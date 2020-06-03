Coronavirus latest: Germany seeks to reboot economy

Germany to spend 130 billion euros on virus stimulus package

Berlin has also unveiled plans to allow travel within Europe from June 15

More than 6.4 million people are now infected with COVID-19 globally and some 380,000 have died

Brazil's Health Ministry reports a new record of 1,262 deaths in the previous 24 hours

00:01 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said governing parties have agreed on a €130 billion ($146 billion) stimulus package to help the economy recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The measures include temporarily cutting value-added tax form 19% to 16%, providing families with an additional €300 per child and doubling a government-supported rebate on electric car purchases.

The package also establishes a €50 billion fund for addressing climate change, innovation and digitization within the German economy.

The measures were agreed by Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, and junior governing partner, the Social Democrats following marathon negotiations that lasted 21 hours.

