Coronavirus latest: France imposes widespread closures

Spain and France have announced emergency measures and widespread closures to prevent the spread of SARS-COV-2, as the US president tested negative for the new coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest.

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, his doctor says

The wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Begona Gomez, has tested positive for the virus

Spain has declared a state of emergency and a partial lockdown in an attempt to halt the spread

Most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities across France have been shut, and people urged to stay home Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT) 00:30 Here's a recap of the global figures: 156,102 confirmed cases globally

5,819 global deaths

72,624 recovered 00:02 Follow yesterday's developments here: Coronavirus latest: Spain to go into partial lockdown over coronavirus 00:01 Sweeping restrictions across France, which will see restaurants, theaters and nonessential shops closed, came into force. se/sri (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

