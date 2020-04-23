Coronavirus latest: Germany ready to help revitalize Europe

More than 51,000 people have died in the United States, making it the country with the most deaths from the pandemic

European nations have outlined how they plan to ease lockdown restrictions

German authorities have urged caution over further easing outbreak measures

10:15 Climate change policy won't be left out of the EU agenda even amid the coronavirus pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her weekly video podcast.

"[Germany's EU Council presidency] will be clearly dominated by the issue of combating the pandemic and its consequences," Merkel said

But climate issues will be "just as much on the agenda as health issues," she added.

While Germany will focus on the "economic revitalization of Europe," the country also has to "think about the future" – which includes focusing on climate and environmental issues.

Germany will take over the EU's rotating presidency from Croatia for six months, starting from July 1.

Another major focus of the EU presidency will be to establish an "efficient European health care system in all member states." Merkel also touted the use of shared funds between EU member states, saying Germany cannot be industrially and economically strong if other countries' economies are collapsing.

Germany will expand the EU budget and invest "much more" than previously planned in climate protection, digitization and "strategic capabilities" as part of a stimulus package that will likely be introduced as the crisis comes to an end.

It will also be important "to show in the coming weeks and months that we belong together," said Merkel.

10:00 Medical authorities have shown concern that some people may be ignoring other health conditions if they focus only on the symptoms of COVID-19. The move comes as fears grow that cancer and other illnesses are being neglected.

Wolfgang Kölfen, chairman of the Association of Senior Pediatricians and Adolescent Physicians, told local newspaper Rheinische Post: "If a child is sick, he or she should be taken to a doctor or hospital. Do not wait too long. The danger that a child gets COVID-19 is minimal."

There were similar fears among health officials in the UK. Public Health England revealed visits to hospital emergency departments dropped by almost 50% in April in comparison with the same month last year. The charity Cancer Research UK has estimated that 2,250 new cases of the disease could be going undetected each week during the pandemic, partly because people are reluctant to go to hospitals for fear of catching the novel virus or overburdening the health care system.

09:30 German Health Minister Jens Spahn said in the event that a coronavirus vaccine is developed, medical staff and risk groups should be given preferential treatment. A vaccine isn't likely to be ready in the near future, but once it is ready, the treatment will be produced in Europe, Spahn told the Funke Mediengruppe.

He also called for a further easing of lockdown measures. Parties and festivals pose an extremely high risk, he said, but anyone who wants to shop in a store or exercise in a gym while maintaining the necessary distance from others should be able to do so.

Spahn also touted a new care concept for hospitals, to ensure that medical facilities have enough capacity to treat all patients, and not just those with coronavirus.

"The next step should be to make 75% of clinic operations available to treat non-coronavirus patients, while 25% [of hospital capacity] should continue to be available for coronavirus patents," he said.

Spahn was referring to research indicating that the number of patients who have been hospitalized for stroke or heart attacks in emergency rooms has decreased – a sign, he said, that despite severe illness, some patients are not seeking medical care due to fears of infection.

The same also applies to the chronically ill, who are not seeing their specialists, or patients who are opting out of preventive medical examinations, he added.

Health care workers and at-risk groups should get priority access to a vaccine, Spahn said

09:21 The nation of Vanuatu, made up of roughly 80 islands in the South Pacific, has become the location of a rare event during these troubled times — a live sporting event.

With almost all sports across the globe ground to a halt, Vanuatu was able to bring some much-needed sunshine to what are otherwise dark days in the sporting calendar.

Vanuatu Cricket Association chief executive Shane Deitz invited anyone missing live action to watch online via a live Facebook stream that included commentary. More than 3,000 tuned in at various points during the men's 10-over exhibition match and the women's Twenty20 final won by the Mele Bulls. The matches were played in the capital, Port Vila, on the island of Efate.

The commentators even joined in with the amusement the occasion provided when they suggested alcohol had caused some of those in attendance to become rowdy "now that the red wine has kicked in.'' Play was delayed briefly when a few children ran on the field, and the sportscasters apologized for not having many security people at the ground.

