Coronavirus latest: Germany defends WHO after Trump halts funding

- Germany has joined a chorus of international criticism against President Donald Trump's decision to suspend US funding to the World Health Organization. Trump made the announcement after criticizing WHO's response to the coronavirus outbreak

- The number of infections worldwide nears the 2 million mark, with more than 125,000 reported deaths

- Germany considers easing lockdown restrictions as soon as next week. More than 130,000 cases are confirmed in the country.

- People in South Korea are voting in national parliamentary elections under strict health precautions

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

07:58 Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has rejected Donald Trump's move to halt funding for the WHO. Maas said the UN, and ''especially the underfunded WHO,'' were the best institutions to ''strengthen the development and distribution of tests and a vaccine.''

''Recriminations don't help. The virus doesn't care for borders. We have to closely work together against #COVID19,'' Maas wrote in a tweet.

China said it was "seriously concerned" about the US decision and urged Washington to fulfill its obligations during the coronavirus crisis.

"This US decision will weaken WHO's capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic," Chinese official Zhao Lijian told a press briefing.

Russia has also criticized the US for lashing out at the WHO. "I would warn against attempts to politicize the coronavirus outbreak, and that refers not only to the WHO's role, but also to accusations aired against certain countries," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said yesterday.

"It's important to refrain from finger-pointing and realize that we face a common peril and we can only fight it together,'' he added.

Both China and Russia have come under increased scrutiny over their governments' handling of the pandemic.

07:00 The Associated Press (AP) reported, citing internal documents it obtained and expert estimates, that Chinese officials delayed informing the public about the pandemic for six crucial days.

President Xi Jinping issued his first public comments on the coronavirus on January 20, when he said the outbreak should be ''taken seriously,'' while leading Chinese epidemiologist, Zhong Nanshan, announced for the first time that the virus was transmissible from person to person.

But AP reported that on January 14, China's National Health Commission chief laid out a grim assessment of the outbreak situation in a confidential teleconference with provincial health officials — with a memo stating that the meeting was held to map out instructions on COVID-19 from Chinese leaders including Xi.

The meeting teleconference took place one day after officials learned of the first registered coronavirus case outside China, in Thailand.

In the days between January 14 and January 20, the city of Wuhan hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people and millions began traveling through for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Prior to the six-day delay, there was a lapse of almost two weeks in which China's Center for Disease Control did not record any cases from local officials, AP said, citing internal bulletins.

It remains unclear whether it was local officials or national officials who failed to record the cases, or if officials knew of the cases at all.

But experts told AP that China's rigid controls on information, bureaucratic hurdles and a reluctance to send negative news up the chain of command muffled early warnings.

The Chinese government has repeatedly denied allegations that it suppressed information in the early days of the epidemic and maintains that it immediately reported it to the World Health Organization.

''Allegations of a cover-up or lack of transparency in China are groundless,'' said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian in Wednesday's press conference.

06:57 An Australian rower inadvertently broke a world record at home during lockdown. Using a home rowing machine, Georgie Rowe set the record for the world's fastest half-marathon.

The champion rower was taking part in an indoor-rowing competition organized by Rowing Australia after the national championships were canceled.

"To be honest, I just wanted to get some kilometers up for New South Wales in the interstate indoor regatta," she told public broadcaster ABC. "It was just a good way to do it — put on 21km, put some music on and just go for it."

But the Olympic hopeful managed a record time, beating US rower Esther Lofgren's record for the heavyweight women's half-marathon in the 19-29 age bracket.

05:05 Vietnam introduced hefty fines for those who disseminate "fake news" or rumors on social media, to combat the rapid spread of coronavirus misinformation across the country.

Those found guilty of using social media to share false, untruthful, distorted or slanderous information, will face fines ranging from 10 to 20 million dong ($426-$853), equivalent to around three to six months' basic salary in Vietnam.

But human rights groups have raised concerns that new anti-fake news rules can extend far beyond the coronavirus topic and could be used to punish dissent.

Vietnam has reported 267 COVID-19 infections, with no deaths so far.

05:00 Chile's Constitutional Court approved a special law that would pardon roughly 1,300 prisoners at high risk of contracting coronavirus.

The constitutional pardon, which now awaits the approval of President Sebastian Pinera, is meant to ease pressure on the country's prisons, which a high court report called "time bomb" for infection.

Those benefiting from the law would be prisoners over 75 years old, mothers of children under 2 years old, and pregnant women. They will be able to serve the rest of their sentences at home.

