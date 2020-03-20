Coronavirus latest: Germany reports over 20,000 cases

China has reported no new cases of locally transmitted infections for a third day in a row

Global reported cases surpass 275,000, with the global death toll above 11,000

Germany, Spain and Italy have more confirmed cases combined than China

Singapore has reported its first two deaths from the virus

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

11:55 Spain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has jumped by more than 300 over the past day to 1,326, according to figures from the country's Health Ministry.

The number of new infections also climbed by 5,000 in 24 hours, bringing the total number of reported cases to almost 25,000. Spain is now in third place in the global ranking of cases, behind China and Italy.

The capital, Madrid, is the hardest-hit area, with almost 9,000 infections reported. The country has been under lockdown for one week, but authorities say it may take time before the measures slow the spread.

11:30 Germany has reported 20,142 cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. 294 new cases have been reported since Friday. The country has thus far seen a total of 70 deaths from COVID-19 cases.

11:07 Pakistan's civil aviation authority says it is halting all international flights for two weeks in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports.

"The government of Pakistan has decided to suspend operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan, effective from 21st March 2020 (2000hrs PST) to 4th April 2020 (2000hrs PST)," it said in a statement.

The directive does not apply to diplomatic and cargo flights. Pakistan now has 534 reported COVID-19 cases, including three deaths, Health Minister Zafar Mirya said.

The government has taken a number of steps to control the spread of the virus, but has stopped short of imposing a nationwide lockdown.

10:49 The southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg is opening its hospitals to patients from a neighboring region of eastern France, where facilities are struggling to cope with a spike in infections, media reports say.

A spokesman for the state's health ministry, Markus Jox, told the Associated Press that authorities have asked hospitals with free capacity to admit French patients who require ventilators. Jox said that while Baden-Württemberg also had a limited number of beds, "we will naturally try to help our French neighbors.''

10:40 Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says he is self-isolating after coming into contact with people who tested positive for coronavirus. The British racing driver was at a charity event in London on March 4, which was also attended by actor Idris Elba and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada's prime minister. Both were later diagnosed with the virus.



Hamilton wrote on Twitter that he is showing "zero symptoms'' but has been isolating himself for the past week.



10:27 The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has moved closer to suspending the bloc's budget rules that limit borrowing in order to give member states a free hand in fighting the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports. The step would formalize an agreement reached by EU finance ministers on March 5.

The commission proposed late Friday to activate the "general escape clause" in the rules to respond to the pandemic. That would "allow member states to undertake measures to deal adequately with the crisis, while departing from the budgetary requirements that would normally apply under the European fiscal framework," the Commission said.

Once the proposal is approved by EU finance ministers, government spending to combat the coronavirus will be excluded from the commission's calculations for countries' deficit and debt, which have to meet certain requirements.

10:19 Angola has become the latest African country to report its first case of the coronavirus. "Today we received results confirming two cases of patients infected with COVID-19," Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta said during a briefing on national broadcaster TPA.

The announcement comes as the number of infections in Africa topped 1,000, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though several German states have begun lockdown measures, the federal government in Berlin is closely monitoring the situation over the weekend with an eye toward a possible national lockdown

09:42 The premier of the German state of Bavaria has appealed for a common approach across the country to tackle the coronavirus crisis, which he described as "really a matter of life and death."

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder was talking to Antenne Bayern radio on Saturday morning, a day after his state imposed a two-week lockdown in an effort to curb the virus outbreak.

"I'm very sorry that we sometimes have to do it this way," he said, referring to the measures, which allow people to only leave their homes for necessary purposes, such as to go to work, or buy groceries or medicine.

Police in the southern German state reported only a few violations during the first hours of Bavaria's attempt to enforce the lockdown. Officers reportedly gave warnings to five youths celebrating a birthday at a construction site, and to a group of three people drinking around a bonfire. Under the new restrictions, people can only leave their homes for essential needs, such as to buy food and medicine, to visit the doctor or travel to work.

The premiers of all of Germany's 16 states are due to discuss the possibility of further restrictions with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday.

09:33 The coronavirus pandemic has halted public life in many countries around the world, but some people are coming up with creative ways to reach out to others. In the US state of Maryland, Catholic priest Scott Holmer has started offering drive-through confessions to his parishioners. His church was forced to close due to the outbreak, but he now sits on a wooden chair in the parking lot outside his chapel in the small town of Bowie to hold contact-free confessions and blessings to drivers who pull up.

