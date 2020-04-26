Coronavirus latest: Europe seeks to ease pandemic lockdown

European countries outline plans for return to public life

10:20 Several European countries are taking their first steps to ease coronavirus-related restrictions. While Spain allowed children to go outside for the first time in six weeks on Sunday, Germany allowed small shops to reopen last week, and Italy announced that some businesses could reopen next month.

However, some of the steps to loosen restrictions across Europe have been met with criticism that states are taking too long to ease measures. In Italy, the Catholic Church complained that the hard-hit country’s exit plan still included a ban on religious services, while parents slammed plans to keep schools shut until September.

"Italian bishops cannot accept a limitation of the freedom of religion," the Italian Bishops' Conference said in a statement.

The manufacturing and construction sectors are among those allowed to restart next week, while shops and museums should reopen on May 18, and bars, restaurants and hair salons can reopen on June 1.

Additionally, people will be allowed to take part in more outdoor exercise and visit relatives from May 4, provided that they wear face masks.

Meanwhile in Germany, top politicians have called for a more swift end to coronavirus-related restrictions, and have slammed Chancellor Angela Merkel's cautious approach. In an interview with Berlin daily Der Tagesspiegel on Sunday, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble said that extending the restrictions would impinge on citizens' fundamental rights.

"When I hear that protecting lives should come above everything else, I don't think that is absolutely true," he said.

Armin Laschet, the state premier of North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, told public broadcaster ARD that the discussion over how to lift lockdown measures was "appropriate," adding that the negative effects of the lockdown must be weighed against the effects of the pandemic itself.

Germany has 157,770 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with a death toll of 5,976.

10:00 Spain reported 331 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the hard-hit country up to 23,521. The new figure marks an increase from the previous day’s death toll of 288 – Spain’s lowest number of daily fatalities since March 20.

The total number of confirmed cases also rose to 209,465, up from 207,634 the day before. Spain, which has the third-highest number of deaths, behind Italy and the United States, has started taking measures to ease its rigid lockdown which has been in place since March 14.

Yesterday, children under 14 were allowed to go outside for the first time since the start of the lockdown, while the government is expected to allow adults to go outside for non-essential purposes from next weekend.

09:45 A rise in German stocks led a hike in European shares, as the market responded optimistically to signs that many countries may be easing their coronavirus lockdowns.

Shares of airliner Lufthansa saw a jump of 6.8%, after Germany's transport minister said he supported helping the firm. Meanwhile, Air France KLM also surged by 4.3%, following a 7-billion euros ($7.6 billion) government aid package.

Euro zone banks also saw a boost in the market, following news that Deutsche Bank first-quarter earnings beat expectations. Its shares jumped by 10.8%.

The ailing airline Condor is set to receive €550 million ($597 million) in loans from the German government and the state of Hesse to help keep it afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The support consists of a €294 million "corona aid" loan, and €256 million to refinance an earlier government bridging loan, Condor said in a statement.

"The company was operationally healthy and profitable in normal times and has good prospects for the future," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a statement.

Germany's DAX index was also boosted by drugs and pesticides company Bayer, which gained 3.1% after its first-quarter adjusted core earnings beat market estimates.

Investors were optimistic about European-wide plans to restart some economic activity. Italy, among the worst-hit countries by the virus, was set to allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4, while carmaker Volkswagen said it had resumed work at its biggest factory in Wolfsburg, Germany.

09:15 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britons that the first phase of the country’s coronavirus outbreak was coming to an end, in his first public appearance after recovering from a case of coronavirus which saw him placed in intensive care earlier this month.

"Everyday I know that this virus brings new sadness and mourning to households across the land and it is still true that this is the biggest single challenge this country has faced since the war," said Johnson.

The United Kingdom was nearing "the end of the first phase of this conflict," he added.

"We must also recognize the risk of a second spike, the risk of losing control of that virus and letting the reproduction rate go back over one because that would mean not only a new wave of death and disease but also an economic disaster," he said.

Johnson also thanked citizens for abiding by the lockdown measures, and said the government would begin outlining plans to ease restrictions in the coming days.

"If you can keep going the way you have, if you can help protect the NHS [National Health Service], then I have no doubt we will together beat this," he said.

Once the first phase is over, he said, that "will be the time to refine restrictions and fire up the engines of the economy."

"We simply cannot spell out now how fast or slow or even when those changes will be made, though clearly the government will be saying much more about this in the coming days," he added.

08:35 Hong Kong researchers say they have developed an antiviral coating which could provide 90 days of "significant" protection against bacteria and viruses, including the coronavirus.

Scientists at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) say that the coating, called MAP-1, can be sprayed on surfaces that are frequently used by the public, including elevator buttons and handrails.

"These places are frequently touched, and, at the same time, serve as a very effective medium for transmission of diseases," HKUST Adjunct Professor Joseph Kwan told Reuters.

