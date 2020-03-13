Coronavirus latest: France imposes widespread closures

Spain and France have announced emergency measures and widespread closures to prevent the spread of SARS-COV-2, as the US president tested negative for the new coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest.
01:32 China, where the outbreak started, is now reporting more cases coming from outside the country than inside. The National Health Commission reported that 16 of the 20 new cases detected on Sunday involved people arriving from overseas.
01:25 The latest figures for France, which as of midnight closed all restaurants, cafes, theaters and nonessential shops, are 4,480 confirmed cases and 91 deaths.
01:18 Spain, where emergency measures to halt the spread of the virus were announced Saturday, currently has 6,391 cases confirmed. That's an increase of more than 600 cases since Saturday. Spain has recorded 195 deaths.
00:40 DW's Washington correspondent Alexandra von Nahmen shares a White House statement saying that the US president has tested negative for Covid-19. Donald Trump was tested after several members of a Brazilian delegation he met with a week ago came down with the virus.
00:01 Sweeping restrictions across France, which will see restaurants, theaters and nonessential shops closed, came into force.
