estimate the actual case numbers could be much higher than officially reported.

Read more: Iran faces catastrophic death toll from coronavirus

12:14 Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, told Germany's Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung Wednesday that lockdowns in euro zone countries to counter the spread of coronavirus could shrink the EU's economy by 5%.

12:07 Nigeria said it would ban entry to people arriving from 13 countries starting Friday. These include the United States, Britain, Germany, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan.

Watch video 01:41 Share Middle East coronavirus fears Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZXfS WHO concerned about spread of virus in Mideast

11:33 Spanish health authorities said Wednesday the number of COVID-19 infections in the country rose by 2,500 cases in 24 hours to over 13,700. The current number of fatalities is at nearly 600. Spain has been under a lockdown since the beginning of the week.

11:21 The 2020 Glastonbury Festival in Great Britain has been canceled. One of the world's largest outdoor music festivals, Glastonbury had been due to take place in June. Organizers said tickets for 2020 will be rolled over to 2021.

11:05 Reza Ahmari, public relations director for the German Federal Police at Frankfurt Airport, told DW that around 140 people have so far been refused entry at Frankfurt Airport on Wednesday, adding that the new measures would affect around 120 flights on Wednesday, and there are around 9,000 passengers to be reviewed.

11:00 Belgium became the latest European country to issue a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown is expected to last until April 5.

According to DW's Brussels correspondent, Bernd Riegert, police in the Belgian capital said they would enforce the lockdown "slowly" and in a "friendly way." Brussels is the de-facto capital of the European Union.

Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said people should only go out in case of emergency, or to supermarkets, pharmacies or doctors. Any gatherings or meetings will be prohibited.

10:16 European markets fell in early trading Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the global economy.

Frankfurt's DAX fell 3.7%, the FTSE 100 in London dropped 4.3% and the CAC in Paris lost 3.4%.

09:58 Lothar Wieler, president of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI), warned that Germany could have 10 million COVID-19 cases in a few months if the containment measures ordered by the government are not followed.

"The epidemic is taking an exponential course," Wieler said in Berlin on Wednesday, adding that people need to avoid social contact as the virus is mainly spread person-to-person.

According to the RKI, there are currently 8,200 COVID-19 cases in Germany, which is a rise of 1,000 cases in 24 hours. At least 12 people have died in Germany from a COVID-19 infection.

09:25 Traffic was backed up for more than 60 kilometers (37 miles) on the A4 highway at the German-Polish border Wednesday morning as border controls were introduced by Poland. German police in the border city of Görlitz in Saxony advised all travelers to avoid roads in the area.

09:15 German border officials began turning back non-EU citizens arriving at Frankfurt Airport Wednesday morning in accordance with an entry ban announced Tuesday evening.

Ahmari told German broadcaster Hessische Rundfunk that immigration authorities expect that many passengers arriving Wednesday do not know yet that they will have to be turned back.

"It could be the case that there are 20 or 30 passengers on board a plane that will need to directly fly back on the same plane," said Ahmari, adding that passengers denied entry will have access to a transit area with facilities. Airlines have been asked to fly those denied entry back to their airport of origin.

Read more: German government to fly home tens of thousands of tourists

08:00 Russian authorities said schools nationwide will close on Monday. Russia currently has 114 COVID-19 cases, and Moscow is currently implementing containment measures including border closures and bans on public gatherings.

Watch video 02:13 Share Travel into EU restricted Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZcHJ EU shuts borders, Belgium joins internal lockdown

07:15 South African health officials said the number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 23 to 85. At least eight of the cases were "transmitted locally" said Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize.

06:50 Belgium will impose a lockdown to restrict the movement of people starting at noon Wednesday until at least April 5. The Belgian capital, Brussels, is the de-facto capital of the European Union.

03:30 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) rejected a surprise request by Venezuela for an emergency $5 billion loan to fight the coronavirus outbreak. An IMF spokesperson said the request can't be considered because there was "no clarity" among the IMF's 189 member states on who it recognizes as Venezuela's rightful leader.

03:00 The German Patient Protection Foundation said a plan needs to be implemented to better protect people who work in the care sector to ensure elderly care homes and mobility care services continue to operate. According to the foundation, the sector provides care and assistance to and estimated 3.4 million people that are especially susceptible to coronavirus.

02:30 The German government should motivate manufacturers to produce supplies needed to tackle coronavirus, Alice Weidel the co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany Party (AfD) parliamentary faction told the press agency DPA.

Watch video 04:09 Share Could we run out of medicine? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZYj8 Coronavirus: Could we run out of medicine?

01:50 Human rights organization Pro Asyl called on Germany and other European countries to push forward with plans to take in refugee children currently living in overwhelmed Greek camps, despite the travel bans imposed by coronavirus.

01:40 The coronavirus death toll in the US has reached more than 100, according to John Hopkins University.

01:35 "I believe that we all underestimated the virus at the beginning, because we are not experts," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told a broadcast of Bild Live. "All these measures that seemed drastic or draconian 14 days or three weeks ago — now we've understood that it needs to be this way."

01:30 Mainland China reported 11 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 13 on Monday. The country also reported 13 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19. Chinese health authorities said that 12 of these new infection cases were imported The virus originated in China but has spread around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) said last week that Europe is now at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

01:20 The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) will re-open on Wednesday after Philippine authorities exempted trading platforms from strict quarantine measures. The PSE had suspended trading operations on Tuesday, becoming the first stock exchange in the world to close down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

01:15 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that his second coronavirus test came back negative.

01:10 Many Parisians stepped onto their balconies late Tuesday evening to applaud healthcare workers who left their homes to help those infected with COVID-19. The country is on lockdown to stop the virus from spreading.

Spain and Italy — countries also under sweeping quarantine orders — showed their appreciation to healthcare workers in the same way just days before.

Watch video 00:18 Paris residents applaud coronavirus healthcare workers

01:00 Brazilian security forces say that they have caught 586 prisoners who escaped from three jails in the Sao Paulo area on Monday. Around 800 prisoners failed to return to after they were told their day-release privileges were being revoked over fears that the prisoners might bring the virus back with them into prison.

00:40 US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is said to have warned Republican senators that failure to act on a proposed coronavirus rescue package could lead to US unemployment as high as 20% and lasting economic damage, reported Reuters news agency.

00:30 Canada is the latest country announcing a new financial support package to help counter an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government is preparing around Can$25 billion ($18 billion, €16 billion) to help businesses and households.

00:20 Brazil's government statistics agency IBGE is putting its 2020 census on hold for a year until 2021 in order to protect the health of census-takers and the households that they visit.

00:10 Here's a summary of the latest global figures:

197,168 confirmed cases globally

7,905 global deaths

80,840 recovered

All 50 US states have confirmed cases of the virus. There are 6,421 confirmed cases in the US.

00:05 Follow yesterday's coronavirus developments here: Germany implements non-EU travel ban

Watch video 09:19 Share What role is Big Pharma poised to play in the coronavirus crisis? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Zb49 What role is Big Pharma poised to play in the coronavirus crisis?

dj, wmr, kmm/rc (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.