Coronavirus latest: Europe still in 'eye of storm' as global cases surpass 2 million

Global coronavirus cases surpass 2 million, with more than 134,000 reported deaths

IMF warns Asia growth will come to a 'standstill'

WHO says several European countries yet to feel full impact, while others are experiencing a lull

10:30 The World Bank's chief Africa economist Albert Zeufack has told DW the international community really needs to "step up and help Africa face this crisis."

"Africa also needs coordination within, so the African Union is working clearly with both the IMF and the World Bank to negotiate with all the creditors," he said. "It's important to understand that most of Africa's debt is owned by the private sector."

10:00 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen repeated an apology to Italy on behalf of Europe for its failure to do more to help at the start of the pandemic. "It is true that no one was really ready for this. It is also true that too many were not there on time when Italy needed a helping hand at the very beginning," she said at the European Parliament.

She said that, after a bad start, the EU has shown it is capable of solidarity. "The truth is that it did not take long before everyone realized that we must protect each other to protect ourselves."

"The real Europe is standing up, the one that is there for each other when it is needed the most...The one where paramedics from Poland and doctors from Romania save lives in Italy. Where ventilators from Germany provide a lifeline in Spain."

09:50 The World Health Organization has warned that Europe remains in the "eye of the storm" with the pandemic.

"When we put proven measures in place — ensuring that we can identify, isolate and test all suspect cases, and quarantine and monitor the health of all close contacts providing care to those who need it; together with physical distancing measures if necessary — we can stop the virus in its tracks," Regional Director Hans Kluge told reporters in an online briefing.

He said about half of the world's COVID-19 cases are registered in Europe and that the coming weeks are crucial for the region.

"Case numbers across the region continue to climb. In the past 10 days, the number of cases reported in Europe has nearly doubled to close to 1 million."

He called for solidarity and warned there was no quick path to normality.

He said there were positive signs coming from Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Switzerland in recent weeks, but he warned that the situation was worse in the UK, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, and the Russian Federation.

The WHO will next week release guidelines on how to relax lockdown measures, but that any roll-backs must be contingent on several conditions:

Health systems have capacity to identify, isolate and test patients, as well as tracing and quaranting contacts

Outbreak risks are minimized in high-vulnerability settings such as elderly homes

Workplace preventive measures are established

Importation risks can be managed

Communities are involved and have a say in the transition

09:30 The Federation of German Industries (BDI) says it welcomes an agreement between federal and state governments to relax restrictions in Germany. However, it criticized the decision to only open shops up to 800 square meters. It also called for more decisive measures on face masks, which are not compulsory but highly recommended in public.

Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have announced they will restart production at some of their German plants next week following the easing of restrictions.

Car production was never banned in Germany, but it ground to a halt after authorities restricted the movement of people and closed car dealerships.

"With the decisions by the federal and state governments in Germany and the loosening of restrictions in other European states, conditions have been established for the gradual resumption of production," Ralf Brandstaetter, Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen brand, said in a statement.

08:45 About 3% of the population of the Netherlands may have antibodies to the coronavirus, Dutch scientists have reported.

The Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said that tests of blood donors revealed about 3% of samples contained antibodies.

RIVM Director Jaap van Dissel told Dutch media outlets that this could amount to about half a million people, but warned that this did not necessarily mean they were immune.

The tests were undertaken on blood and plasma from tens of thousands of donors. The RIVM has previously said that an immunity level of about 60% is required for herd immunity to take effect.

08:30 Germany's biggest metal festival — the Wacken Open Air — has been canceled this year. All major public events in Germany have been banned until at least the end of August.

We are facing an unprecented situation in our 30 years: It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce that there will be no Wacken Open Air this year," the organizers announced on their website.

The festival, which normally attracts 75,000 people, was scheduled to run from July 30 to August 1.

The ban on public events has led to the cancelation of major events including several music festivals including Hurricane and Southside and probably Oktoberfest.

08:15 A 99-year-old war veteran from England has been using his walking frame to raise money for UK health workers battling coronavirus.

Captain Tom Moore initially wanted to raise 1,000 pounds by walking 100 laps of his garden. After his quest garnered nationwide attention, Moore raised 12 million ($15 million, €13.8 million) and was welcomed across the finish line with a guard of honor.

08:00 Russia has reported another 3,448 new cases, up from 3,388 the previous day. There are now 27,938 confirmed cases.

Some 34 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 232.

Russian cities are attempting to follow the lead of Moscow and impose lockdown quarantine measures across the country. The capital has thus far borne the brunt of the exponential growth.

President Vladimir Putin warned this week that the outbreak was "not getting better." He told officials to prepare for a worst-case scenario and said the military could become involved.

07:00 UK media are reporting that the government will soon announce a three-week extension to social distancing policies. Health Minister Matt Hancock says the outbreak is starting to peak, but lifting measures would let it "run rampant."

"We think it is too early to make a change," Hancock told Reuters news agency. "While we've seen a flattening of the number of cases, and thankfully a flattening of the number of deaths, that hasn't started to come down yet."

Almost 13,000 people have died from COVID-19 in hospitals in the country, though the actual death toll could be much higher.

06:25 In Germany, there are more than 130,000 confirmed cases, according to the Robert Koch Institue (RKI). There are currently 130,450 cases in Germany, a rise of 2,866 in one day. This is the second consecutive day where the infection rate climbed.

Some 315 people died from COVID-19 in the same period, bringing the total to 3,569.

About 77,000 people have recovered in total.

RKI numbers lag behind the John Hopkins University (JHU) count. This is due to different methods of information gathering: Whereas the RKI relies on numbers being sent to them by state authorities and collates the totals, JHU sources numbers from official information that is publicly available and then compiles it.