The coating that forms after spraying has millions of nano-capsules containing disinfectants, which Kwan says are able to kill bacteria, viruses and spores even after the coating has dried.

Researchers say that MAP-1 is non-toxic and safe for the skin and the environment. The coating has also already been adopted by shopping malls, schools and sports training facilities in the city.

MAP-1 was approved for official and mass consumer use in February, and will be sold in Hong Kong shops from next month.

07:55 Australian Foreign Minister Marisa Payne has warned China against attempts at "economic coercion" as Australia calls for a probe into the coronavirus outbreak, which China opposes.

Australia is lobbying world leaders and all members of the World Health Organization (WHO) to initiate an independent review into the origins and spread of Covid-19 a proposal which China has openly rebuffed.

Chinese ambassador to Australia Cheng Kingye said that the "Chinese public" could avoid Australian products and universities if the investigation moves forward.

"Maybe the ordinary people will say ‘Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?’," Cheng told The Australian Financial Review, adding that tourists may have "second thoughts" about visiting Australia.

"The parents of the students would also think … whether this is the best place to send their kids," he said.

07:20 In the same interview in which he spoke about Lufthansa, the German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier also urged caution in the effort to ease contact restrictions. "I recommend that we proceed very, very carefully so that in the end we don’t have to take back the new relaxations to the rules," he said, adding that the heads of each state are expected to come together to discuss Germany’s exit plan. "I hope that we can then agree on a common roadmap with a view to different approaches [for each state]," he said.

Altmaier added that he does not expect to see a speedy return to everyday life as before the coronavirus pandemic. "Nobody questions that we’ll have to suffer the contact restrictions for a while longer," he said.

06:20 Germany will decide on state aid for Lufthansa once the airline applies for aid and all of the facts are on the table, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

"We want large and important companies that play a role in the world market to remain competitive after the crisis," Altmaier said, adding that companies receiving state aid must suspend their dividends and show restraint on management bonuses.

Lufthansa’s CEO Carsten Spohr said this month that the flag carrier would seek state aid in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, citing losses at a rate of €1 million ($1.1 million).

The German government is said to be considering a rescue package worth between €9 billion and €10 billion, according to sources close to the matter. There is disagreement, however, about what form such aid should take and about the degree to which the government should nationalize the airline.

05:50 More than one million people in Australia have downloaded a new government smartphone application designed to aid coronavirus contact tracing efforts, just a day after its release.

The "COVIDSafe" app, which works by using smartphones’ Bluetooth functions to detect other nearby users, has been touted as a step to easing social distancing measures and reopening restaurants, bars and schools.

Meanwhile, questions over privacy rights have arisen in Europe, where the idea of using a tracking application is also under consideration. Germany recently announced that it willback a decentralized software platform supported by US tech giants Apple and Google.

Under the proposed application, the data will be stored on individual users’ phones instead of under a centralized database. An initial proposal to promote an app with a centralized database came under heavy scrutiny, with critics saying such a program would be invasive. Hard-hit Italy is also considering a voluntary tracking app, with over a hundred formal proposals currently under consideration.

04:55 Despite social distancing conventions in place across the world, spectators packed into a Turkmenistan stadium to celebrate the country’s national horse day.

Footage broadcast by state television on Sunday showed President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presiding over races to mark the Turkmen Horse Day, a celebration of the Akhal-Teke horse, a central symbol of state propaganda. The Akhal-Teke horse is honored each year as a "loyal partner throughout the centuries" which "came down from Heaven," according to Turkmenistan’s tourism website.

While Berdymukhamedov watched the proceedings from a sealed box, ordinary spectators filled the stadium and waved Turkmen flags. Unlike in previous years, journalists were not invited to Sunday’s events.

Earlier this month, the country flouted official recommendations by organizing a series of mass exercise events, including a mass bicycling trip of 3,500 people, to mark World Health Day. Turkmenistan is one of the few countries in the world not to record a single case of COVID-19.

04:05 Germany’s confirmed number of coronavirus cases rose by 1,018 to 155,193, while the death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the Robert Koch Institute. Both of those figures mark a decrease from the day prior, which saw 1,737 new infections and 140 coronavirus-related deaths.

03:05 French police seized 140,000 face masks destined for the European black market. Police sources said two suspects were arrested unloading boxes filled with the masks on the outskirts of Paris.

One of the suspects claimed to be a business owner who was preparing to sell the masks to construction workers for a significant profit. The masks were purchased in the Netherlands, according to the suspect.

In March, France banned the resale of protective masks in order to ensure frontline healthcare workers had the necessary gear to deal with the novel coronavirus. French authorities have yet to ease the ban.

03:01 Here's a round-up of the latest developments in the Americas:

Canada: Authorities have warned against the use of anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients, highlighting the serious side effects of using the drugs. The country has reported 47,147 confirmed infections with 2,663 deaths.

