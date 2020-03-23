Coronavirus latest: German death toll surpasses 100

Germany could lose nearly €500 billion through the effects of coronavirus and a partial lockdown

Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after meeting with an infected doctor

President Donald Trump has ordered emergency medical stations to US coronavirus hotspots

The global death toll from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic is close to 15,000, around 350 people are reported to be infected

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

10:25 Economic coordination between developed economies needs to exceed both the 1930s New Deal and the Marshall Plan, which rebuilt Europe following World War II, if the globe is to avoid longterm economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has said.

"Only a sizeable, credible, internationally coordinated effort can deal with the immediate public health emergency, buffer the economic shock and develop a path towards recovery," said Angel Gurria, chief of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in a weekend statement.

Many governments have unveiled emergency spending packages, but thus far there has been no coordinated effort put further by intergovernmental groups like the G7 or G20.

10:02 Germany is "seeing signs that the exponential growth curve is flattening off slightly," said Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute.

However, the public health institute would only be able to definitively confirm the trend on Wednesday, Wieler said. He added that he was optimistic, and attributed the potential flattening to social distancing measures including school closures and bans on public gatherings.

Meanwhile the death toll in Germany rose to 111 on Monday morning, with the most populous State of North-Rhine Westphalia the most affected.

09:55 The Ifo Institute, a Munich-based economic research firm, has estimated how detrimental the coronavirus epidemic in Germany would be to its economy.

If Germany were to institute a two-month lockdown, the institute estimates the shutdown would cost the German economy between €255 billion and €495 billion ($272 billion and $528 billion) and reduce the nation's annual GDP growth by between 7.2 and 11.2 percentage points.

A three-month lockdown would cost the economy between €354 billion and €729 billion and shrink GDP growth by between 10.0 and 20.6 percentage points.

Meanwhile, 6 million short-time workers in Germany could be affected by the epidemic, while 1.8 million jobs subject to social security contributions could be cut, the research firm said.

09:45 Pope Francis has postponed his May 31 trip to Malta over coronavirus fears, the Vatican said on Monday. He was expected to speak about migrants' rights, in what would have been the first papal visit to the Mediterranean nation in a decade.

09:30 European Central Bank policymaker Carlos Costa says that eurozone governments should consider issuing common "coronabonds" in a targeted response to the coronavirus pandemic to avoid a potential new sovereign debt crisis. He joins a growing list of policymakers calling for a clear and coordinated plan.

09:20 Indonesia has reported 65 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 579, the country's health ministry said. They have also reported one new death, the country's 49th caused by the virus, while 30 patients have recovered from the disease.

09:10 Uzbekistan is set to lock down its capital city, Tashkent, from Tuesday, as all but one of the country’s 46 reported cases have been confirmed in the capital.

08:25 Hong Kong has announced that it will ban all tourist arrivals from Wednesday, following a spike in imported cases of the virus. The global financial hub has so far confirmed 318 coronavirus cases and four deaths.

Meanwhile, Taiwan announced 26 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 195. All but one of the cases in the island nation were imported by people who had traveled within the United States, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland and Britain, according to a government statement.

08:05 Germany’s number of coronavirus cases continued to rise on Monday, with a total of 24,873 confirmed cases, an increase of more than 2,500 cases from Sunday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The country also reported a new total of 94 deaths, or 10 more than the day prior. So far, 266 people have made full recoveries.

07:45 European aviation manufacturer Airbus is abandoning its 2020 earnings forecast due to the economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have withdrawn our 2020 guidance due to the volatility of the situation," Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said in a statement.

The manufacturing giant also said it would revoke a 2019 dividend proposal "with an overall cash value of approximately 1.4 billion euros" ($1.5 billion)" in order to improve the group’s liquidity and bottom line.

07:40 The United Nations (UN) is creating a global fund to support the treatment of coronavirus patients, particularly those in developing countries.

"A multi-donor fund under UN auspices will provide predictability for our partners and help to make the efforts more effective," Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.

The fund will help countries with weak health systems and address long-term consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, the ministry said. A formal announcement is expected later this week.

07:00 Despite official warnings to avoid public areas, people in Tokyo were out in droves over the weekend to see the country’s famous cherry blossom trees in bloom, AFP reports.

Taking cherry blossom parties away from Japanese was like "taking hugs away from Italians," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said, adding that he had urged people to avoid gathering in large groups under the trees as is the tradition.

Visitors wearing protective face masks were determined to enjoy the annual festival of color

06:55 Sindh province in southern Pakistan has begun a 15-day complete lockdown. The province's nearly 48 million residents are prohibited from "unnecessary movement." Exceptions to the ban will be made to allow people to travel to purchase basic necessities and in the event of an emergency.

