Coronavirus latest: Germany can be bold easing restrictions, Merkel says

Germany approves the restart of its football league, albeit without spectators

US President Donald Trump changed the policy he announced Tuesday and will not disband a coronavirus task force

Over 257,000 people have died around the globe from COVID-19 while over 3.6 million people are known to have been infected

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

15:20 Sweden's Public Health Agency reported a total of 23,918 cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 2,941 — an increase of 87 deaths from Tuesday.

As the death toll neared 3,000, state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell called the number "horrifyingly large."

Sweden has not imposed the kind of far-reaching restrictions on civil life seen elsewhere in Europe. Instead, the country has opted for an approach based on the "principle of responsibility." Schools for under-16s, cafes, bars, restaurants and businesses have been allowed to remain open, while the government has urged people to follow social distancing guidelines.

The country has the highest death rate among its Scandinavian neighbors at 291 per 1 million inhabitants, compared with Norway's death rate of 40 per 1 million, Denmark's rate of 87 per 1 million, and Finland's rate of 45 per 1 million.

Swedish officials maintain their light-touch coronavirus plan is sustainable in the long-term.

14:15 European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni told reporters that the EU is headed for "a recession of historic proportions this year" as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It is now quite clear that the EU has entered the deepest economic recession in its history," Gentiloni said. "Economic activity in the EU dropped by around one-third practically overnight."

The EU economy comprising 27 member states is expected to contract by 7.5%, while the eurozone economy is expected to shrink by 7.75%. While both the EU and eurozone economies are not expected to make up the shortfall in 2021, they will make considerable gains of more than 6%.

Germany is on track to record its worst recession since World War II.

14:10 Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany had gone through ''the very first phase'' of the pandemic and announced further easing of lockdown measures. Merkel met with the leaders of the federal states to determine the next steps.

"We are following a bold path," said Merkel. "We can afford to be a bit bold but we must remain cautious."

The country is now at a point "where we can say that we have reached the goal of slowing down the spread of the virus," Merkel added.

Social distancing has been slightly eased, with the chancellor saying that members of two separate households can now meet. But she warned Germans not to go further than that, to continue to cover their noses and mouths, and to maintain general physical distancing outside through June 5.

Merkel and state premiers agreed that all shops, regardless of size, will be allowed to reopen. The businesses must, however, adhere to strict hygiene and social distancing measures. States will have the power of discretion on when and whether to reopen restaurants.

Bundesliga football matches have been given the green light to play without fans, beginning mid-May, though no official date has been set. Likewise, non-professional leagues and children's outdoor sports activities will also be allowed.

Universities will remain closed, but all other students have been allowed to return to school, in stages, until the summer break.

What remains banned altogether are large public events like festivals and concerts, until the end of August.

Merkel determined the next steps in easing Germany's lockdown with state leaders on Wednesday

13:30 US President Donald Trump said the White House coronavirus task force will be kept operational, focusing on vaccines and therapeutics. Trump's announcement comes a day after he said the task force would be dissolved.

"Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics," Trump said in a series of tweets.

12:49 EU Foreign Affairs chief Josep Borrell has called for more "strategic autonomy" in reacting to the pandemic, as a number of countries have run out of medical supplies.

In an interview with several newspapers across Europe, Borrell said: "It is not normal that Europe doesn't produce a single gram of paracetamol, and 80% of global antibiotics production is concentrated in China.

"The supply chain should be shorter and why not have production centers nearby?" questioned Borrell, in reference to the prospect of developing production capacity in Africa.

The coronavirus outbreak had also demonstrated the need for strategic stocks of medical equipment, drawing comparisons with the way stocks of oil are distributed, the EU's foreign policy chief highlighted.

12:26 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio believes that rising infection rates outside of the New York metropolitan area should serve as a warning to other states not to reopen their economies too soon.

De Blasio told CNN that the declining number of cases in the New York metropolitan area, while increasing in other parts of the United States, suggested that other states may be moving too quickly to open up businesses and relax lockdown measures.

"This desire to restart and open up without necessarily referencing the actual facts of what's going on is dangerous," de Blasio said.

11:39 Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova is the latest politician to have been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to Russian news agency Tass. Lyubimova has displayed mild symptoms and is continuing to work remotely, her press secretary said. Last week, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the man in charge of Russia's response to the pandemic, revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19.

11:00 A quick reminder: Chancellor Angela Merkel has held a phone conference with Germany's regional leaders and is expected to announce proposals on how to gradually loosen the lockdown in the next hour or so. The draft proposals from Merkel's government were already leaked to the media before the discussions — you can read more about them here:

Germany set to pass lockdown decisions back to states

09:43 Pope Francis has said employers must respect workers' rights despite the economic struggles caused by the pandemic.

"It's true that the crisis is affecting everyone but the dignity of people must always be respected," Francis said at the end of his general audience, held from the papal library instead of St Peter's Square due to Italy and the Vatican's ongoing lockdown.

