Coronavirus latest: First and second wave 'misleading,' WHO says

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:23 The United States has registered 1,592 new deaths due to the coronavirus, the highest single-day death toll in two and a half months, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The nation's 149,209 fatalities accounts for more than 20% of the global death toll from the coronavirus.

The US has also recorded more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases, the university's data showed.

01:14 A stopgap welfare program in Brazil has caused poverty levels to drop to its lowest figure in decades, though experts warn that poverty could increase once the program ends.

A study by the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university and think tank, found that 6.9 million Brazilians, or 3.3% of the population, are living in extreme poverty, the lowest level since the late 1970s.

The federal government has handed out $115 (€98) per month to informal-sector workers and micro businesses since April, with single mothers receiving twice that amount.

But experts have warned that poverty could increase once the payments stop in August.

Brazil recorded 40,816 new coronavirus cases and 921 new virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours. Its 2,483,191 cases and 88,539 deaths are second only to the United States.

00:57 New measures in Hong Kong came into effect on Wednesday, the toughest since the pandemic began, as the city grapples with a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

The new regulations include include bans on gatherings of more than two people and close dining in restaurants, and masks are also mandatory in public places, even outdoors.

Hong Kong reported 106 new cases on Tuesday, 98 of which were locally transmitted, increasing the city's total to 2,882 cases since the pandemic began, 23 of which have resulted in deaths.

The city's leader, Carrie Lam, on Tuesday warned of a large-scale outbreak and encouraged people to stay home as much as possible.

"We are on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak, which may lead to a collapse of our hospital system and cost lives, especially of the elderly," Lam said.

"In order to protect our loved ones, our healthcare staff and Hong Kong, I appeal to you to follow strictly the social distancing measures and stay at home as far as possible."

00:27 China reported 101 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 28, up from 68 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, 89 were in the far western region of Xinjiang and one in Beijing, while three were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. China reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, down from 34 a day earlier.

As of Tuesday, mainland China had 84,060 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

00:14 Lack of discipline has led to a spike in coronavirus cases in countries like Germany, a World Health Organization spokeswoman told DW.

Speaking to DW's Brent Goff, Margaret Harris of the WHO said people have to function differently because "the virus loves the way we love to be together."

"We forgot the very important message that this is a new normal. This virus loves the way we love to be together. So this year we have to function differently," Harris said.

Harris also argued against referring to different waves of the pandemic, saying it was misleading.

"We don't refer to first or second waves because the fact is that the virus has always been with us," she said. "It's come down, but it hasn't gone rolling out to the sea. It's always been there and it's been waiting for the opportunities."

00:05 Over half of the slum population in Mumbai have contracted the new coronavirus, according to a city-commissioned study.

Blood tests on nearly 7,000 randomly selected people conducted by city authorities found that 57% of slum residents and 16% of non-slum inhabitants had virus antibodies. The results suggested asymptomatic infections were "likely to be a high proportion of all infections" and indicated the virus death rate was likely "very low."

Mumbai, where about 40% of the population live in slums, has reported over 110,000 coronavirus cases and more 6,000 deaths.

India has recorded nearly 1.5 million cases, the third highest number of infections in the world behind the United States and Brazil.

