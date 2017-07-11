Coronavirus latest: German state leader says second wave is 'already here'

The state premier of Saxony says the second wave of coronavirus has already hit Germany

The World Health Organization reports a record single-day increase in global COVID-19 cases

Chile allows citizens to withdraw from their pension for economic relief from the pandemic

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:52 Losing weight might help you survive COVID-19, according to the officials working for the Public Health England (PHE) agency in the UK.

"The current evidence is clear that being overweight or obese puts you at greater risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, as well as from many other life-threatening diseases," said PHE chief nutritionist Alison Tedstone.

Almost 63% of adults in England are either overweight or obese, according to the agency.

Commenting on the issue on Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to tackle the crisis, claiming that he himself had lost over 14 pounds (6.35 kilograms) since he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April.

"I'm not normally a believer in nannying, bossing politics but the reality is that obesity is one of the comorbidity factors," he said.

00:50 For the fourth day in a row, the US has reported over 1,000 deaths from COVID-19.

US coronavirus fatalities went up by at least 1,019 in the past 24 hours to a total of 145,352 deaths since the outbreak began. Total infections in the US rose by at least 68,800 to over 4 million.

Despite deaths in the US rising for the second week in a row, fatalities are currently well below levels seen in April, when 2,000 people a day on average died because of the coronavirus. Outbreaks at nursing homes were particularly severe in March and April, while younger, healthier people have made up a larger share of the infections recorded this summer. Hospitals have also improved their treatment of the virus, for example by putting patients on their bellies and making use of the antiviral drug Remdesivir.

00:38 The need to wear a face mask has not been proven scientifically, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said.

According to Obrador, doctors told him that "I do not need a face mask if I keep a health distance and in places where it is necessary or is a norm, not to say mandatory, there put it on."

"On the plane they ask for it and I put it on," he said at a press conference, where he was not wearing a face mask.

"In the office I constantly receive citizens, leaders of all social, citizen, political, religious, economic organizations and what we do is also to keep a healthy distance," Lopez Obrador said. The president criticized the "authoritarianism of politicians" who impose mandatory lockdowns. He said Mexicans "have behaved very well" under a voluntary quarantine and that there were signs that the pandemic "is losing strength little by little" in Mexico.

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 7,573 new cases of coronavirus and 737 additional fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections in the country to 378,285. A total of 42,645 people have died.

The government has said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

00:20 The president of Chile has signed into law a plan that allows citizens to withdraw 10% of their pension savings, a measure intended to provide quick access to cash to millions of Chileans put out of work due to an economic shutdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The office of President Sebastian Pinera said the president had signed the bill, but made no comment on its content. The law had been approved by two-thirds of legislators earlier this week.

Pinera's center-right government had opposed the relief measure, saying it would have a negative long-term effect on already low average pension payouts.

But the public was widely in favor of the move, with queues already forming on Friday outside the offices of Pension Fund Administrators. According to opinion polls, nearly nine in 10 Chileans planned to take advantage of the measure, with most saying they would use the money to pay for basic goods and services.

00:10 The second wave of coronavirus "has already reached Germany," Saxony Premier Michael Kretschmer has said.

"The second wave of coronavirus is already here. It is happening every day," the center-right leader of the eastern German state the Rheinische Post daily. "We have new outbreaks of infection every day, which could turn into very high numbers."

It is necessary to work with health authorities to break this wave every single day, he added.

This works "astonishingly well" in Germany, Kretschmer said. He credited the country's federal system with Germany's success in containing the spread of the coronavirus, saying that the individual German states can react much more precisely to outbreaks than centrally governed countries like France or Poland can.

"This is only possible with federalism," he said.

Kretschmer also expressed a positive perspective on the pandemic, saying it had brought the people of Germany together.

"The coronavirus pandemic is the first shared crisis experience in Germany. The best part is that people in the East and West are acting the same way in this crisis," he said. "The coronavirus is the best proof that this country has grown together."

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

