Coronavirus latest: France says pandemic 'under control'

11:05 All primary school students in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) can return to school starting June 15. School children will be able to attend school as usual until summer vacation begins, NRW Minister of Education Yvonne Gebauer said. She added that there is no health risk to the students if hygiene procedures are followed.

Schools in NRW were closed on March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Classes began again on a reduced scheduled on April 23.

The ministry said that other German states would also open their schools before summer vacation.

09:43 The EU’s police force, Europol, has announced a new crime center to fight financial crime expected to rise in the EU in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Money-laundering and fraud are anticipated to increase because of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

There are also concerns about criminals misusing government subsidies set up to support those affected by the pandemic.

08:18 The head of France's government scientific advisory council has announced that the pandemic is "under control" in the country that has seen one of the highest death counts in Europe.

"The virus is still circulating, in certain regions in particular … but it is circulating slowly," immunologist Jean-Francois Delfraissy told French media.

"We can reasonably say the virus is under control," he said. France currently has around 1,000 active cases, compared to 80,000 in early March. Overall there have more than 151,000 confirmed cases and over 29,000 people have died.

08:00 Muslims in Jakarta have held their first communal Friday prayers as mosques reopened in Indonesia's capital city for the first time in nine weeks. The places of worship were only allowed to open at half capacity to ensure social distancing.

Sermons were shortened, no handshaking was allowed and worshippers were required to bring their own prayer mats and use hand sanitizers.

Indonesia has reported 28,818 confirmed cases and 1,721 fatalities, with President Joko Widodo saying the economy is back on track and the country is safe from the virus.

07:36 New German manufacturing orders saw their worst-ever fall in April, plunging a record 25.8% from the month before.

The indicator, which reflects future industrial activity in Germany, saw "the biggest fall since the beginning of the data series in 1991," federal statistics agency Destatis said.

The April reading was down 36.6% compared to last year’s figure. A month-on-month drop of 15% in March this year had been the previous negative record.

"The collapse in new industrial orders worsened again in line with expectations in April," the economy ministry in Berlin said. As an explanation, it said restrictions against the corona pandemic had been in place through all of April.

However, the gradual loosening of restrictions now taking place in Germany mean "the worst of the industrial recession should be behind us," the ministry said.

07:33 Germany's Family Minister Franziska Giffey has announced that she wants schools and kindergartens to fully reopen as normal after the summer vacation. She said plans are in place with the assumption that infection rates will remain stable.

"And of course it is necessary that staff will be provided for," Giffey told German media. She also said once correct hygiene and security measures are in place, social distancing of 1.5 meters will no longer be necessary in schools.

"Of course, this is in the interests of the children," she said. "Children need children. We must push on with steps towards reopening, but at the same time remain responsible."

07:09 The Czech Republic has officially announced it will reopen its borders with Austria, Germany and Hungary at noon today, after Czech media reported that it would happen soon on Thursday.

"People who visit these countries do not need any coronavirus test of quarantine," Prime Minister Andrej Babis told a press conference. "We already lifted restrictions on visiting Slovakia on Thursday," he confirmed on Twitter.

Hungary does not directly border the Czech Republic, but Babis now judges the danger small. Visitors from countries where the pandemic is still widespread will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test or be quarantined on arrival.

The move comes as the latest step in the European Union’s aim to re-open as many borders as possible by June 15.

07:08 German lawmaker and epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach has shared the details of an unpublished study that indicates that a person’s blood type affects the risk of being seriously affects by the coronavirus.

"A very (!) astonishing result, but shown in a robust study," he wrote. "Blood type A has a 50% higher risk of COVID-19 having a serious effect. Double the risk of blood group O. Blood group B comes in between."

06:22 Germany has reported 507 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 183,271. Some 32 people died in the past 24 hours, with the total number of dead at 8,613.

Officials in Germany are warily watching the figures as well as the all-important R number. Much of the country is cautiously reopening, with many businesses and workplaces returning to normal, with social distancing regulations and face-mask requirements in place.

The R number was estimated at 0.57 on Thursday, down from 0.71 on Wednesday.

06:20 India has registered more than 9,800 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, in another single-day spike in new cases. The Health Ministry said the total number of new confirmed cases has reached 226,770 with 6,348 deaths. Some 273 people have died in the last few weeks.

The surge of infections may be connected to workers leaving cities and returning to rural areas over to job losses and suspensions during lockdown.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed India would contribute $15 million (€13.19 million) to the international vaccine alliance following a Global Vaccine Summit on Thursday.

03:53 Brazil's coronavirus deaths crossed 34,000, giving it the third-highest tally in the world.

With an overall death toll of 34,021 Brazil has also surpassed Italy’s figures, now lying behind only the US and UK.

The country on Thursday registered a record 1,473 deaths in 24 hours.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak is at 614,94. Experts say that due to under-testing in Brazil, the actual figures could be much higher.

03:23 Fiji has declared itself COVID-19 free after the recovery of its last known infected patient. Strict isolation measures and border controls are credited with helping to keep a surge in infections in the island nation at bay.

02:45 A Tokyo 2020 executive board member has said that organizers will need to monitor the coronavirus situation until next spring to decide whether to hold the Summer Olympics next year, Kyodo News reports.

The Games were postponed from this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

01:43 Mexico has reported a record jump in the daily numbers of coronavirus infections, with 4,442 new cases being registered.

The daily death toll was at 816.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged the country to remain calm as the new figures came out.

''Let there not be psychosis, let there not be fear,'' Lopez Obrador said, while also accusing the media of stoking fears.

Experts said confirmation and inclusion of deaths going back as far as 25 days was one of the factors behind the record surge.

The country has reported a total to 105,680 cases and 12,545 deaths.

01:25 Argentina has extended its mandatory coronavirus lockdown in capital Buenos Aires and other regions with high cases of infection.

President Alberto Fernandez made the announcement on Thursday after the country reported over 20,000 confirmed cases in its latest tally.

The lockdown was put in place in March and was set to expire on June 7.

The rest of the country will see a phase of "mandatory and preventive social distancing."

Argentina reported 929 new cases of infections on Thursday, one of the highest daily tally since the outbreak began.

A total of 608 deaths have been reported.

00:42 South Africa has seen its biggest surge in daily infections with 3,267 cases being registered in 24 hours.

Fifty-six new deaths were reported, taking the total toll to 848.

The country is the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in sub-Saharan Africa with a total of 40,792 cases of infection.

South Africa was put under one of the world’s most restrictive coronavirus lockdowns in March.

A ban was imposed on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. However, the country has gradually eased coronavirus measures, down to the third level of the five-grade restriction.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's government initially saw major support for its measures but after weeks of damage to an already shrinking economy, there is now criticism.

A high court ruling earlier this week deemed some of the rules governing levels three and four of the lockdown "unconstitutional and invalid".

The government said on Thursday that it would appeal the ruling.

00:25 A study published in the European Heart Journal says that COVID-19 patients with high blood pressure are twice as likely to die than those without the condition.

The study involved researchers from China and Ireland examining coronavirus patients admitted to the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan between February 5 and March 15.

About 30%, 850 patients, had a history of high blood pressure.

Some 4% of those patients had died in contrast to just over one percent of the 2,027 patients without high blood pressure.

For the patients in the hospital who had stopped taking medication for high blood pressure, the risk of dying doubled again, the researchers noted.

