 Coronavirus latest: German recession ′probable′ this year | News | DW | 10.03.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: German recession 'probable' this year

A leading German research institute has said Germany is likely to suffer a recession this year due to fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus updates.

Empty shelves in a supermarket in Germany

  • Over 114,00 cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been confirmed worldwide
  • Italy has imposed travel restrictions on the entire country to stop the spread of the disease
  • A leading German research institute has predicted the country will fall into a recession this year

Read more: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT) 

01:26 A nursing home in Seattle, Washington at the center of the outbreak in the US has reported 31 more confirmed cases. Since February 19, 26 of the home's 120 patients have died. Autopsies have confirmed that at least 13 of the deaths were due to coronavirus.

01:23 For the third day in a row, China has reported no new local coronavirus transmissions. 

01:20 South Korea has reported 35 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the national total to 7,513. 

01:12 Mongolia has confirmed its first case of coronavirus — a French national working in the country. 

00:22 In mainland China, where the outbreak began, 80,754 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus thus far. Nearly 60,000 have already recovered. Nine new cases were confirmed on the mainland on Monday, compared to 40 the day before. 

00:12 The head of the German Institute for Economic Research expects coronavirus to bring on a recession in Germany this year. 

"It's probable that Germany will experience a recession this year — employment is going to suffer visibly," the institute's chief economic forecaster Claus Michelsen told German daily Berliner Morgenpost

kp/rc (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

