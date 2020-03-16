Coronavirus latest: Germany implements non-EU travel ban

EU leaders agree to implement a 30-day travel ban on those traveling from outside the EU, with a limited number of exceptions.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced an "airlift" for thousands of German citizens stranded abroad.

French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered a nationwide lockdown and closed France's borders.

The Euro 2020 football tournament has been postponed until 2021.

Numerous carmakers have said they will suspend production in Europe.

Read more: Coronavirus: Germany brings in unprecedented restrictions on public life

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

19:45 Belgium has decided on a three-week lockdown to stop people leaving their homes. Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said there would be some exceptions.

The only residents allowed outside would be those heading for essential supplies, medical attention, solo exercise or work in a businesses deemed essential such as food markets and pharmacies.

Wilmes was only mandated to form a government on Monday, after King Philippe handed her special powers to deal with the crisis until the end of the summer. Seven miniority parties had agreed to back her minority administration 10 months after an inconclusive election resulted in poor prospects for the formation of a coalition.

19:35 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has told a news conference that it is for individual European countries to implement the closure of their frontiers to citizens from third countries.

"The enemy is the virus and now we have to do our utmost to protect our people and to protect our economies," she said. "We are ready to do everything that is required. We will not hesitate to take additional measures as the situation evolves."

19:10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that, in a teleconference with other EU leaders, it had been agreed that the bloc-wide ban should be enacted on travel from outside the EU. The chancellor said there would be relatively few exceptions but that European Free Trade Area countries, as well as the United Kingdom, would not be included.

The ban is due to remain in place for a period of 30 days. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen had proposed on Monday that the bloc's Schengen passport-free zone impose the drastic and unprecedented measure and that fellow EU states should follow suit.

It does not affect Europeans returning home and cross-border professionals. Britain is exempted from the travel ban because it is currently in a transition period following its exit from the EU.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated door handles Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Not so delicious A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Virus-carrying teddy bears? Should parents be afraid of a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Experts have so far assumed that the viruses have a relatively low environmental stability, but research does show that the pathogens can remain infectious for several days, especially in high humidity and cold settings.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Packages, letters and shipped goods A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on plastic and cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog? Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous? "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated frozen food Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? But leave those wild animals alone! The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals. Author: Julia Vergin (cs)



18:35 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tells DW that a giant repatriation operation is underway, with several tens of thousands of Germans looking to return home as hotels close and airlines cancel flights.

18:25 Britain has unveiled 330 billion pounds, (€362 billion, $399 billion) of loan guarantees, the biggest British rescue plan since the 2008 financial crisis. The intention is to provide a lifeline to businesses affected by the outbreak.

18:20 The Israeli ambassador in Berlin, Jeremy Issacharoff, has tested positive for coronavirus along with a member of his diplomatic staff.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry says the two contracted the disease after meeting with a German lawmaker who also has the virus, the DPA news agency reported. Both are now in self-isolation. The Israeli embassy in Berlin is now closed, with all staff to continue working at home.

18:10 Iran has issued its most dire warning so far about the outbreak, suggesting "millions'' in the Islamic Republic could die if people keep traveling and ignoring health guidance.

The death toll in Iran saw another 13% increase on Tuesday, with Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour saying the virus has killed 135 more people to raise the total to 988 amid over 16,000 cases

17:55 In these strange times, supermarkets have become more than places to buy food in for many Germans. They are now beacons of normality. Read more about it here.

17:30 The UK government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance says there has been progress on vaccines and that the first tests might start in April.

17:20 German authorities have said they plan to double the number of intensive care places it has available so that patients suffering the effects of the novel coronavirus can be treated. German media reported that a decision was agreed between states and the federal government that rehabilitation centers, hotels and large halls could be adapted to meet clinical demand.

Meanwhile, the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, popular among many Germans for its seaside destinations, has said it will close its doors to tourists from Wednesday.

17:00 Here's an interactive map from the Johns Hopkins University with live data on the coronavirus pandemic.

16:50 Shops and restaurants have been closed in France, Germany and Spain, with countries imposing strict controls along their borders checks on borders. Lines of traffic have been seen at the Polish border after the country effectively closed its frontiers to foreigners. Lithuania has sent military airplanes and special trains to Germany to help hundreds of travelers stuck at the border with Poland.

The World Health Organization has called for the "boldest actions" against the pandemic in Europe, the epicenter of the outbreak.