The pope said he wanted to defend "all exploited workers and I invite everyone to turn the crisis into an occasion where the dignity of the person and the dignity of work can be put back at the center of things."

Francis said he was particularly mindful of the exploitation of agricultural workers in Italy, most of whom are migrants.

08:39 The operator of Frankfurt airport has reported a loss for the first quarter of the year and is expecting further deficits throughout 2020 as the novel coronavirus grounds most global aviation. Fraport executive board chairman Stefan Schulte said that the pandemic had caused "global aviation's worst-ever crisis."

The airport operator made a net loss of €29 million in the year's first quarter, compared to a profit of €30.5 million for the same period in 2019. It was Fraport's first negative result since it went public in 2001.

07:55 Russia has reported more than 10,000 new infections for a fourth day in a row.

The number of known new cases rose by 10,559 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 165,929, the country's coronavirus reponse center said.

It also said there had been 86 deaths over the same time period.

07:30 The outbreak in Germany has had severe ramifications for the manufacturing industry, with official data showing the worst plunge in new orders on record for the month of March.

New contracts fell by 15.6% month-on-month as the lockdown measures began to take hold, statistics authority Destatis said, in seasonally-adjusted figures, calling it "the biggest fall since the beginning of the data series in 1991."

The drop easily outstripped the 7.5% drop that occurred in January 2009, the worst month in the worst year of the financial crisis.

06:20 Taiwan's health minister has asked the World Health Organization (WHO) for improved, more direct, communication, with the island, which is still not a member of the UN health body.

Taiwan is excluded from the WHO at China's behest as a result of the longstanding sovereignty dispute between Beijing and Taipei. It means Taiwan is unable to take part in official meetings, such as the World Health Assembly due to take place later this month.

Taiwanese officials say its omission does not help the global battle against the novel coronavirus and puts its citizens' health at risk. Both China and the WHO have disputed this assertion.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said: "What we want is first-hand information. Any second-hand information slows down any actions we take, and distorts our judgment about the epidemic. But if we can we get first-hand information within the organization, we can see the whole picture and can react proactively by creating various systems or policies."

Taiwan says the WHO has given incorrect numbers for Taiwan and has bowed to Beijing pressure to prevent the island's requests for help.

04:30 A leading US government scientist, Dr. Rick Bright, has accused President Donald Trump of failing to prepare adequately for the pandemic.

The former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority accused the Trump administration of trying to rush the use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

''I witnessed government leadership rushing blindly into a potentially dangerous situation by bringing in a non-FDA approved chloroquine from Pakistan and India, from facilities that had never been approved by the FDA,'' he told reporters.

He said the administration’s blind endorsement of the anti-malaria medication as ''alarming'' to him and his fellow scientists. He also claimed he was reassigned to a lesser role for resisting political pressure to allow the widespread use of the drug on coronavirus patients. Bright was reassigned to a new role at the National Institutes of Health on April 22.

03:40 In Germany, the number of new COVID-19 cases rose by 947, bringing the country's total to 164,807, according to data released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases on Wednesday. The number of new cases rose significantly compared to the 685 new cases logged by the RKI the day prior.

The death toll also rose by 165, bringing the total number of Germany's coronavirus fatalities to 6,996.

Hairdressers in Germany back in business Social distancing not thrown overboard Hairdressers in Germany have been waiting for this day for weeks on end. As of May 4, they are allowed to get back to business and finally start making money again. But there are strict rules to be followed. Keeping your distance will remain a useful guideline.

Hairdressers in Germany back in business No mask — no haircut! One of the security precautions that hairdressers and their clients need to observe is to wear face masks. Fewer clients will be let in at any given time than normally as social distancing rules are to be applied as well as possible.

Hairdressers in Germany back in business No dry cuts allowed One of the more peculiar rules in place is that clients need to get their hair washed — you can't simply have a dry cut. It's a pseudoscientitfic measure meant to ensure that viruses are killed before the hair is cut. Many argue the water temperature used won't do the trick at all.

Hairdressers in Germany back in business Saying goodbye to the DIY hassle Like this man engaged in a DIY experiment, millions of Germans will be glad to finally be able to use the professional skills of hairdressers again. There are well over 80,000 hairdressing shops across the nation, creating an annual turnover of almost €7 billion ($7.7 billion) on average.

Hairdressers in Germany back in business Women at the frontline According to the Federal Statistics Office (Destatis), a lot more women than men have been joining the hairdressing sector for years. In 2018 for instance, there were 7,100 female newcomers, compared with just 2,500 new male hairdressers. A trend reversal is not in sight.

