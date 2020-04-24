Coronavirus latest: German health institute advises slow reopening

Germany's Business Index has seen its steepest fall ever recorded

Muslims across the world have begun marking the holy month of Ramadan under unprecedented lockdowns

The EU has agreed a €1 trillion stimulus package but divisive details remain on hold until the summer

The US has added another $500 billion to its stimulus package for the pandemic-ravaged economy

More than 2.7 million people have been infected worldwide with the global death toll approaching 200,000

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

09:30 The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany needs to fall to a few hundred a day before the country can consider easing lockdown restrictions any further, an official from Germany's public health agency said.

Germans should not expect that the current relaxations in restrictions will lead to an immediate "landslide" of further reopenings, the institute warned. Officials at the Robert Koch Institute also said that any reopening of the German football league the Bundesliga would not be "sensible" any time soon.

The Robert Koch Institute is responsible for compiling figures on cases and deaths.

Germany recorded 2,337 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 150,383. The death toll rose by 227 to 5,321.

08:50 Some 55% of Germans approve the measures taken by regional authorities to gradually lift coronavirus lockdown measures, the recent Politbarometer poll by public broadcaster ZDF showed. While 13% said they wanted to see more efforts in reopening, 30% felt that "too much" was being loosened.

Public opinion on the reopening of schools mirrored that figure. Some 53% approved the upcoming partial reopening of schools, 12% wanted them fully reopened, while 32% felt that all schools should currently be closed.

But a vast majority of 94% agreed with banning large events until August and more than two-thirds, 68%, felt it was too soon to reopen restaurants and bars. Some 60% also agreed that church services with crowds should not be allowed just yet.

Germans are also worried about the economy, with 73% saying they expect an economic downturn to follow.

08:33 The feeling among companies in Germany has become "extraordinarily dire," according to the ifo Institute at the University of Munich.

Germany's Business Climate Index has crashed like "never before" since the country first began recording cases earlier this year. The economic downturn went up a notch when lockdown and social distancing measures were introduced in March, grinding German business to a halt.

The financial crash caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak saw the index rating suffer an unprecedented collapse from 96.0 points in February to 86.1 points in March.

An official statement from the ifo Institute said: "This is the steepest fall ever recorded since German reunification and the lowest value since July 2009. Companies' expectations, in particular, have darkened as never before. Assessments of the current situation have also worsened considerably. The German economy is in shock."

Adding to the bad news, German unemployment is set to rise by around 520,000 and exceed 3 million this year, the IAB labor market research institute said.

In a research paper published on Friday, the institute said it expected Germany's economic output to shrink by 8.4% in 2020 as a result of the effects of the coronavirus, making it the worst recession since World War 2.

07:55 Indonesia has suspended domestic air and sea travel for more than a month in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The ban came into force to coincide with the beginning of Ramadan in the Muslim-majority country. Authorities were concerned about increased travel for the "homecoming" festival Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. Last year, around 15 million Indonesians traveled to their hometowns from the capital of Jakarta.

Travel within Jakarta, which has a population of 30 million, will still be allowed, with strict social distancing measures.

International flights will still operate for foreigners who are returning to their countries, while domestic passenger flights will stop operating after Friday.

07:25 European Commissioner for Industry Thierry Breton has announced the EU is heading this year towards a 5%-10% economic contraction.

The Frenchman painted the gloomy outlook for the 27-member bloc in an interview with France 2 television. He said: "As of today, in the European Union, we're on course for a 5% to 10% (recession), meaning it's about 7.5%. But that is today, and if things don't improve and if we have a second peak (of the outbreak), things could get worse."

07:05 The Alpine ski resort at the center of Austria's biggest cluster of coronavirus cases has revealed it wants to move away from "party tourism" as life slowly begins to return to normal after living under quarantine measures for over a month.