Vanuatu went into lockdown towards the end of March before being struck by a destructive cyclone on April 6. Spectators who came to the ground on Saturday were asked to bring food or clothing donations for those affected by the cyclone.

With its borders closed, Vanuatu has yet to record any instances of COVID-19.

08:14 The World Health Organization (WHO) remains unconvinced by the concept of "immunity passports" as it says there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from the virus are not prone to reinfection.

The use of the so-called "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" has been suggested as a way of allowing people to go back to work as they have already been infected, and therefore have antibodies.

But the UN health agency says in a scientific brief that it cannot support the notion as more research is required.

"At this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an 'immunity passport' or 'risk-free certificate,'" the WHO said.

The WHO said people who assume they are immune to reinfection may ignore public health advice due to complacency, thus heightening the risk of further transmissions.

The scientific brief adds that tests for antibodies of the virus also "need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability."

07:40 Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany increased by 2,055 to 152,438, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The number marks the second day of deceleration after three days of increases in new infections.

A total of 5,500 people have died in Germany of COVID-19, an increase of 179 from Friday.

RKI figures rely on data from state and local health officials and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from other published statistics, such as those from the Johns Hopkins University.

06:45 An Australian celebrity chef was handed a hefty fine after promoting a "light machine" that he said could help treat COVID-19.

Pete Evans, who judges the popular competitive cooking show "My Kitchen Rules," was fined AU$25,200 ($16,000; €14,900) on Friday over his claims that a "Biocharger" machine could be used to beat the "Wuhan coronavirus." He was selling the device on his website for AU$14,900.

"It's programmed with about a thousand different recipes, there’s a couple on there for Wuhan coronavirus," Evans said in a Facebook live video earlier this month.

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said the claim that the machine, which looks like a colorfully illuminated blender, could cure coronavirus has "no apparent foundation."

"Any claim that references Covid-19 is of significant concern to the TGA given the heightened public concern about the pandemic," it said.

The World Health Organization has also called on people and institutions not to name the novel coronavirus by the region where it is assumed to have originated to potential discrimination.

06:09 A 99-year-old World War II veteran who rose to fame raising millions for Britain's health care workers has become the oldest artist ever to reach No. 1 in the UK music singles charts.

Tom Moore, who became an internet sensation after his 100-lap walk of his own garden raised 12 million pounds ($15 million, €13.8 million) for the NHS, hit the top of the charts with his rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone." He described the experience as "out of this world, truly amazing!"

05:47 Sri Lanka has reimposed a nationwide 24-hour curfew after the country reported its highest number of confirmed new cases on Friday.

The curfew will remain in place until Monday as the police reported they had made more than 30,000 arrests due to violations of the restrictions.

Among the 46 new infections, 30 were sailors from a camp on the outskirts of the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo. So far, 60 sailors have been infected and the camp isolated. The virus is believed to have entered the camp through sailors who were deployed to search for people evading quarantine.

Sri Lanka, which has so far registered 420 cases and seven deaths, partially lifted a monthlong curfew on Monday in more than two-thirds of the country.

05:14 There have been 57 new coronavirus cases reported among crew members of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japan, according to domestic media.

The new infections bring the total number of cases on board the Costa Atlantica to about 150, according to public broadcaster NHK. All 623 crew members have now been tested.

Of those infected onboard the vessel docked in Nagasaki, only one crew member has been admitted to hospital, NHK said, adding that while others remain on board, they have so far shown slight or no symptoms.

The infection cluster on board the Costa Atlantica comes as the Japanese health care system begins to feel the strain. Many hospitals are running out of beds in some parts of the country, where the national tally of coronavirus cases is well over 12,000, of which 328 have died.

04:51 China has reported no new deaths from COVID-19 for the 10th consecutive day.

Twelve new cases infections were reported in the country’s daily update, with 11 of them coming into China from overseas. The National Health Commission confirmed the one local transmission occurred in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia.

Just 838 people remain in hospital with the novel virus while another 1,000 people are undergoing isolation and monitoring for being either suspected cases or having tested positive without showing symptoms.

China, widely believed to be the source of the global pandemic that first emerged at the turn of the year, has so far reported a total of 4,632 deaths among a total of 82,816 cases.

