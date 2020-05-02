Coronavirus latest: German children head back to school as more restrictions ease

The number of infections across the world now exceeds 3.5 million while the death toll from the virus nears 250,000

Tensions between the US and China have gone up a notch after a leaked intelligence document claimed Beijing "intentionally concealed the severity" of the outbreak

Germany continues to ease its restrictions with the reopening of some schools and businesses

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:44 Mexico's health ministry has reported 1,383 new cases and 93 more deaths. The country now has 23,471 infections while its death toll stands at 2,154.

Of Mexico's 32 federal entities, only two have registered fewer than 100 infections, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a news conference.

00:19 President Donald Trump said he is "very confident" that the US will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

Trump also said he would urge the reopening of schools and universities in September, saying "I want them to go back."

00:05 Germany's schools will begin reopening later today in a further lifting of measures in the country. Barber shops and other salons are also set to open their doors after being closed for almost two months as part of the lockdown measures imposed by the government.

The relaxation comes as Germany reported on Sunday its lowest number of new coronavirus infections and deaths since March 31.

There were 890 additional infections, taking the total to 164,967, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Fatalities rose by 76 to 6,812 and the death rate remained at 4.1% of those infected.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

