Coronavirus latest: German lawmakers urge mandatory airport tests

The price of gold surged to a record high amid fears over US-China relations and the pandemic

The US doubles its investment into possible Moderna vaccine to nearly $1 billion

In Canada, people under 39 make up nearly two-thirds of recent COVID-19 cases

Spain insists it is still 'a safe country' to visit amid rising outbreak fears

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

07:00 China has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in three months, after clusters broke out in separate regions, sparking concerns over a second infection wave.

Chinese authorities announced 61 new cases, including 57 domestic cases. The majority of these were in the far northwestern Xinjiang region — heartland of the Turkic-speaking minority Uighur people.

An outbreak in the provincial capital Urumqi occurred in mid-July.

Authorities have declared "wartime mode" lockdown measures to combat the spread of the deadly contagion. In Urumqi and northeast port city Dalian, officials have begun rolling out mass testing programs.

06:15 Irish budget airline Ryanair reported a first-quarter loss after seeing flights grounded and passenger numbers drop dramatically during the global pandemic.

After taxation, the airline saw a loss of €185 million ($216 million) in the three months to the end of June, it said in a statement. This is compared with net profit of €243 million during the same period in 2019.

Passenger numbers fell by 99% to 500,000 people compared with 42 million a year earlier. More than 99% of the airline's fleet remained grounded during this period.

"The past quarter was the most challenging in Ryanair's 35-year history," the carrier wrote in a statement.

06:00 Hong Kong has banned dining in at restaurants as part of a raft of new measures announced by authorities amid a rise in infections.

The Executive Council at an extraordinary meeting has also mandated face masks wearing in all public spaces, both outdoors and indoors, Hong Kong's Now TV reported.

The measures will come into effect on Wednesday.

The semi-autonomous territory reported close to 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as well as one death linked to the virus, taking its death toll to 20, according to the Ming Pao newspaper.

On each of the past six days, numbers of new infection cases in Hong Kong have crossed 100.

05:35 Around 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, are being evacuated from Vietnam's central city of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government announced in a statement.

The evacuation will take at least four days with domestic airlines operating approximately 100 flights daily from Danang to 11 Vietnamese cities.

The southeast Asian country is on high alert after the government on Saturday confirmed its first community infections since April, and another three cases on Sunday, all in the tourism hot spot of Danang.

So far, the country has kept infection rates low, with just 420 confirmed cases and no confirmed deaths.

05:20 The price of gold has surged to a record high above $1,926 per ounce (€1,646 per 31.1 grams) amid growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions between China and the US.

Gold rose more than $30 to $1,926.20 by early afternoon in Asia. It added 1.5% after on Friday breaking its previous record high of $1921 that it reached in September 2011, following the attacks on the US World Trade Center.

Precious metals, along with bonds, often are seen as stores of value during periods of global uncertainty. During the pandemic, prices of gold and silver have jumped.

Gold for sale in Thailand

05:00 More and more German lawmakers want compulsory testing for returning holidaymakers at German airports. The calls follow Health Minister Jens Spahn's announcement that such testing needs to be legally reviewed before being adopted.

Spahn told Deutschlandfunk that requiring someone to take a test was "an intervention on freedom," while attributing the significant rise in new infections primarily to "travel activities."

Christian Social Union (CSU) Party state leader Alexander Dobrindt told the Bild daily that tests should be compulsory for travelers returning from high-risk areas. If such a policy was not currently legally possible, then "a corresponding law should be created," he said.

The leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner told public broadcaster ZDF he was in favor of compulsory testing, particularly for those returning from high-risk areas. Linder said "whoever freely chooses, as a tourist, to put themselves at risk should have to accept that they should pay for their own test."

Walk-through testing stations are already in operation at Germany's Frankfurt and Munich airports, but there is no obligation for passengers to participate. Another voluntary test station is set to begin operation today at Leipzig/Halle airport in eastern Germany.

03:52 Germany reported 340 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 205,609, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

The highest number of deaths and new infections happened in April, with a steady decline since.

The recent rise in number of infections in Germanyhas been a worrying trend, but the number of deaths has remained relatively low at 9,118, with no new deaths reported during the weekend. Michael Kretschmer, premier of the eastern state of Saxony warned on Saturday that "the second coronavirus wave is already here."

02:59 Legendary Berlin club Berghain has opened its doors again, but not for dancing. The club now houses a sound exhibition, with soft city noises, murmuring, and the whirring of helicopter blades. Only 50 people are allowed at a time, to maintain social distancing.

The sound exhibition, "Eleven songs - Hall at Berghain," the brainchild of artistic duo Sam Auinger and Hannes Strobl, will be open for visitors until next Sunday.

While restaurants and museums have been allowed to resume work in Berlin,the city's well-known night clubs have yet to open their doors.

01:30 The Australian state of Victoria reported six new deaths and a record-high daily jump of 532 cases on Monday. Five of those deaths were connected to an outbreak at a nursing home.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the biggest driver of the new infections was people continuing to go to work after showing symptoms.

''This is what is driving these numbers up and the lockdown will not end until people stop going to work with symptoms and instead go and get tested,'' he said.

Sunday was the deadliest day for Australia’s second most populous state, with ten new deaths. A resurgence of cases has forced Victoria to impose a six-week lockdown.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for patience in Victoria. ''There has been significant community transmission in Victoria. That will take some time to get on top of,'' Morrison said.

00:53 The US has doubled its funding for a potential vaccine for coronavirus to almost $1 billion (€850 million). The vaccine is being developed by American pharma company Moderna, which begins the key final phase of clinical trials on Monday.

In addition to a previous $483 million, the government has added another $472 million. Moderna said this would help them significantly expand clinical trials, to include 30,000 more participants. The company’s previous trials with 45 participants produced antibodies in all patients.

Cyberattacks on COVID-19 vaccine research centers

00:49 Britain announced plans to tackle an "obesity time bomb." This will put a ban on junk food advertisements before 9 pm on TV and online. The campaign would also end "buy one get one free" deals, and force restaurant owners to put calorie counts on items in their menus.

The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost weight after being in intensive care during his treatment of COVID-19 in April. Johnson is moving away from his disregard of what he calls "nannying" politics, after finding out that obesity can put people at a higher risk for the virus.

00:03 Young people make up the clear majority of new coronavirus infections in Canada, the country's health authority has said.

"Recent national surveillance data show that young adults aged 20-39 years of age account for the highest incidence rates across all ages in Canada," the country's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said in a statement.

The incidence rate was highest among young men and women aged 20-29, followed by those aged 30-39.

"Younger Canadians are not invincible" to the disease, Tam warned.

Among cases of COVID-19 reported in Canada last week, 63% involved people under the age of 39, Tam said. Roughly one-third were hospitalized.

Canada has recorded around 113,800 cases of coronavirus and 8,900 deaths.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

