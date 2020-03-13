Coronavirus latest: France imposes widespread closures

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, his doctor says

The wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Begona Gomez, has tested positive for the virus

Spain has declared a state of emergency and a partial lockdown in an attempt to halt the spread

Most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities across France have been shut, and people urged to stay home

Local elections in France and Bavaria are still planned to go ahead

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:32 China, where the outbreak started, is now reporting more cases coming from outside the country than inside. The National Health Commission reported that 16 of the 20 new cases detected on Sunday involved people arriving from overseas.

01:25 The latest figures for France, which as of midnight closed all restaurants, cafes, theaters and nonessential shops, are 4,480 confirmed cases and 91 deaths.

01:18 Spain, where emergency measures to halt the spread of the virus were announced Saturday, currently has 6,391 cases confirmed. That's an increase of more than 600 cases since Saturday. Spain has recorded 195 deaths.

00:40 DW's Washington correspondent Alexandra von Nahmen shares a White House statement saying that the US president has tested negative for Covid-19. Donald Trump was tested after several members of a Brazilian delegation he met with a week ago came down with the virus.

00:30 Here's a recap of the global figures:

156,102 confirmed cases globally

5,819 global deaths

72,624 recovered

00:01 Sweeping restrictions across France, which will see restaurants, theaters and nonessential shops closed, came into force.