The ski resort of Ischgl, which lies near the borders of both Italy and Switzerland, has described itself as the "Ibiza of the Alps." It is now clear that in excess of 800 cases in Austria can be traced back to Ischgl and the surrounding Paznaun Valley. In February and early March, the virus found a breeding ground in crowded après-ski bars. Hundreds of foreign visitors were also infected in Ischgl and then unwittingly took the virus back home.

"We will question developments of the past years and, where necessary, make corrections," Ischgl Mayor Werner Kurz said in a statement issued by the tourism authority for his town and the Paznaun Valley, which on Thursday emerged from a quarantine that began on March 13.

Kurz said the town's image was not fair as it is far more than just a party destination, but he said he would collaborate with local businesses to work on the new transformations.

"That means more quality and less party tourism, prioritizing skiers and fewer day-trippers on buses who only come to party," the tourism authority said. "We are also thinking with all businesses about what an upmarket après-ski culture can look like."

Ischgl has earned a name for itself as a ski and party town

06:50 In New Zealand, a judge has dismissed a second man's case that the country's coronavirus lockdown is keeping him unlawfully detained.

The man was the second to sue Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and Civil Defense controller Sarah Stewart-Black over the lockdown. The pair, in cases that Judge Mary Peters described as "virtually identical," asked for a writ of habeas corpus, which seeks to determine the legality of an imprisonment.

Peters said the man was not subject to detention in the eyes of the law, and pointed out that even if she were wrong, "the detention is lawful."

06:35 A spike in reported infections in the Indian state of Maharashtra has thrust the country to a record 24-hour high on the eve of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month.

Health authorities announced Friday that Maharashtra recorded 778 new cases on Thursday, bringing India's total number of confirmed cases to 22,930.

The country home to 1.3 billion people registered 1,680 new cases on Thursday, its biggest single-day jump since April 19, a day before India relaxed some restrictions on industry that were initially put in place on March 24.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke up for the Indian people who are bravely fighting the outbreak with limited resources, but warned the country has to be self-sufficient for meeting its needs.

Speaking to India's village council heads via video conferencing, Modi said the country cannot afford to look outward to meet a crisis of this dimension in the future and that self-reliance is the biggest lesson to be learned from the epidemic. India has been importing a lot of critical medical supplies from China since it recorded its first case at the end of January.

India's strict nationwide lockdown that began on March 25 is set to come to an end on May 3.

Read more: Ramadan under lockdown: Muslims start an unusual month of fasting

06:30 South Korea has announced it will begin to start strapping electronic wristbands on people who ignore orders to quarantine at home.

Deputy Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said those who refuse to wear the bands after breaking quarantine will be sent to special shelters to quarantine, where they will have to pay for their accommodation.

Around 46,300 people in South Korea are currently in self-quarantine. The government began enforcing a 14-day quarantine on all passengers arriving from abroad on April 1. Quarantined individuals were previously forced to download a tracker app, but some had evaded prosecution by simply leaving their phones at home.

The new wristband will alert authorities if people leave their home or attempt to remove the bands.

Wristbands like these have been used in Hong Kong for over a month to track those arriving from overseas. Contact tracing through surveillance of cell phone data and apps has been used in Singapore and Taiwan to make sure people stick to quarantine. Western countries like the United States are considering trialing technological solutions to enforce quarantine for contact tracing.

Watch video 03:36 Share Expert on coronavirus tracking app Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3atvt Interview: Can a cellphone tracking app pave the way out of the coronavirus crisis?

06:18 China has not registered any new COVID-19 deaths for the ninth day in a row while reporting just six new cases of the deadly virus that first became apparent at the turn of the year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Two of the new cases were brought from outside China, with three domestic infections in Heilongjiang on the Russian border and one in the south of the country, in Guangdong.

Hospitals are still treating 915 people with COVID-19, 57 of whom are believed to be in a serious condition. Some 999 citizens are being isolated and monitored as either suspected cases or for having tested positive despite not showing any symptoms. The coronavirus death toll in China remains at 4,632 among 82,804 cases.

