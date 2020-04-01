Coronavirus latest: Germany death toll passes 1,000 mark

Global death toll exceeds 52,500 as the number of infections passes 1 million

Germany has now recorded 1,107 coronavirus deaths

The Communist Party boss in China's Wuhan says risk of the virus resurgence in the city still high

06:05 Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said late Thursday the government is likely to postpone local elections in June due to the coronavirus. "It is almost certain that a local election can no longer be held on June 28. After consulting the other parties, we will decide a date at which the election can be organized under the best conditions based on the outbreak's development," Orban said.

Romania declared a state of emergency on March 16 and instituted a lockdown last week. It has 2,738 cases of infection, with 115 deaths.

06:00 Poland's coalition government is split over whether to hold presidential elections on May 10.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), said the leader of junior coalition partner Porozumienie told him that, "He is against the election at the moment. He justifies this with medical reasons." Kaczynski and the PiS would like to see the vote take place as scheduled.

Poland's lower house of parliament is expected to vote Friday on a plan to conduct the May election remotely. The parliamentary vote will take place by post.

05:50 The Mexican Modelo brewery group has announced it will halt the production of Corona beer for the foreseeable future. The move comes after the government ordered the stop of all non-essential businesses. Agriculture and food production are excluded, but brewing was not included in these categories. Production of Corona and the company's other beers is currently being scaled down and will cease entirely by Sunday, Modelo said.

05:32 A passenger from a German cruise ship stranded off the coast of Western Australia has died of coronavirus, Germans news agency DPA reported, citing Australian health officials. The man died in a hospital in the city of Perth, officials added.

The ship, the Artania, has been moored off Perth since dozens of its crew and passengers tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Over 800 healthy passengers and crew were allowed to fly back to Germany while 39 others are being treated in Australian hospitals.

Cruise ships have been responsible for 20% of Australia's roughly 5,300 coronavirus infections. They have also been floating hotspots elsewhere, with cases documented in liners moored off Japan and the US.

05:25 Australian officials have closed internal borders between the country's seven states in an attempt to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. It is the first time since the Spanish flu of 1918 that such restrictive travel measures have been put in place. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also urged Australians to stay home and maintain social distancing measures.

"We must continue to do this. Doesn't matter what the temperature is," Morrison said in a televised press conference. "If it's a warm day, don't go en masse down to the beach. A simple instruction that all Australians expect other Australians to abide by."

Australia has around confirmed coronavirus infections and 28 deaths, health officials have said.

05:15 New Zealand has begun allowing some 100,000 tourists stranded in the country to fly home, including roughly 12,000 Germans, the largest number of Germans remaining abroad. Tourists had become trapped after the island nation instituted an internal flight ban that prevented travelers from catching international flights. The New Zealand government said Thursday that internal flights would once again be permitted, as long as they were for the purposes of leaving the country.

05:10 More than 27,000 people are under self-quarantine in South Korea, following the implementation of strict measures targeting incoming travelers. The South Korean government said that 19,567 of the quarantined individuals had recently returned from overseas.

The country was one of the first outside of the China to report cases of COVID-19 infection, but broad testing and early isolation measures helped to prevent the virus from spreading broadly. However, authorities are now working to combat a second wave caused by individuals returning from Europe and the United States, where the virus has spread wildly.

There have been 10,062 confirmed cases of infection, according to the country's Center for Disease and Control Prevention.

05:05 Kyrgyzstan has reported its first death from COVID-19, the government announced. The 61-year-old victim had suffered from other underlying health issues. The Central Asian nation has 116 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

05:00 Nationwide approval ratings for Angela Merkel's government have gone up during the coronavirus crisis, a new poll has shown. Her conservative Christian Democratic Union party and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, saw their support rise by 7% to a total 34% in comparison to early March. The junior coalition partner in the German government, the Social Democrats, saw their support flatline at 16%, however.

A vast majority of Germans believe the government is handling the crisis well. Across the political spectrum, 93% of Germans approve of the measures implemented to curb the virus' spread, which include enforced social distancing, the closure of non-essential business, and the suspension of public gatherings involving more than two individuals, among other things.

04:50 German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung has reported that over 2,300 doctors and nurses in clinics and hospitals across Germany have been infected with coronavirus, citing information from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's public health agency. However, RKI warned the number is likely much higher: "We must assume this is an underrepresentation," the institute said.

German medical personal has complained about shortfalls in protective equipment as the nation has scrambled to secure such supplies amid massive global demand unmet by production.

04:30 The death toll in Germany from the coronavirus has picked up speed, passing the 1,000 mark. According to Johns Hopkins University in the US, the death toll stands at 1,107, with 84,794 cases of infection nationwide.

While the fatality rate remains quite low, the daily death rate rose slightly. The Robert Koch Institute, reported Friday morning that the death toll had climbed by 145 in comparison to the previous day.

03:00 As the coronavirus continues to ravage Iran, European countries are offering aid. However, as DW reports, Tehran continues to enrich nuclear fuel, claiming it is using gamma rays as disinfectant.

01:54 China's services sector struggled to get back on its feet in March after a brutal month of unprecedented shop closures and public lockdowns amid the coronavirus outbreak, a private survey showed on Friday.

Services companies cut jobs at the fastest pace on record as orders plunged for the second straight month and businesses scrambled to reduce their operating costs. Export orders also slumped again as more countries imposed their own tough virus containment measures.

While the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rebounded to 43 in March from a record low of 26.5 in February, it still remained deep in contraction territory and was the second weakest reading since the survey began in late 2005. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

01:25 The United Nations approved a resolution calling for "international cooperation" and "multilateralism" when facing the coronavirus pandemic. In its first resolution since the pandemic began, the UN General Assembly stressed "the need for full human respect for human rights."

"There is no place for any form of discrimination, racism and xenophobia in the response to the pandemic." The resolution was submitted by Switzerland, Indonesia Singapore, Norway, Liechtenstein and Ghana. It was adopted by 188 of the 193 states that make up the body.

Russia attempted to oppose the resolution with its own text — one supported by the Central African Republic, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela — but it was ultimately unsuccessful.

01:10 US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized 3M Co in a tweet after earlier announcing he was invoking the Defense Production Act to get the company to produce face masks. "We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks. 'P Act' all the way. Big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing — will have a big price to pay!" Trump said on Twitter.

00:51 The United States recorded 1,169 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University's case tracker. It is the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the pandemic began. The US now has 5,936 coronavirus deaths on record.

00:30 Residents of Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in China, should strengthen self-protection measures and avoid going out unless it is necessary, the city's Communist Party chief said.

Wang Zhonglin was quoted as saying in a statement published by the Wuhan city government that the risk of a rebound in the city's coronavirus epidemic remained high due to both internal and external risks and that it must continue to maintain prevention and control measures.

00:25 Walt Disney Co. plans to furlough non-essential US employees across the company from April 19 as the coronavirus outbreak continues to disrupt the media and theme park businesses. Disney committed to full pay and benefits for all employees through April 18 despite theme park closures, the halt of film and television production and the closing of movie theaters.

All impacted workers will remain Disney employees through the furlough period and will receive full healthcare benefits. The company did not say how many employees would be affected.

00:15 Here's a recap of the global figures:

1,013,157 confirmed cases

52,983 deaths.

210,263 recovered worldwide