"The diocese canceled all masses to tamp down the spread of the infection. But the decision about confession was kind of up in the air," he told AFP.

"So I said, I'll just get in the parking lot, and that way I can avoid getting it myself and people can avoid any transmission. It's more open air, so there's like air flow and all that good stuff."

08:57 The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that on Friday it launched a free health alert messaging service via WhatsApp. The service provides the latest news and information on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, with guidance on how to protect oneself and recognize symptoms.

08:41 Zimbabwe has announced its first case of the novel coronavirus. That means there are now 38 African countries that have reported COVID-19 infections.

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo said the 38-year-old patient had just returned from the UK and had self-quarantined after he began experiencing symptoms. He added that officials were now tracing anyone the man may have had contact with.

More than 700 coronavirus cases have now been recorded in Africa, where there are fears the virus could rapidly overwhelm health systems.

08:22 The tiny Southeast Asian nation of East Timor has reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus. The country's Health Ministry said the man had just returned from overseas and posed little risk to the public because he consulted with medical officials immediately.

"He isolated himself immediately after contacting doctors," the ministry said Saturday, without elaborating on where the patient had traveled.

08:08 Iran's president says travel and social distancing measures in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus will apply for two to three weeks, by which time he expects the outbreak to have eased.

Iran "has to do everything necessary to return economic production to normal," President Hassan Rouhani said in comments broadcast on state TV and cited by Reuters. He also accused "counterrevolutionaries" of attempting to shut down economic production.

Iran is among the countries hardest hit by the corona crisis, with more than 1,400 deaths.

07:56 South Korean Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun has "strongly recommended'' the country's religious facilities, gyms and clubs to close for the next 15 days to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In a nationally televised speech on Saturday, he said the government would use administrative orders to shut down facilities that are failing to enforce distance limits between people. Similar steps have already been taken in Gyeonggi province, surrounding the capital, Seoul, where facilities can be fined as much as $2,400 (€2,230) if they do not implement certain antivirus measures.

South Korea has been praised for swiftly taking measures to tackle the epidemic, after the number of new cases began slowing significantly in recent days. But there are still fears about a steady increase of infections in Seoul.

07:31 The family of US country music star Kenny Rogers, who died on Friday night at the age of 81, said they would hold only a small funeral service "at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency."

07:25 The Thai capital, Bangkok, is closing its shopping centers and restaurants from Sunday until April 12. The city's governor says only supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open.

In its single-largest daily increase, the Southeast Asian country's Ministry of Health confirmed 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

06:59 American tech company Google said on Saturday it had launched a US-focused informational website with resources for coronavirus guidance and testing, as the country attempts to slow the spread of the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., said in a statement the site is "focused on education, prevention and local resources. People can find state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends related to COVID-19, and further resources for individuals, educators and businesses."

05:50 Jordan blew sirens early Saturday morning to signal the start of a nationwide curfew with only few exceptions for emergencies and essential services. The Middle Eastern country has limited the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely to combat coronavirus. Individuals violating the curfew will be subject to jail terms of one year.

The country has closed its land and sea border crossings with neighboring Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Israel. It also suspended all incoming and outgoing flights since Tuesday.

05:40 The Philippines' Health Ministry reported an additional death due to coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the death toll in the archipelagic country to 19. Its confirmed infection total was up to 262 people from 230 on Friday.

04:58 Thailand reported 89 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the single-largest daily increase that has taken the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 411.

According to a spokesperson for the public health ministry, the new cases are related to a Muay Thai match, an entertainment venue as well as a religious gathering in Malaysia.

04:14 The total number of domestically-transmitted coronavirus cases in Japan rose to 1,016 on Saturday. The number increases to 1,728 if the infections from a cruise ship docked close to Tokyo are added to the tally.

While the country faces uncertainty over the Olympics scheduled for July this year, Japan is set to reopen schools from the next academic year in April.

04:02 Singapore reported the death of two patients with coronavirus on Saturday, the first COVID-19-related deaths in the country. The first fatality was a 75-year-old female and the second was a 64-year-old male Indonesian national.

"Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time," Singapore's Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong said in a statement. "We will render all necessary assistance to their families.

"I understand that Singaporeans will be affected by this news," he added. "But we must take courage and continue to play our part to fight this virus."