Sindh currently has more cases than any other province in Pakistan, with 333, while the south Asian nation has almost 800 in total.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has avoided a nationwide lockdown so far. However, critics say the country as a whole is not doing enough to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

06:30 Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori said that the games will not be canceled. Organizers will consider a postponement as one of many alternatives they will prepare over the next four weeks, Mori said in a news conference.

Pressure to delay the July start date mounted over the weekend as several organizations, including US Track and Field and UK Athletics, spoke out in favor of a postponement.

Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic Committees went a step further, saying they would not send athletes to the games if they are held as planned.

06:22 Saudi Arabia imposed a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew on Monday. The curfew is to be imposed for 21 days from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. local time, the official Saudi press agency reported. Health sector employees as well as military and security officials will be exempt from the restrictions. The country had 511 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, with no reported deaths.

06:10 US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the nation would decide on "which way we want to go" following the end of a 15-day period. The comments followed contentious negotiations between Congress and the White House over a $2 trillion (€1.86 trillion) economic rescue package. Democrats objected to the draft aid bill, saying that it favored corporations and did little to help workers.

"We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," Trump tweeted.

05:55 Nepal has closed its borders with India and China over coronavirus fears. All cross-border movements will be restricted for a week from 10 a.m. local time until midnight on March 29, according to Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada.

The move came just hours after Nepal suspended all international passenger flights. The Himalayan nation currently has just one case of coronavirus, and shares borders with China on its northern side and India on its three other sides.

03:33 Former media mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, multiple media reports said on Sunday.

Weinstein, 68, was sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault and rape earlier this month. He was admitted to a Manhattan hospital for heart problems soon after. He is currently in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility, where he was moved from New York City's Rikers Island jail on Wednesday, Michael Powers, the president of the state corrections officers union told Reuters.

03:25 South Korea reported 64 new coronavirus infections on Monday — the lowest increase in almost a month, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The latest figures are part of a downward trend in new cases, with the KCDC posting daily tallies of under 100 for the past several days.

The country has 8,961 confirmed cases — 60% of them linked to a branch of the Shincheonji religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu. A total of 111 people have died.

02:37 The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Monday echoed Canada's sentiments, asking its athletes to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics to be held in the summer of 2021. The AOC said "it was clear" that the Games could not continue this year amidst the coronavirus crisis.

02:22 The Canadian Olympic Committee on Sunday said it would not send any athletes to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. It urged the International Olympic Committee and the WHO to postpone the games by a year.

"This is not solely about athlete health — it is about public health," said a statement by the committee. "With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games."

01:26 New Zealand's prime minister says the country is shifting to its highest alert level, meaning schools, offices and nonessential services will be shut down in the next 48 hours.

"New Zealand is now preparing to go into self-isolation," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.

Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, but bars, cafes, cinemas and restaurants will close.

The number of cases in New Zealand has now passed 100, with 36 new cases confirmed on Monday.

01:09 The United Arab Emirates, home to one of the world's busiest airports, is halting all passenger and transit flights for two weeks in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The decision, reported by official state news agency WAM, is expected to take effect in 48 hours. It does not apply to cargo and emergency evacuation flights. The Gulf state's airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are major international hubs connecting Europe and other Western countries to Asia and Australia.

00:35 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says postponing the Tokyo Olympic Games "may become inevitable" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Summer Olympics in the Japanese capital are scheduled to begin on July 24. But sporting bodies around the world have called for the event to be pushed back, saying the COVID-19 outbreak has affected athlete training and Games preparation.

Abe told parliament that Japan was still committed to hosting a "complete" Games, and that canceling the event was not an option. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said it will make a decision on whether or not to postpone it in the next four weeks.

00:00 Here is the latest from Europe's three hardest-hit countries:

Italy: After shutting down all non-essential factories and companies in the country, Italy is looking at highly specific measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. In the hardest-hit region of Lombardy, the government has banned any exercise that cannot be carried out on personal property and set a radius for how far people can take their dogs for a walk: 200 meters. Fines for violations have been raised to €5,000 ($5,345). Two-thirds of the coronavirus-related deaths in the country have been reported from this region.

Latest figures: 59,138 infected, 5,476 deaths

Spain: Spain sought to extend its state of emergency until April 11, close to a month after it was imposed on March 14. Stating that the country is "at war," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hinted at a larger role for the military in response to the spreading pandemic. He also added that the EU "can do and must do more" to help member nations deal with the economic impact of coronavirus

Latest figures: 28,603 infected, 1,756 deaths

France: A 67-year-old emergency room medic became the first medical professional to die of coronavirus in the country. In light of the spike in COVID-19 fatalities, the French government is imposing tougher penalties on people who defy the nationwide confinement order. Penalties may range from €135 to €3,700 ($145 to $3,960). A prison term of six months has also been approved for repeat offenses.

Latest figures: 14,485 infected, 562 deaths

