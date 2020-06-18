Coronavirus latest: First CureVac vaccine trial results expected in 2 months

Mexico and India have recorded record daily amounts of cases

Germany's CureVac is hoping to have initial results from vaccine trials in two months

Japan and Vietnam have agreed to a bilateral travel plan

The EU is hoping for progress from today's meeting to discuss the bloc's budget proposal

All times in GMT/UTC

07:12 Initial results of a vaccine being developed and trialed by biopharmaceutical CureVac are expected in two months, according to the director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine at Tübingen University, where the trials are taking place.

"It'll be pretty quick," said Professor Peter Kremsner.

CureVac, an unlisted company based in Tübingen, said earlier this week it would start human trials of the vaccine. The first test person will be "observed over a 24-hour period" after receiving the first vaccine.

It hopes first meaningful results could be available in September or October and, under favorable conditions, the vaccine could be approved by the middle of 2021.

At the beginning of the week, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier announced the government would be acquiring a €300 million ($337 million) stake in CureVac, equating to around 23% of the company's shares. The move was made in an effort to protect the firm from a potential takeover from abroad. The state, however, said it did not wish to influence business decisions.

06:37 Germany's meat-processing sector has come under increasing scrutiny during the pandemic, with several plants reporting massive outbreaks. The sector is plagued with poor working conditions, exploitative contracts and extortionate rents in mass housing for eastern European workers.

The latest example of a cluster of cases came in Gütersloh where over 600 people have tested positive at a slaughterhouse.

In this latest opinion piece DW explains how the outbreaks in the sector were preventable.

06:15 China's plans to revamp its disease control system may not be enough to handle future outbreaks, according to a number of experts inside and outside the country.

The overhaul proposals, unveiled in late May, do not remedy all the flaws exposed by COVID-19 and do not tackle the issues of secrecy and censorship that many experts believe exacerbated the problem at the outset.

"The biggest problem in China is (local governments) are afraid that epidemics can impact social stability," said Yang Gonghuan, a former deputy head of the China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing. "So they don't want reporters to speak and don't want people like Li Wenliang to speak."

Li was a doctor in Wuhan and was reprimanded by authorities for "spreading rumours" when he attempted to make others aware of the dangers of the virus, from which he later died.

Chinese authorities waited more than two weeks to shut down the original epicenter of the virus, Wuhan, after the first case was identified there at the beginning of the year. Health minister Ma Xiaowei confessed earlier this month that the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus "exposed some problems and shortcomings," without giving more details.

05:30 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted yoga as way of fighting off the dangers of COVID-19.

Modi, who is an avid practitioner and has long extolled the virtues of the ancient Indian practice, believes by doing yoga you can build a "protective shield" of immunity against the coronavirus.

The prime minister, who was speaking via a YouTube message on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, said: "We all know that until now nowhere in the world have they been able to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 or coronavirus. Which is why right now, only a strong immunity can act as a protective shield or a bodyguard for us and our family members... yoga is our trusted friend in building this protective shield (of immunity)."

Modi, a teetotal vegetarian, set up a ministry to promote yoga, Ayurveda and other traditional Indian treatments, when he assumed power in 2014, while also eventually winning over the UN with his International Day of Yoga proposal, which was inaugurated the following year.

"Yoga has the potential to cater to the mental, physical and psychological challenges. It puts to test how one can live in challenging times," the Indian leader added.

05:00 Thailand has reported five new infections, all of which were discovered while the individuals were in quarantine, meaning it is 25 days since the country confirmed a domestic case.

The new transmissions were Thai nationals returning from Saudi Arabia, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's COVID-19 task force.

Fifty-eight people have died from the coronavirus in Thailand while the country has experienced 3,146 confirmed cases in total.

04:00 A breakthrough on the EU coronavirus recovery fund is unlikely at today's meeting described as a "stepping-stone" summit by European Council President Charles Michel. EU officials, however, hope that leaders can start to pave the way for a compromise at the summit in July.

EU leaders will meet for a video conference to discuss the European Commission's budget proposal as well as the €750 billion aid package to help the bloc's recovery from the fallout of the pandemic. "This is not a closed negotiation," one EU diplomat said, noting major differences between EU capitals. "Everything is left to do."

02:43 Germany reported 770 new cases of coronavirus, and 16 more deaths, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute public health agency. Since the start of the pandemic, 188,534 people have been infected, and 8,872 people have died. New clusters of cases in Berlin and Göttingen have seen housing complexes placed under complete quarantine.

02:26 China reported 32 new cases of coronavirus, 25 of which were in Beijing. Five other patients tested positive but were asymptomatic. Chinese officials do not count these patients as confirmed cases. China has also published the genome data for the coronavirus behind the latest outbreak. The country's Center for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the genome sequencing data for the virus to the World Health Organization, which had previously sought access to the data.

02:06 The US reported 687 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 118,381. The country has seen a decline in the number of daily deaths, but experts fear the trend may reverse. For the eighth consecutive day, the US reported less than 1,000 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded a daily increase of 22,834 cases from its previous count. The US remains the worst affected country in the world, but the epicenter of the outbreak has moved from New York to the country's south and west.

00:48 The US has questioned China's credibility in reporting the latest cluster figures in Beijing and called for neutral observers to assess the extent of the outbreak. "I would hope that their numbers and reporting are more accurate than what we saw in the case of Wuhan and other places in the PRC, but that remains to be seen," David Stilwell, the top US diplomat for East Asia said.

"As far as numbers, it would be good to have folks on the ground to get confirmation," he said. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused China of concealing the actual scale of the outbreak in its initial weeks. Beijing insists it has been open and transparent in its approach.

00:37 Mexico's Health Ministry reported on Thursday a record 5,662 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 667 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 165,455 cases and 19,747 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

00:30 Layoffs caused by the pandemic in the US crossed 45.7 million after 1.5 million additional workers filed claims for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said. The new figures are a decrease of about 58,000 from the previous week, but higher than what analysts expected. The jobless rate in the world's largest economy has been steadily rising as businesses are hit hard by the massive public health crisis.

00:20 Anthony Fauci, the US' top infectious disease expert, said that further lockdowns will not be needed to control the spread of the coronavirus. "I don't think we're going to be talking about going back to lockdown," he told news agency AFP. "I think we're going to be talking about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having a surge of cases."

00:10 Brazil reported 22,765 new coronavirus cases and 1,238 more deaths over the past 24 hours. The new figures released by the country's Health Ministry show Brazil fast approaching 1 million confirmed infections, and 50,000 fatalities.

The Latin American country has the worst outbreak outside of the United States, with a total of 978,142 cases and 47,748 deaths.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

adi/sri (AFP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)