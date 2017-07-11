Coronavirus latest: German state leader says second wave is 'already here'

The state premier of Saxony says the second wave of coronavirus has already hit Germany

The World Health Organization reports a record single-day increase in global COVID-19 cases

Chile allows citizens to withdraw from their pension for economic relief from the pandemic

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:20 The president of Chile has signed into law a plan that allows citizens to withdraw 10% of their pension savings, a measure intended to provide quick access to cash to millions of Chileans put out of work due to an economic shutdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The office of President Sebastian Pinera said the president had signed the bill, but made no comment on its content. The law had been approved by two-thirds of legislators earlier this week.

Pinera's center-right government had opposed the relief measure, saying it would have a negative long-term effect on already low average pension payouts.

But the public was widely in favor of the move, with queues already forming on Friday outside the offices of Pension Fund Administrators. According to opinion polls, nearly nine in 10 Chileans planned to take advantage of the measure, with most saying they would use the money to pay for basic goods and services.

00:10 The second wave of coronavirus "has already reached Germany," Saxony Premier Michael Kretschmer has said.

"The second wave of coronavirus is already here. It is happening every day," the center-right leader of the eastern German state the Rheinische Post daily. "We have new outbreaks of infection every day, which could turn into very high numbers."

It is necessary to work with health authorities to break this wave every single day, he added.

This works "astonishingly well" in Germany, Kretschmer said. He credited the country's federal system with Germany's success in containing the spread of the coronavirus, saying that the individual German states can react much more precisely to outbreaks than centrally governed countries like France or Poland can.

"This is only possible with federalism," he said.

Kretschmer also expressed a positive perspective on the pandemic, saying it had brought the people of Germany together.

"The coronavirus pandemic is the first shared crisis experience in Germany. The best part is that people in the East and West are acting the same way in this crisis," he said. "The coronavirus is the best proof that this country has grown together."

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