US: The unemployment rate in the US may be pushed to 16% or higher this month, as a result of the economy shuttering over coronavirus lockdowns, according to White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. Before the crisis hit, the country’s unemployment rate was touching a 50-year low of 3.5%. With 1,330 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the US has an overall death toll of 54,841. The country has reported 965,435 confirmed coronavirus cases, the most of any country.

Mexico: The government has cleared out migrant centers across the country to control the spread of the pandemic. Most occupants have been sent back to their countries of origin, mostly in Central America. Mexico has reported 14,677 coronavirus cases and 1,351 deaths.

El Salvador: President Nayib Bukele has authorized police and military to use "lethal force" against gang members to control instances of violence as the country attempts to control the spread of the virus. El Salvador currently has under 300 coronavirus cases with eight deaths.

Panama: The country reported 241 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 5,779. Panama’s death toll currently stands at 165.

Brazil: With massive shortages in testing and chances of the country’s health infrastructure being overwhelmed, Brazil is fast becoming a virus hotspot. In the city of Manaus, authorities are being forced to dig mass graves to bury close to 100 corpses a day. Brazil has reported 63,100 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,286 deaths.

Peru: Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has called out citizens for gathering in large numbers to buy beer during the coronavirus crisis. Peru has reported 27, 517 confirmed cases with 728 deaths.

Ecuador: President Lenin Moreno says the country will use a color-coded system to designate an area's risk level as it gradually lifts its coronavirus lockdown. Starting on May 4, regions, "depending on their health indicators," will be identified according to traffic-light colors — red, yellow and green. Some red areas will remain on lockdown, while yellow and green regions will partially lift restrictions on transport, working, and free movement.

Colombia: The country is preparing to relax its quarantine requirements as people return to the construction and manufacturing sectors and outdoor physical activities are allowed starting Monday. Colombia began compulsory preventive isolation on March 25 and is expected to continue till May 11. The country has reported 5,379 cases of the virus with 244 deaths.

01:19 Chinese authorities reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus, marking a major drop from 11 the day before. The Chinese Health Ministry said there were no new deaths, marking nearly two weeks without any coronavirus-related fatalities.

Although the coronavirus pandemic began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Chinese authorities have managed to contain the deadly pathogen by enacting heavy restrictions on public life, including citywide lockdowns.

Critics, however, have accused the Chinese government of obfuscating the origins of the virus and not providing sufficient transparency on how it managed to drastically reduce the rate of transmission.

00:35 Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was "a leader and a clear voice" for her response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Germany.

Gates, an American citizen, criticized the US government for failing to coordinate nationwide public health measures early on, saying: "Testing did not have the necessary priority." In contrast, Germany scaled up nationwide testing soon after the major outbreak in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The US is the hardest hit country in the world with more than 54,800 deaths and nearly 1 million infections. The Trump administration has come under fire for playing down the severity of the pandemic early on.

00:30 Italian bishops called on the government to ease restrictions on public masses, saying the faithful must have access to the sacraments.

"[Bishops] cannot accept seeing the exercises of freedom of worship be compromised," said a statement issued shortly after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined plans to ease lockdown restrictions in May.

The Episcopal Conference of Italy, the official assembly of Catholic bishops in the Mediterranean country, has pressured the government to allow mass. Since Italy enacted a nationwide lockdown last month, churches have been forced to forgo public ceremonies and gatherings.

00:09 As early as this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could announce plans to ease restrictions aimed at curbing the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to British daily The Telegraph.

According to the report, Johnson is considering "modifying" lockdown measures instead of lifting them in order to avert a second wave of transmissions.

Johnson is heading back to work after spending week recovering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Shortly after he received confirmation of infection, he was admitted to intensive care due his condition deteriorating. He has since recovered.

The United Kingdom has one of the highest death tolls in the world, with more than 20,000 fatalities caused by the pathogen.

00:01 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Munich-based newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that Europeans should moderate their expectations for Germany's presidency of the European Council later this year. He said the expectations placed on the German government were "enormous."

Earlier this month, Maas had pledged an ambitious program for Germany's presidency, most notably concerning the post-pandemic recovery of Europe. He said it would amount to a "coronavirus presidency."

However, less than two weeks later, he appears to be walking back that commitment. Instead, he said it is necessary to "find a reasonable balance between ambitious aspirations and realistic goals."

Germany is viewed as a key political leader in Europe given its instrumental role in developing the EU into what it is today as well as advancing the eurozone project as the bloc's powerhouse economy. Some observers believe Germany's presidency could be Berlin's opportunity to lead the post-pandemic recovery and steer the future of the European project.

00:00 Welcome to Monday's live updates article on the coronavirus pandemic. For Sunday's updates see here: Coronavirus latest: Italy sees fewest daily deaths in 6 weeks