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said citizens could leave their homes only to buy food, go to work, seek medical care or get some exercise on their own.

Watch video 02:29 Share Germany hunkers down Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZaJ1 German government steps up coronavirus response

16:35 German auto builder Daimler has said it will cease most of its production in Europe this week due to the spread of the coronavirus.

16:20 The Israeli security agency Shin Bet has been authorized by the government us its technological capabilities to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The intelligence service will be allowed to track phone records of infected individuals to see who they were in contact with before being diagnosed. In addition, checks could be made on whether people have violated the rules of home quarantine.

16:09 The French Open has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The French Tennis Federation says the clay-court event will run from September 20 to October 4. It is the first Grand Slam tennis tournament to be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The competition was supposed to start in Paris on May 24.

15:50 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is leaving London and heading to Windsor Castle as a precautionary measure, Buckingham Palace says. The 93-year-old monarch is set to move to the castle on Thursday, a week earlier than she usually does for Easter.

15:45 The Confederation of African Football has said it is postponing the African Nations Championship indefinitely as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Turkish Super Lig The most prominent European top-flight football competition that has continued holding matches is the Super Lig in Turkey, albeit behind closed doors. Former German international Lukas Podolski, who started for Antalyaspor on Monday, criticized the decision, telling German tabloid Bild: "Football without fans is nothing."

The sports playing on despite coronavirus NRL, Australia The National Rugby League, Australian rugby league’s top division and world’s richest competition in the 13-man rugby code, has gone ahead with matches behind closed doors after playing its first round of games with fans. The league has requested government assistance after warning of a "catastrophic hit" to its finances.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Australian Rules Football The Australian Football League (AFL), one of the country’s most watched competitions, has already shortened its season from 22 matches to 17, with each of the league’s 18 teams playing each other once. On Wednesday, the league will decide whether to start the season as scheduled on Thursday without fans or postpone the start of the campaign.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Snooker World Championship, England There has been no official word as to whether the Snooker World Championship in Sheffield, England, scheduled for April 18 to May 4, will be called off. The WPBSA, the sport’s governing body, said last week that amateur qualifiers on April 8 to 15 are due to go ahead. However, the Coral Tour Championship, due to commence this Thursday, has been postponed.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus Tokyo Olympics The fate of one of the biggest sporting events on the 2020 calendar is still up in the air. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still committed to holding the Games — though a member of Tokyo organizing committee tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. On Thursday, an Olympic torch passing in Athens is scheduled to go ahead without spectators.

The sports playing on despite coronavirus A League, Australia Australia’s football association has said the final six weeks of the A-League will go ahead without fans. The season could be compressed into three or four weeks if necessary. This weekend’s final in the W-League, Australia’s top women’s division, will be played behind closed doors. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



15: 25 US blood transfusion association the AABB has said it expects the country will face blood shortages in only about two weeks time, with about half of blood centers reporting low inventories.

15:18 Carmaker Ford has said all its plants across Europe will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Nissan says production has been suspended at the UK's Sunderland factory as the company examines supply chain disruption and a sudden drop in market demand as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

15:09 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced a package of measures worth a total 200 billion euros ($219 billion) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the economy. It includes loans, credit guarantees, benefits and direct aid.

14:55 The UK government's chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, says officials hope measures Britain has taken to tackle coronavirus mean the country will have fewer than 20,000 deaths from the outbreak.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated door handles Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Not so delicious A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Virus-carrying teddy bears? Should parents be afraid of a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Experts have so far assumed that the viruses have a relatively low environmental stability, but research does show that the pathogens can remain infectious for several days, especially in high humidity and cold settings.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Packages, letters and shipped goods A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on plastic and cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog? Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous? "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? Contaminated frozen food Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak? But leave those wild animals alone! The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals. Author: Julia Vergin (cs)



14:50 The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the UK rose to 1,950 by Tuesday, up from 1,543 the day before. Britain's National Health Service is set to cancel all routine surgery for three months and send home as many patients as possible to free up beds for COVID-19 patients.

14:40 German Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner has said that supermarkets will remain open and that food security is assured. She criticized the practice of panic buying in response to the coronavirus crisis. "There is enough there for everyone," Klöckner said."Panic buying is not only unnecessary, it is also harmful."

14:25 The governing body of European football has officially announced the postponement of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament. The decision followed a video conference of presidents and general secretaries of national associations. Proposed new dates have been suggested for the tournament in June and July next year, a statement said.