Germany announced it will try and start rolling back restrictions from May 4.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of sta has meanwhile defended the decision for a gradual and cautious relaxation of measures. "None of us have taken this decision lightly, because of course we feel that people now want to return to public life," Helge Braun told public broadcaster ARD morning magazine.

05:50 Australia has extended its restrictions for at least another four weeks. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said authorities will expand testing, improve its tracing efforts and act to seal off local outbreaks. These three policies will take four weeks to enact, after which authorities will reassess. The federal Parliament will reopen for a trial week in May.

Australia's lockdown measures include movement restrictions, school closures, and shutting restaurants and pubs. Health authorities say they have so far had great success in flattening the curve, partly thanks to extensive testing measures that have caught 92% of all symptomatic cases.

Meanwhile, New Zealand says it expects to start easing restrictions next week, although Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned it would not be a return to normality. New Zealand has had tremendous success in slowing the virus, with measures including closing the borders, countrywide stay-at-home orders and shuttering all but essential businesses and services. One of the first things it may loosen is allowing more businesses to open if they can do so in a safe manner. Schools up to year 10 may reopen with voluntary attendance, and funerals and weddings would be restricted to a maximum of 10 people.

05:33 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged African nations to ramp up efforts, otherwise they "could end up suffering the greatest impacts.'' He told African ambassadors that despite the continent being blameless for the outbreak, it still stood to suffer the most; much like with climate change.

He commended early efforts by many governments to slow transmission rates and brace economies. He held particular praise for Uganda rescheduling social security contributions to support businesses, Namibia offering emergency income grants to workers who have lost jobs, and Egypt expanding its social safety net, reducing taxation for industries and postponing taxation on agricultural land.

04:50 The European Parliament is set to meet in a special session to discuss a joint response from member states to the coronavirus pandemic. European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel are to head the meeting starting at around 0700 UTC.

MEPs are expected to vote on a resolution containing calls for greater protection for EU citizens in the face of the health crisis, EU aid to support member state health systems and a uniform strategy for phasing out emergency measures.

The draft resolution also criticizes the behaviour of EU members Hungaryand Poland during the coronavirus crisis. The EU lawmakers' normal calendar of meetings is currently suspended, due to virus-related restrictions. A large number of MEPs will attend the session online and all will cast their votes by email. Voting will therefore take until late in the evening. Parliamentary President David Sassoli will announce the result on Friday.

04:30 Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder says Munich's Oktoberfest will probably not run this year. "I am very, very skeptical and, from the current state of affairs, I can hardly imagine that such a large event is actually possible at this time," he told public broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk. He said a final decision had not yet been made, but that it was on the brink of cancellation.

Germany has banned all major public events at least until the end of August. The world's biggest beer festival attracts 6 million people each year. It is scheduled to start on September 19.

03:37 Singapore has reported 447 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's total number of infections to 3,699. At least 1,167 cases have been reported since Monday, indicating a sharp spike in numbers.

While Singapore was praised for its handling of the first wave of infections, the new cases are mostly linked to the country's foreign workers, mostly from India, Bangladesh, and other Asian countries. Living in crowded dormitories with close to 20 people in one place, this population has accounted for almost half of Singapore's coronavirus cases.

03:36 South Korea has reported 22 new coronavirus infections, a day after the country went to polls with President Moon Jae-in's ruling party coming out with an absolute majority. This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has recorded fewer than 30 new cases.

Despite the fall in new infections, the Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is concerned over a "quiet spread" that could reach a much broader section of the public as people forgo social distancing. The total number of infections stands at 10,613 with 229 deaths.

03:13 Data suggests that the United States is "past the peak" of the coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump said during his daily press briefing. He added that new data "put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country."

The Trump administration will be unveiling guidelines for easing coronavirus-related restrictions in the states on Thursday.

Requirements for social distancing may be eased in low transmission areas while maintaining stricter control in places that have been hit hard by the pandemic. However, the final decision would remain with the states' governors.

02:40 US President Donald Trump has been slammed by world leaders for announcing a temporary halt in funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) pending a review. Trump accused the UN health body of "covering up" the coronavirus pandemic and inadequately responding to the spread of COVID-19. Here are some key things you need to know about this decision and its repercussions.

01:50 China has reported 46 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths from the pandemic. Most of the new cases — 34 infections — were brought from outside China, while three domestic cases were recorded in Beijing amidst strict preventive measures. An additional four cases were reported in the Heilongjiang province, where authorities are concerned about citizens coming in from Russia.

Read more: Doubts over China's claim of beating coronavirus

01:26 Asia's economic growth is likely to suffer zero growth for the first time in 60 years due to the economic impacts of coronavirus, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"These are highly uncertain and challenging times for the global economy," said Changyong Rhee, the director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department. "The Asia-Pacific region is no exception. The impact of the coronavirus on the region will be severe, across the board, and unprecedented," Rhee told a virtual news briefing.

01:14 Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega made his first public appearance in 34 days on Wednesday, when he made a televised address on the coronavirus pandemic.

In the address, he said that there had only been one confirmed death due to the virus, and that the country’s three confirmed cases were ''imported.'' He also criticized the United States for its high case count and death toll.

''The biggest power on Earth isn't able to provide for its own citizens in cities in the United States,'' he said.

Ortega has consistently refused to adopt social distancing measures in Nicaragua, however, and has encouraged people to participate in mass gatherings.

Nicaraguans ''haven't stopped working, because if this country stops working, it dies,'' he added.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