03:33 Colombia is set to enter a 19-day quarantine starting Tuesday night, President Ivan Duque said on Friday. With 158 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the South American country is stepping up measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

While the Colombian capital of Bogota started its 4-day quarantine on Friday, the rest of the country will join on Tuesday.

03:25 Sydney's Bondi Beach was closed on Saturday after visitors ignored the Australian government's social distancing guidelines.

"We are not doing this because we are the fun police, but if we have a community that is not complying with the social distancing requirements then we have to step in," New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott said.

03:08 United Airlines on Friday announced that it will cut its international schedule for April by 95% in light of the travel restrictions that have been imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All flights to Canada will be suspended temporarily, while other operations will be drawn down significantly.

This comes soon after the company and its labor unions said that huge layoffs were on the cards if the US government is unable to help the ailing airline industry by the end of this month.

02:55 US senators and the Trump administration paused negotiations on a massive $1 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill at the end of the day on Friday. Even though the midnight deadline on Friday will be missed, talks are set to resume on Saturday.

02:53 Yosemite National Park has been closed to visitors "until further notice" amid rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The California park's closure comes at the request of the local health department, a day after the state's governor asked California residents to stay at home indefinitely.

02:28 A Canadian man in his 70s, who was infected with COVID-19 while he was on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, has died, Japan's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A total of 712 people were infected while they were onboard the cruise ship. The death of the Canadian man is the eighth confirmed death from amongst those infected on the ship.

02:10 The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has postponed a crime congress that was scheduled to take place in Kyoto, Japan next month.

02:02 Daimler and BMW announced that they will be shutting some parts of their US operations temporarily over coronavirus fears.

BMW will halt production at its South Carolina plant for two weeks starting April 3, while Daimler will stop production at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant for two weeks. The German carmaker's subsidiary Vans will also close down production temporarily in Charleston, South Carolina.

01:47 Syria has closed its borders to foreigners from many countries, as the war-torn country tries to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The government, however, has not documented any cases.

"If we take the scenarios in China or even in Iran, we are expecting we may have a large number of cases and we are preparing accordingly," WHO's Syria representative Nima Saeed Abid told Reuters.

01:16 South Korea reported 147 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,799.

The country has ordered that all passengers arriving from Europe must be quarantined for 14 days, regardless of symptoms, starting Sunday.

01:15 Mexico has reported 203 confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 164 a day earlier.

01:11 Volkswagen will temporarily close its factories in the Mexican states of Puebla and Guanajuato, as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic spread across the region.

01:07 Starbucks has announced a temporary closure of its company-operated stores in the US and Canada for a period of two weeks. Only drive-through and delivery services will continue, the company said in a statement.

The exception to this rule would be some locations near hospitals in order to "serve frontline responders and health care workers," the company said.

All store "partners" (employees) will be paid for the next 30 days, regardless of whether they come into work or choose to stay at home, Starbucks added.

00:55 Mainland China experienced a rise in the number of coronavirus infections involving travelers arriving from abroad, even as zero locally transmitted cases were reported for the third day in a row.

With 41 new cases imported from abroad, the number of cases originating from outside the country has risen to 269. Overall, there are 81,008 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in mainland China.

"Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

00:27 The US Air Force is flying back 89 American citizens stranded in Honduras amidst the coronavirus outbreak. This is the second flight of its kind after an Air Force transport plane brought members of a women's football team from Honduras to the United States.

00:17 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked citizens to avoid all non-essential travel on Saturday. She also urged older citizens to try and stay at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Ardern, however, maintained that schools will remain open in the country, which has seen over 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"Sending children home at this stage, though, doesn't necessarily reduce transmission in the community," she said, "but I can assure you we are constantly monitoring these settings to keep children safe."

"As a mum, I can assure you that is my key consideration," Ardern added.

00:06 Panama reported 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, a sharp increase from 137 a day earlier. The country's Copa Airlines will be suspending all flights from March 22 till the end of April.

00:04 The US Senate may not be able to arrive at a bipartisan deal on a possible $1 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill by the Friday midnight deadline, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday. Citing some major disagreements between the Republicans and the Democrats, he said that consensus may be reached on Saturday.

00:02 The United States Army announced that it will close all recruitment centers in the country to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from intensifying. With this, the Army has become the first military service worldwide known to have shut down its recruiting facilities.

The Navy and Marine Corps will be keeping their recruitment stations open, but in line with government guidelines.