04:35 India has started easing its stringent nationwide lockdown by opening up neighborhood and standalone shops. However, certain restrictions will remain in place, such as 50% of workers with face masks and social distancing.

A Home Ministry statement revealed that shops in shopping malls, no matter how small, would remain closed.

The relaxation of the rules would not be applicable in some of the hardest-hit regions. India has so far registered almost 25,000 infections and 780 deaths from the virus. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra with 6,817 cases, Gujarat which has 3,815 cases, New Delhi 2,514 and Rajasthan 2,034 cases.

03:51 The European Commission has rejected German demands to suspend EU-wide consumer rights concerning travel cancellations, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told the Funke Media Group.

Under current EU law, consumers have the right to receive a full refund from an airline in the event a flight is canceled. The German government has reportedly lobbied the Commission for a voucher-only solution to stop the further collapse of airlines and travel companies.

03:45 German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said he is in favor of further relaxing restrictions on public life.

"Anyone who goes shopping in a store with the necessary distance from others or stays fit by working out at a gym should be able to do so," Spahn told the Funke Media Group.

European countries have started to unveil their plans to return to public life over the past week. But German officials had previously signaled caution, saying further easing restrictions could trigger a second wave of infections.

"The more transparent the regulations are, the sooner they will be accepted and practiced," Spahn said.

02:30 The number of new US deaths nosedived over the past 24 hours. According to figures published by Johns Hopkins University, the US recorded 1,258 deaths on Friday, down from 3,176 the day before.

The US is the hardest-hit country in the world, with more than 51,000 deaths and nearly 900,000 confirmed cases. Critics have accused the Trump administration of failing to acknowledge the severity of the deadly pathogen at the onset of the outbreak, which contributed to its unbridled transmission.

However, Trump has signaled a drop in the number of positive cases across the country.

"Nationwide, the percentage of coronavirus tests that come back positive has declined very significantly," Trump said. "In New York, new cases are down 50%, and fatalities are down 40%."

01:12 Icelandic whaling company Hvalur said it would not hunt whales this summer due to pandemic restrictions.

Hvalur chief executive Kristjan Loftsson told local media that social distancing restrictions made it "almost impossible" to continue operations. He said his employees need to work "very closely together" in order to process the whale meat.

Iceland allows 200 fin whales and 200 mink whales to be legally killed during the hunting season. More than 1,700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Iceland. Authorities have reported 10 deaths.

01:09 The Belgian government announced plans to relax measures aimed at curbing the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Starting May 4, authorities will permit hospitals to conduct non-essential tasks. A week later, most commercial activities will be allowed to open. By May 18, travel to the coast or wooded areas, considered prime vacation spots, will be permitted.

On June 8, restaurants and bars will be allowed to open to the general public. However, people wishing to use public transportation will be required to wear protective masks.

00:28 The Canadian government said one million masks meant for frontline workers could not be distributed after they were deemed "non-compliant with specifications for healthcare settings."

"These items were not distributed to provinces and territories for frontline healthcare response, and are being subsequently assess for us in non-healthcare settings," a government spokesman told Agence France-Presse.

Although Canada shares its southern border with the US, it has managed to keep the virus from spiraling out of control. Canada has reported more than 44,000 confirmed cases and 2,300 coronavirus-related deaths.

00:10 The Italian government urged parliament to approve a revised budget that would raise the amount of debt for this fiscal year to €55 billion ($60 billion).

Italy, considered one of the hardest-hit countries in the world, has struggled to contain the virus despite being the first European country to enact a nationwide lockdown.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the new debt would go towards bolstering the country's healthcare system and beefing up law enforcement to ensure public order.

00:01 More than 50,000 people have died in the US from complications caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins figures. Nearly 900,000 people have tested positive, making the US the hardest-hit country in the world.

Despite the staggering death toll, a handful of states — including Georgia, Alaska and Oklahoma — permitted some retailers to open, including tattoo parlors and fitness gyms.

Critics have accused US President Donald Trump of undermining efforts to contain the outbreak by touting irresponsible measures, including the possibility of injecting patients with disinfectant. Trump later claimed he was being sarcastic.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

