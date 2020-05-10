Coronavirus latest: German infection rate above 1 for second day

US Vice President Mike Pence has been self-isolating over the weekend

The infection rate (R-value) in Germany has climbed again after restrictions were loosened

France and Spain are easing virus restrictions, as the world fears a second wave

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

05:25 New Zealand is to begin easing most restrictions after winning its battle against the coronavirus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that from Thursday, restaurants, cafes, cinemas and shopping centers can reopen. Domestic travel will also be allowed. Most schools will restart next week. Public gatherings will be limited to a maximum of ten people.

Watch video 01:23 Share Rocking the lockdown Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3c0Xr Czech drive-in gig beats the coronavirus lockdown

04:05 The coronavirus spread in Germany may be accelerating again, according to one indicator. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases says the so-called reproduction (R) number has remained above 1 for a second day - at 1.13 for Sunday from 1.10 a day earlier.

The R-number is the rate at which an infected person spreads the virus to others. The RKI has repeatedly emphasized that for the outbreak to gradually go down, the rate must remain below 1 but Germany has surpassed that rate since Friday.

However, the institute said that because of the fluctuations in statistics, which would be intensified by the overall decrease in numbers, it could not yet be assessed "whether the trend of new infections, which has been falling in recent weeks, has continued or whether the number of cases has increased again."

The RKI had also said in April that the dynamics of the coronavirus pandemic should not be assessed with the number of reproductions as the sole focus. It is an "important factor", but "only one measure among many," said RKI President Lothar Wieler.

The number of coronavirus infections in Germany spiked by 357 on Monday, taking the total case tally to 169,575. The death toll rose by 22 to 7,417.

Watch video 02:40 Share COVID-19 outbreak in German abattoir Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3c0VB COVID-19 outbreak in German abattoir sparks fears

03:16 The number of coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 357 on Monday, taking the total case tally to 169,575. The latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed a rise in the death toll by 22 to 7,417.

03:14 Shanghai Disneyland reopened to visitors on Monday, with mask-wearing patrons pouring in for the first time in more than three months. With China beginning to ease its coronavirus restrictions, the theme park will allow a limited number of visitors.

Some attractions in the park will, however, remain closed under the social distancing protocols. Monday’s visitors were checked for fevers at the entrance.

02:10 US Vice President Mike Pence plans to return to the White House on Monday after self-isolating for the weekend. An administration official said he would voluntarily keeping his distance from other people in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine," spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement.

Pence's aide had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, following which three key officials of the US coronavirus response team are in self-isolation.

01:45 China has reported 17 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily increase since April 28. Five new cases were reported in Wuhan, where the outbreak first began. The cases in the city are the highest since March 11. Seven of the new infections were imported cases. The total number of cases in China now stands at 82,918. With no new deaths, the death toll remains at 4,633.

01:43 A single person has infected 533 other workers at a fish-processing factory in Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Sunday. The new cases represent 11.3% of Ghana’s total infections.

Akufo-Addo said the cases from the factory were among a backlog of about 921 cases that go back as far as April 26 and are only being reported recently. According to official figures, 22 people have died from COVID-19 in the country so far. Ghana has carried out 160,501 coronavirus tests since the outbreak began.

00:37 Japan is planning a second aid package to cushion the blow to its economy from the coronavirus pandemic, national daily The Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported on Monday. The world’s third-largest economy is on the brink of a recession.

The new package will reportedly include aid to companies that are struggling to pay rent and more subsidies to companies suffering from plunging sales. There are also measures to support students who have lost part-time jobs, the newspaper reported.

The supplementary budget will be passed through the current session of the parliament that runs through June 17, the paper reported, without citing sources. Japan rolled out an economic stimulus package of $ 1.1 trillion (€1 trillion) in April.

00:03 One of the world’s largest train networks, the Indian railways, will restart operations “gradually” from Tuesday as the country begins to ease its coronavirus lockdown. According to India’s railway's ministry, around 30 train journeys will take place from capital New Delhi to several cities including Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai. These journeys will comprise 15 pairs of return trips.

The ministry said it would be mandatory for passengers to wear masks or face covers. They will also undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed on the trains.

India has reported a total of 62,939 COVID-19 infections and 2,109 deaths. The country has seen record spikes recently and experts suggest that India’s coronavirus curve may only peak between June and July.

00:02 The chief of the US National Guard is awaiting a third coronavirus test result on Monday after receiving conflicting results over the weekend, US officials told Reuters. General Joseph Lengyel had initially tested positive but received a negative result in a subsequent test. He serves at the forefront of the domestic military response to the novel coronavirus.

00:01 United States Vice President Mike Pence has entered self-isolation after an aide tested positive for coronavirus last week. Pence has repeatedly tested negative for the virus, his office said. The latest test was carried out on Sunday. Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus. Following the result, three top officials of the White House’s coronavirus task force also placed themselves under quarantine.

"Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine," spokesman Devin O'Malley said. "Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.''

Pence has led the White House coronavirus task force for more than two months. Other top officials who entered quarantine include Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC; and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn.

Press secretary Miller was the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news: World fears second wave of infections.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

dvv/mm (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)