"The health of fans, staff and players has to be our number one priority and in that spirit, UEFA tabled a range of options so that competitions can finish this season safely and I am proud of the response of my colleagues across European football," said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. The idea of staging games behind closed doors had been ruled out, he said.

"Football is an uplifting and powerful force in society. The thought of celebrating a pan-European festival of football in empty stadia, with deserted fan zones while the continent sits at home in isolation, is a joyless one and one we could not accept to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the competition."

14:20 Berlin authorities are planning a special hospital for 1,000 COVID-19 patients in the city. The facility is to be on the site of the Messe Berlin Exhibition grounds in Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf. At present the, the German capital has 332 confirmed cases of the virus but that number is expected to rise sharply.

14:10 Here's an interactive map from the Johns Hopkins University with live data on the coronavirus pandemic.

13:50 The Swiss government has said the rate of increase in the number of COVID-19 cases is so high that it is struggling to keep pace of accurate numbers. Health authorities there say that 2,650 pe

ople have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 19 people have died.

13:35 Germany's Friedrich Merz, who is among the most likely candidates to take over as leader Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), has tested positive for coronavirus.

13:28 Dublin is largely deserted on Saint Patrick's Day as the Irish capital allows the annual festival to pass by uncelebrated. "It's like a ghost town. It's like Armageddon," one 49-year-old told told the AFP news agency. The Irish government last week canceled St Patrick's parades nationwide. It asked pubs to close and stop gatherings of more than 100 individuals until March 29.

Two people have died of Coronavirus in Ireland, where social distancing measures meant St. Patrick's Day wasn't celebrated

12:43 European football's governing body, UEFA, is set to postpone the Euro 2020 tournament until 2021, according to the Norwegian Football Association.

12:02 Spanish health officials confirmed nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with the total number of cases now topping 11,000. The total number of fatalities is currently at 491, and Spain has ordered a nationwide lockdown to stop the virus from spreading further.

11:29 Vietnam said it will introduce mandatory quarantine for people arriving from the US, Europe and ASEAN countries and suspend the issue of all new visas.

11:13 Iran's health ministry said Tuesday that 135 more people have died from COVID-19, which raises the country's official death toll to over 980. With over 16,000 confirmed cases, Iran is the hardest-hit country in the Middle East, with experts warning the actual number could be higher.

11:00 A nationwide lockdown began in France at noon local time on Tuesday, requiring people to remain in their homes and only go out for the "bare essentials" like groceries, medicine and going to work.

There were reports of many Parisians crowding train stations attempting to leave the French capital for the countryside before the noon deadline. There were also reports of long lines of people outside supermarkets buying supplies in preparation for the lockdown.

The government said tens of thousands of police would patrol French cities, and anyone caught without a written declaration to justify their reason for being out could be punished with a fine of up to €135 ($150), according to Agence France Presse.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech Monday that the lockdown would be in place for at least 15 days. "We are at war" with coronavirus, said Macron. France currently has over 6,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths.

Watch video 01:18 Share French citizens prepare to hunker down Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZYSn French citizens line up as COVID spreads

10:10 The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a German public health institution, adjusted its coronavirus threat risk for Germany from "moderate" to "high" on Tuesday.

RKI chief Lothar Wieler said the risk adjustment is based on the continual increase in new infections, along with warning signs from public health facilities. Germany currently has over 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections.

09:45 The Robert Koch Institute said Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic could last two years, as pandemics tend to run their course in waves.

RKI chief Wieler said it is possible in an "extreme situation" that some of the restrictions enacted by countries would have to stay in place for this duration.

Read more: Are German hospitals unprepared for coronavirus outbreak?

Wieler added that the duration of the pandemic depends on the speed of vaccine development, along with how many people become infected, recover, and develop immunity to coronavirus (SARS CoV 2), the virus that causes COVID-19.

09:21 Turkey's Foreign Ministry said it will start bringing home more than 3,600 Turkish citizens stranded in nine European countries. All of the returnees are expected to be transported home Tuesday on board more than 30 Turkish Airlines flights and will be quarantined after arrival for 14 days.

09:09 Pakistan confirmed its first fatality from a COVID-19 infection, Reuters reported. The death comes as the South Asian country saw a spike in cases Tuesday, with the current total at 187.

08:10 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany has made up to €50 million ($55.6 million) available to bring home "thousands" of German citizens stuck abroad.