06:05 Hungary plans to replace lockdown measures currently in place with an alternative version that is more focused on the elderly rather than a blanket curfew as is currently being imposed on residents at the moment.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban revealed the plans on state radio, saying the new rules, which will come into effect in early May, will focus on the elderly, the sick and those living in big cities, as those people are exposed to a disproportionate measure of risk to the virus.

The Hungarian prime minister also predicted a "fast recovery" for the country's economy, that has been in slowdown since the outbreak began, while emphasizing "work is everything."

05:20 The Federation of German Food and Drink Industries (BVE) said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed poor cooking skills among Germans.

"We've known for years that cooking competence has drastically declined in Germany," BVE General Manager Christoph Minhoff said.

But with social distancing closing restaurants and keeping residents off the streets, Germans have flocked to grocery stores and gotten back in the kitchen.

"People are rather dramatically forced to rely on their own culinary skills now that the offerings of fast food restaurants, French fries stands and the Italian restaurant around the corner are not an option," said Minhoff.

"Now people stand in supermarkets and ask themselves, 'OK, how do I make a burger myself?'" Minhoff added. He said this phenomenon helped explain the shortage of certain products in supermarkets in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis.

The BVE chief argued that many people have gotten accustomed to eating pre-prepared food, from fast-food restaurants, canteens or bakeries, due to Germany's work-intensive society.

05:00 Germany's registered a rise of 2,337 new coronavirus cases, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. It was a slight decrease in a tally that had been rising for three straight days.

The new figures bring the overall total of COVID-19 cases to 150,383. Meanwhile, the death toll in Germany rose by 227 to a total of 5,321.

RKI figures rely on data from state and local health officials and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from other published statistics, such as those from the Johns Hopkins University.

04.00 Here's a roundup of the latest from North and South America:

The US Congress on Thursday passed a $484 billion spending package that expands federal loans to small and medium-sized businesses closed by coronavirus, allowing them to continue paying workers. The package also provides funding for hospitals to expand testing.

A New York state survey announced Thursday tested 3,000 people and revealed that nearly 14% had developed coronavirus antibodies. If these numbers indicate the true percentage of infection within the population, it would mean that 2.6 million people in New York state have already come in contact with the virus, which is a much larger number than the 250,000 confirmed cases.

Brazil has recorded 407 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, the country's highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began. Latin America's most populous country now has 3,313 deaths and nearly 49,500 cases, the country's health ministry said. Despite the increasing death toll, right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro continues to express opposition to movement restrictions and social distancing measures imposed by state governors.

Mexico's health ministry said Thursday that more than 1,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in the country in late February. Over 11,600 people have tested positive for the virus.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Dhaka, Bangladesh A detained man crouches in front of policemen enforcing the lockdown. Dhaka, Bangladesh.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Kathmandu, Nepal A Nepalese police officer maintains distance as he detains a man defying the lockdown imposed by the government. Kathmandu, Nepal, March 29.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Chennai, India Police force residents to do sit-ups as a punishment for breaking the lockdown. Chennai, India, April 1.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Bangkok, Thailand Thai police officers wearing protective masks stop a man on a motorcycle at a checkpoint. Bangkok, Thailand April 3.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Ahmedabad, India Members of a rapid action force patrol a neighborhood urging people to remain indoors. Ahmedabad, India, April 1.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Mogadishu, Somalia Police attempt to disperse revelers swimming in the Indian Ocean near Lido Beach as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Mogadishu, Somalia, April 3.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Brighton, England A police community support officer speaks with a beachgoer at Brighton Beach in the UK, April 4.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Jerusalem, Israel Israeli police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man in the Mea Shearim neighborhood during a partial lockdown. Jerusalem, Israel, March 30.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Guatemala City, Guatemala Members of Guatemala's National Civil Police escort men detained for breaking curfew. Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 3.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Los Angeles, California, USA Los Angeles Police Department officers verify permitted passenger travel at Union Station. Los Angeles, California, April 4.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Moscow, Russia During a snowfall in Moscow's Red Square, a police officer gives instructions to pedestrians after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown. Moscow, Russia, March 31.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Rio de Janeiro, Brazil A police officer orders a sunbather to leave a closed beach. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 28.

