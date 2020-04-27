Coronavirus latest: German retailers fear bankruptcy wave

- The head of Japan's medical association says staging the Tokyo Olympics will be difficult without a coronavirus vaccine

- Up to 50,000 businesses in Germany could become insolvent due to the COVID-19 pandemic

- Australia and New Zealand have begun to ease some coronavirus lockdown restrictions

- Global cases of coronavirus have topped 3 million

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

04:56 Jordan has begun easing restrictions of movement for its citizens, as well as allowing more businesses to reopen to help stimulate the country's cash-strapped economy. As of Wednesday, Amman residents will be able to drive their private vehicles between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The relaxation of the measures comes almost 40 days since a nationwide curfew was imposed, ordering the country's 10 million people to stay at home. Public transport and taxi services would also now resume with passengers told they must wear face masks and gloves, government spokesman Amjad Adailah said.

04:30 The number of confirmed cases in Germany over the last 24 hours increased by 1,144 to 156,337, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The death toll rose by 163 to 5,913.

Meanwhile, the infection rate among Germans has risen slightly, to 1.0, after a consistent 0.9 had been registered in recent days. This means every infected person, on average, passes on the potentially deadly virus to one other person.

The RKI has repeatedly emphasized that for the epidemic to subside, this figure needs to be less than 1. Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a speech recently, also stressing the importance of reducing this number.

"The curve (of infections) has got flatter, but it still has to be in a shape that doesn't overburden our health system," Merkel said last Monday. "Even if we assume that one person infects 1.1 others, we would reach the limits of what our health system and intensive care beds can manage in October," Merkel warned. "If we assume a rate of 1.2... we would reach the health system's limit in July. And with a rate of 1.3 we would get there in June," she added.

At the beginning of March, the key figure was 3.0. By April 8, it was down to 1.3, before settling on 0.9 in recent days before going back up to 1.0 on Tuesday.

Read more: Coronavirus and Germany: Why the world is looking to Angela Merkel

03:44 The head of Japan's medical association says going ahead with the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year will be a challenge without an effective coronavirus vaccine.

"I am not saying that Japan should or shouldn't host the Olympics, but that it would be difficult to do so," the body's president, Yoshitake Yokokura, told a press briefing. "I hope vaccines and drugs will be developed as soon as possible.''

Japan and the International Olympic Committee agreed last month to move the Tokyo Games to July 2021 due to the pandemic, which has infected more than 3 million people worldwide.

A surge in coronavirus cases has overburdened the health care system in Japan, which is currently under a monthlong state of emergency. Yokokura called on the government to step up virus testing, and said the Games would only be possible if infection rates were under control.

Scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, and experts say it could be years before one is ready to be made available to the public.

Read more: Germany to start first coronavirus vaccine trial

03:24 More than two-thirds of Germans are on board with new face mask regulations introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a YouGov poll.

Wearing nose and mouth coverings in shops and on public transport is now mandatory in almost all German states. But not everyone supports the measure.

The survey found that while 67% of respondents were fully committed to observing the rules, 15% said they were only partially committed. Around 4% said they wanted to boycott the measure altogether, and 7% said it wasn't possible for them to stick to the rules, for example, because they didn't want to buy a mask or could not make one.

YouGov surveyed 2,045 people between April 24 and 27.

Read more: Germany's new face mask regulations explained

Watch video 02:19 Share Germany makes masks obligatory Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bUO2 Germany: States make masks compulsory, though rules vary

02:33 Civil servants in Hong Kong will gradually start returning to work from May 4, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday.

The government is yet to decide whether or not travel and social distancing restrictions — set to expire next week— will be relaxed.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hong Kong on Monday, for the second consecutive day.

The city has seen 1,038 cases of coronavirus infections and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

Read more: Lam Wing-Kee: Hong Kong bookseller fights back against China with Taiwan shop

Watch video 02:54 Share What's the reproduction number R? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bMg3 What's the reproduction number R?

02:18 New Zealanders are slowly emerging from a strict four-week lockdown, after the country's alert level switched from level 4 to level 3 overnight.

Around 400,000 people were allowed to return to work on Tuesday morning, as some tough restrictions on movement and businesses were eased.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the measures were the reason New Zealand had one of the lowest coronavirus death tolls in the world. The country has 1,124 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 19 fatalities.

"We can say with confidence that we do not have community transmission in New Zealand. The trick now is to maintain that," Ardern told Radio New Zealand.

Social distancing rules are still in place, and hairdressers, pubs, malls and other public shopping areas are expected to remain closed for at least another fortnight.

01:01 The International Labor Organization (ILO) is urging governments and employers to make sure workplaces meet strict safety standards to prevent another wave of the novel coronavirus.

The plea from the UN agency marks the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, and comes as several countries start easing lockdowns and gradually allow people to return to their jobs.

"The safety and health of our entire workforce is paramount," ILO chief Guy Ryder said in a statement. "In the face of an infectious disease outbreak, how we protect our workers now clearly dictates how safe our communities are, and how resilient our businesses will be, as this pandemic evolves."

The ILO stressed that workplaces needed to implement strict control measures, such as limiting physical interactions, improving ventilation and ensuring regular cleaning, before employees were allowed to return.

00:34 The German Retail Federation (HDE) says it expects up to 50,000 businesses to become insolvent because of the coronavirus crisis.

Germany's four-week lockdown, which forced all nonessential stores to close, led to losses of about €30 billion ($32.5 billion) in sales that cannot be recouped, HDE chief Stefan Genth told the Funke Media Group.

That's roughly €1 billion a day. And even though many shops have reopened since restrictions were eased last Monday, customer traffic has been slow to return. Genth said the retail sector was still losing "a high three-digit million euro amount" each day, and that the HDE was expecting up to 50,000 insolvencies as a result.

"We are very much afraid that city centers after the crisis won't look the same as they did before the crisis — and that many shops will be missing," Genth said.

Read more: Wolfgang Schäuble: Coronavirus to cause 'structural' economic change

Watch video 12:04 Share Are restrictions being lifted too early? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bU0v Are coronavirus lockdown restrictions being lifted too early?

00:04 Australia has started relaxing some of its coronavirus restrictions, including reopening Sydney's Bondi Beach, after a steady decline in new infections.

The state of New South Wales (NSW), where almost half the country's coronavirus cases are concentrated, said it would ease its ban on nonessential movement from Friday by allowing up to two adults to visit another person's home.

Meanwhile, Bondi and two other beaches in Sydney's east that had been closed to limit crowds were reopened to local residents on Tuesday.

"For many people, they've been cooped up in their homes for a number of weeks, and with the exception of exercising, medical needs or buying what they need to or going to work, many people have been isolated in their homes," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Australia has so far reported 6,723 COVID-19 cases, with 84 deaths. The rate of new infections has slowed dramatically since social distancing measures were introduced. Authorities have also ramped up testing, and are encouraging people to undergo tests even if they aren't showing any symptoms.

Read more: Coronavirus forcing countries to reevaluate security paradigms

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's news here: Global coronavirus infections top 3 million

Watch video 26:02 Share The Day with Brent Goff: Measuring in Millions Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1HvbH The Day with Brent Goff: Measuring in Millions

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jsi, nm/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.