Read more: Coronavirus: Germany initiates emergency plan to fly back stranded tourists

Maas said Tuesday Germany will do "everything possible" to repatriate German citizens stuck in countries heavily affected by the coronavirus, including the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Morocco and Egypt. The foreign minister also advised against all tourist travel to any country.

"Stay at home. Help yourself and others," tweeted Maas.

08:00 German carmaker Volkswagen announced it would stop production at the vast majority of its factories in Germany and the rest of Europe starting Friday. Work is expected to be halted for up to three weeks.

Watch video 01:20 Share Coronavirus takes its toll on auto manufacturing Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZYTV Coronavirus takes its toll on auto manufacturing

07:46 German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he expects Germany will have to "deal with the consequences" of the coronavirus outbreak until at least the end of May.

"I wouldn't advise anyone to bank on this being over in eight days," Altmaier told German broadcaster RTL on Tuesday.

07:14 US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech announced they would immediately begin working together to develop a vaccine.

06:31 Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were released from an Australian hospital Tuesday five days after they were diagnosed with COVID-19. The couple will now self-isolate in a rented house, according to media reports.

05:55 Kyrgyzstan has banned entry to all foreigners to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The central Asian country currently has no cases of COVID-19. Neighboring Kazakhstan reported an increase in cases from 14 to 27 on Tuesday.

05:43 India has closed the Taj Mahal, the country's top tourist site. The Indian financial hub of Mumbai ordered businesses providing non-essential services to keep half of staff home.

05:30 Japanese authorities will ask all travelers coming from Europe, including Japanese citizens, to self-quarantine for two weeks after arrival in Japan, according to Japanese media reports.

Japan will also begin refusing entry to foreigners who have been in certain areas of Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Ireland.

05:23 Malaysia said it will bar border crossings with Singapore for two weeks starting Wednesday. There were reports of people in Singapore rushing to stock up on food, as Malaysia is a source of many staple items. Singapore's government said there would be no food shortages.

Watch video 02:40 Share Berlin in coronavirus mode Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZZKF Coronavirus empties out Berlin's public spaces

04:14 Facebook said it would send home all contract workers who review content until further notice. The company said this could impact response times and there may be more mistakes. The contract staff will continue to be paid.

Content reviewing cannot be be done at home due to "due to safety, privacy and legal reasons."

03:35 Here's a round-up of recent measures set to be implemented by European countries to stem the spread of coronavirus (SARS CoV 2):

In Germany, residents will wake up to bans on religious gatherings and ceremonies with closures of playgrounds and non-essential stores. Local and regional train services will be reduced. The country closed its borders Monday to France, Austria, Luxembourg, Denmark and Switzerland.

Read more: Opinion: Europe's steep coronavirus learning curve

Watch video 01:58 Germany takes drastic measures to slow coronavirus spread

The French government put its citizens on partial lockdown — from Tuesday at noon people will only be able to leave their homes for grocery shopping, work or to take a walk. The measures will remain in place for 15 days.

In Finland, school and universities will be replaced with distance learning from Wednesday for four weeks. Kindergartens will stay open with advice that children should stay home where possible. Public gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

Switzerland ordered a state of emergency ordering shops, restaurants, bars, leisure and other facilities to shut down until April 19. The measures do not include healthcare operations as well as supermarkets.

The UK issued coronavirus guidelines, saying people should practice social distancing, but schools will not be closed for the moment.

Read more: Coronavirus: How are Germany's biggest airports coping?

Watch video 00:42 France imposes restrictions on movement to contain coronavirus

03:00 The Philippines suspended trade on its local stock exchange, becoming the first country to do so over coronavirus fears.

02:20 Hundreds of prisoners escaped from four prisons in Brazil just a day before day-release privileges were set to be suspended, reported Sao Paulo state prison authorities.

The suspension of privileges was necessary because those returning to jail and "would have a high potential to install and propagate the coronavirus in a vulnerable population, generating health risks for servers and custodians" said authorities.

Law enforcement was dealing with the situation.

02:10 From midnight on Thursday all people entering Hong Kong will be quarantined for 14 days.

02:00 The UN security council has canceled all meetings that were due to go ahead this week.

01:52 Thieves took 50,000 protective facemasks from a warehouse for hospital supplies in the German city of Cologne. "We're talking about items that normally worth pennies, but there is obviously a market for them now," said a spokeswoman for the city's hospitals.