Hairdressers in Germany back in business Low wages haunting the trade Hairdressers offer an important service that hardly anyone can do without, but that's not reflected in their wages. Destatis reports that 16% of all hairdressers in Germany have monthly incomes of no more than €450. That's the highest percentage of all approved trades in Europe's economic powerhouse. Author: Hardy Graupner



03:25 Outside of the US, here's a look at what's going on across the rest of North and South America.

Brazil: Brazil recorded its highest number of deaths on Tuesday. According to the health ministry, there have been 6935 cases of the virus since Monday, with 600 new deaths.

Brazil is one of the worst-hit countries in Latin America. President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of downplaying the threat of the virus. Major cities implemented lockdown measures as late as Tuesday.

Canada: Canada's deaths rose above 4,000 as of yesterday, but the spread of the disease in the US’s northern neighbor has been far more controlled.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada would invest C$252 million (€165 million) to help farmers and food processors, to help them weather the pandemic.

Ten provinces within the country have begun opening up after weeks of lockdown.

Chile: While Chile has been hit hard by the pandemic, the death toll in the nation has remained low. Protests against economic inequality had gripped the country for six months before lockdown measures forced protestors to remain home.

The Chilean government had declared it will be issuing certificates to those who have recovered from the virus, in a controversial move. The WHO said that there is no evidence suggesting those who contract the virus cannot be infected again.

Colombia: Colombian President Ivan Duque announced that it will be extending its lockdown till May 25. The quarantine was imposed on March 23, and extended twice.

The government is also trying to gradually reopen its economy, beginning with textile and manufacturing sectors. Municipalities that are free of COVID-19 will be allowed to reopen more industries, with the permission of the Interior Ministry.

Guatemala: As the number of cases rose in this central American nation, the pandemic has exposed several other problems in Guatemala. Income inequality has led to several people being unable to access basic necessities.

While the US government has been deporting migrants from the country, the Guatemalan government said that at least 100 of the deportees tested positively for coronavirus. Guatemala is under pressure to keep receiving deportees while trying to control the spread of the virus within the nation.

Mexico: Mexico has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. However, the rate of testing remains low. The government said that the real number of cases could be higher than 104,000.

To avoid a strain on the public health system, Mexico had received masks and protective goggles from China. The country also received ventilators from the US to treat its coronavirus patients, as part of an agreement between US President Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

02:10 US President Donald Trump says the White House will wind down its coronavirus task force as his administration shifts its focus on reopening the economy.

"We can't keep our country closed for the next five years," Trump said Tuesday. "Will some people be affected? yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get it opened."

The special inter-agency task force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, was created to help manage the pandemic as it spread rapidly throughout the US.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious diseases expert and most prominent member of the COVID-19 task force, will continue to be an adviser, Trump said. Fauci has become a household name and is seen as a trusted source for information in the pandemic.

The US has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, with more than 71,000 confirmed fatalities. Scientific models suggest that that number of deaths could double by August.

The move to dismantle the task force was swiftly criticized, particularly by those within the medical community. Dr. Syra Madad, noted the virus response team is being disbanded despite continuing spike in cases.

01:49 Australia plans to reopen businesses by July, after its progress in containing the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state ministers are due to discuss protocols later this week, to ensure a "COVID-safe environment" for the economy to reopen.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told ABC television, "the quicker you can get people back into jobs and off those unemployment queues, the better off the economy will be and the better off those individuals will be."

Meanwhile, Australia is considering a plan to open up a "trans-Tasman travel bubble" with New Zealand, although it is expected that this may not be in the immediate future.

01:15 Deaths due to coronavirus in the US rose by 2,333 in the last 24 hours, more than twice as many as the day before. The country’s tally of cases has now reached 1,203,502 cases, with 71,031 deaths.

The number of cases in the US has been on the rise, even as some states have begun partially reopening businesses and offices. During a visit to a mask plant in Arizona on Tuesday, President Donald Trump acknowledged that reopening too soon might badly affect some people. He also stated that reopening the country was the right decision.

00:20 According to documents seen by the German press agency DPA, the German government is willing to give more control to individual state governments for the relaxation of lockdown measures imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there would be an upper limit on the number of new infections beyond which limitations would have to be re-imposed. Should the number of new weekly infections reach over 50 per 100,000 residents in any given region or city, strict social distancing measures will need to be implemented immediately.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to speak with the heads of Germany's 16 states on Wednesday to discuss further relaxing the country's lockdown measures.

Watch video 02:45 Share Germany's COVID-19 response Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bp6S Germany looks back on 100 days with the coronavirus

Until now the federal government and Germany's 16 states have been coordinating a unified response to the virus, but as the number of new COVID-19 cases in Germany drops, state leaders are restless to come up with their own plans.

Under the draft agreement, the German government would also greenlight reopening all of the country's stores and allowing all of Germany's students to return to school before the summer break — albeit on a rotating schedule and under strict social distancing measures.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: German ministers aim to reopen restaurants within 2 weeks

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

rs, tk, jsi,/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.