Prisoners who committed crimes against humanity and those guilty of homicide, kidnapping, drug trafficking and domestic violence are not included in the pardon deal.

03:59 What to watch from Europe on Wednesday:

- European Commission to present "roadmap to exit" lockdowns for member states

- German Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold a video conference with the heads of Germany's 16 states to discuss plans about easing restrictions set to expire on Sunday

03:52 US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US would suspend funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) over allegations the agency had covered up the initial coronavirus outbreak was met with widespread opposition from politicians, diplomats and medical professionals.

The decision immediately drew condemnation from the likes of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who said it was "not the time" to reduce funding to the agency, which is at the forefront of international efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Americans to ''ignore the lies'' and ''insist on the truth'' regarding the US response to the coronavirus pandemic. She also condemned Trump for ignoring early warnings about the virus. ''The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility," she wrote.

Several top medical experts including Dr. Patrice Harris, the president of the American Medical Association, the largest network of physicians in the US, slammed the move to halt funding. Harris called the decision "a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier."

On Tuesday, Trump alleged that the WHO said that there was no human-to-human transmission in mid-January. However, while the organization did not claim to have direct evidence of the method of transmission, it had not openly ruled out the possibility of human-to-human transmission at that time. Later on in January, the WHO did voice suspicions that the virus could be spread through such a method.

The United States currently has the highest number of cases and a higher death toll than any other country in the world, with more than 609,000 infections and 26,000 deaths.

03:35 Japan has encouraged citizens to limit interactions by 70% to prevent a worsening of the coronavirus crisis in the country. Tokyo could see a massive jump with 80,000 infections within a month if major changes were not brought in, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said in a statement.

He also added that the government was considering its coalition partner's request for handing out 100,000 yen (€850, $930) per person to deal with the public health crisis. However, this would only be possible once an extra budget was established.

Japan has reported 7,885 infections and 146 deaths from the virus.

03:34 Singapore has passed an order making it mandatory for people to wear a mask when they step out of their homes. Failure to comply with this order could result in a fine of 300 Singapore dollars (€193, $212) fine, the city-state’s health ministry said in a statement. Only children under the age of two or people with special needs are exempted. While masks may be removed while exercising, they need to be put back immediately afterward.

Singapore has seen a sharp increase in cases over the past week, with 3,252 infections and 10 deaths reported.

02:16 New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to take a 20% pay cut for the next six months in the face of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The salary reduction will also apply to government ministers and public service chief executives, Ardern said on Wednesday.

"It's about leadership," she said. "If there was ever a time to close the gap between different positions, it's now."

The pay cut will not apply to workers on the frontlines, including police officers and health care workers. Ardern earns 470,000 New Zealand dollars ($286,000) (€260,000) per year, while cabinet ministers earn about 300,000 New Zealand dollars per year.

New Zealand is three weeks into a four-week lockdown aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus. The country of 4.9 million has recorded 1,386 cases and 9 deaths.

01:21 Deportations from the United States are contributing to an increasing number of coronavirus cases in Guatemala, the country's health minister Hugo Monroy said on Tuesday.

Presidential spokesman Carlos Sandoval clarified later, saying that Monroy was referring to a flight in March on which ''between 50% and 75% [of the passengers] during all their time in isolation and quarantine have come back positive.''

Before Tuesday, Guatemala had only reported three positive infections among people deported by the US. Guatemala, with a population of 17.25 million, has 167 reported cases and a virus death toll of five.

01:13 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres rejected US President Donald Trump's move to halt US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), saying it was "not the time" to do so.

It is "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus," Guterres wrote in an official statement.

"It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19," the statement read.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced that he would suspend funding to the WHO, accusing the Geneva-based health agency of "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus", which has claimed almost 126,000 lives worldwide.

00:31 US President Donald Trump said the federal government will be issuing guidelines for reopening the country as soon as this week. Some states may be able to reopen before May 1, he told reporters at a White House press briefing.

Each state governor will be able "to implement a reopening," with less-hit states opening sooner. Last month, Trump drew widespread criticism when he suggested that the US would loosen measures to curb the spread of the virus by Easter.

The US currently has the most cases and the highest death toll of any other country in the world, with 25,717 deaths and more than 605,000 cases.

Watch video 04:45 Share The Day: A ICU doctor's coronavirus plea to Donald Trump Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aukL The Day: A ICU doctor's coronavirus plea to Donald Trump

00:05 Welcome to DW's coverage of the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Catch up on Tuesday's developments here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

lc/se (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)