How are lockdowns enforced around the world? Near Cape Town, South Africa Soldiers and a police officer are seen among shacks in Khayelitsha township as authorities attempt to enforce a nationwide lockdown. Near Cape Town, South Africa, March 27.



Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday criticized harassment faced by the transgender community in Panama over a gender-based quarantine protocol. According to the guidelines, women and men are permitted to leave the house to buy essential goods on different days of the week. In a letter to Panama's government, HRW said that transgender people were being harassed by authorities as their gender identity didn't "conform" to the quarantine schedule.

Ecuador added 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections from a backlog of testing, which is twice as high as previously confirmed. The new number of infections is now more than 22,000. Health officials had previously reported just under 12,000 cases and 560 deaths. It was also revealed that more than 1,000 additional people who weren't tested likely died from the virus.

Venezuela has experienced two days violent protests in several parts of the country over food and gas shortages that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, a human rights group reported a 29-year-old man was shot and killed during riots in the town of Upata.

02:45 William Bryan, science and technology advisor to the US Department of Homeland Security told a press briefing Thursday that "emerging results" from experiments conducted at a government biocontainment lab in Maryland showed that sunlight could possibly kill SARS-CoV-2. on surfaces and in the air.

"We've seen a similar effect with both temperature and humidity as well, where increasing the temperature and humidity or both is generally less favorable to the virus," said Bryan.

But as the research has not yet been released for peer review, it will be difficult for independent experts to back up the claims. The intensity of UV light used in the experiment, and how closely the wavelengths resemble natural light from the sun are two important questions.

"I'm here to present ideas, because we want ideas to get rid of this thing. And if heat is good, and if sunlight is good, that's a great thing as far as I'm concerned,'' said US President Donald Trump.

00:00 The US Congress on Thursday passed a $484 billion spending package that expands federal loans to small and medium-sized businesses closed by coronavirus, allowing them to continue paying workers. The package also provides funding for hospitals to expand testing.

Catch up on Thursday's coronavirus news here.

Following a European Council video summit on Thursday dealing with the bloc's response to the social and economic impact of the coronavirus, leaders from the EU's 27 member states have agreed that a large recovery fund will be necessary, but did not reach a conclusion on specifics like the size of the fund or how it will be financed.

Watch video 01:52 Share Merkel calls for EU solidarity Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bKsZ Merkel warns against haste in easing restrictions

Member States asked the EU Commission to "analyze the exact needs and to urgently come up with a proposal" for the recovery fund, which would be of "a sufficient magnitude," said the head of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Michel said the bloc signed off on a "Joint Roadmap for Recovery," which calls for an "unprecedented investment effort," Member states also endorsed a previous deal on a shorter-term €540 billion package and called for it to be operational by the beginning of June.

After the video summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany will need to pay more into the EU budget after the coronavirus crisis subsides.

Italy is leading a charge for so-called coronabonds, which would allow poorer EU countries to take out cheap loans with the richer ones providing necessary guarantees. Germany is opposed to the joint-borrowing scheme.

In New York, a sample test of 3,000 people revealed that nearly 14% had developed coronavirus antibodies, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

If these numbers indicate the true percentage of infection within the population, it would mean that 2.6 million people in New York state have already been infected, which is a much larger number than the 250,000 confirmed cases.

"If the infection rate is 13.9%, then it changes the theories of what the death rate is if you get infected," Cuomo said, adding that determining immunity rates in populations is critical for reopening the state's economy.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jcg, wmr/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.