01:35 New Zealand announced a NZ$12.1 billion ($7.3 billion, €6.26 billion) stimulus package to help its economy. Finance Minister Grant Robertson conceded "recession is almost certain" but the package would help soften the economic blow.

01:25 Online retail giant Amazon is benefiting from the virus, hiring 100,000 staff.

01:17 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a nationwide quarantine. He also called on world leaders to "wake up to this pandemic and take drastic measures in time." The number of cases in Venezuela has risen to 33.

01:10 South Korea reports 84 new cases, bringing the total up to 8,320.

01:00 Colombia will close all land, sea and river borders from midnight until the end of May. President Ivan Duque announced the measures on Twitter. Chile and Peru announced a total closure of their borders on Monday.

00:50 Mongolia reported three new coronavirus cases among citizens repatriated from virus-hit South Korea and Germany.

00:40 There could be up to 1,500 coronavirus patients hospitalized by the end of the week, said President of the German Hospital Society (DKG) Gerald Gass to German media outlet Funke Mediengruppe. Gass said that German hospitals are well prepared for such an increase in patients.

00:30 Ukraine became the latest European country to announce shutdowns of bars, restaurants and shopping malls. The measures to fight the virus came as President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to act "harshly and urgently."

The government introduced restrictions on public transport, including closing the country's three metro systems in Kiev, Kharkiv and Dnipro until April 3.

00:20 China had 13 deaths and 21 new infections Monday, reported its National Health Commission, up from 16 new infections on Sunday.

00:10 Here's a summary of global figures:

181,546 confirmed cases

7,126 global deaths

78,088 recovered

00:05 Follow yesterday's developments here: Coronavirus latest: French President Macron says 'we are at war' as he orders lockdown

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Food donations drop Panic-buying has left empty shelves in supermarkets — and food banks. With Germans snapping up canned goods and toilet paper to weather the outbreak, stores have fewer supplies left over to donate to the needy, said Jochen Brühl, head of Tafel Deutschland, which supports more than 1.5 million people with surplus groceries and other donations. Brühl encouraged those who had overreacted to donate.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Bundesliga suspended After playing one match behind closed doors, the Bundesliga has suspended its season until at least April 2. The Germany football league had considered playing matches behind closed doors until Paderborn's coach Steffen Baumgart and defender Luca Kilian tested positive for COVID-19.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Cultural cancellations Cultural life has also taken a hit, with major fairs and trade shows canceled or postponed. Among the casualties were the Leipzig Book Fair and the Musikmesse Frankfurt, Europe's biggest music trade fair. Numerous clubs, galleries and museums have closed across the country, and the gala award show for the annual German film and television award, the Goldene Kamera, has been moved to November.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Not the 'Wuhan flu' The Chinese origin of the virus has led to an increase in xenophobic sentiment in the places worst hit by the outbreak. Asian restaurants and stores — not just Chinese — have reported empty tables in countries hard hit by the pandemic, and people with Asian features have experienced discrimination. At a recent Bundesliga game in Leipzig, a group of Japanese fans was ejected from the stadium.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Flights grounded German airline Lufthansa has massively reduced its flight capacity as business and personal travel is cut back. The flagship carrier is now seeking state aid, according to a report from Germany business newspaper Handelsblatt. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr will be attending a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to government sources.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Car production crippled Car plants in China have been shut down since January, and major German automakers like Volkswagen and Daimler have said both sales and production have been hit by the epidemic. And with many automakers sourcing electric car parts from China, work at plants in Germany has also hit a stumbling block. Berlin has said it plans to financially support companies suffering coronavirus losses.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Fewer tourists "The consequences for the German tourism sector are serious," warned Guido Zöllick, head of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association. Already by the second week of March, 76.1% of members had reported a sharp decrease in bookings and a drop in revenue. The German parliament has banned tourists from visiting the glass dome of the Reichstag building until further notice.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Border checks In an effort to prevent further spread, Germany has closed its borders with France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark. Authorities in Poland and the Czech Republic had already begun spot checks, measuring the temperature of travelers crossing main road borders out of Germany.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? School closures Preschools and primary schools across Germany have shut. The closures have affected more than 2.2 million children up to age 16 countrywide, according to Germany's Federal Statistical Office. German television stations have adjusted their programming in response to the school closures. Author: Martin Kuebler



rc,wmr,kmm/ng (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.