Coronavirus latest: Europe scrambles to curb outbreak

- The number of infections stands at 90,900 globally, with over 3,000 deaths

- China has reported a slowdown in the number of cases

- WHO says outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan are its greatest concern

- In Germany, 188 people have contracted the virus

13:44 Officials say a German cruise ship carrying 1,200 people is waiting off the coast of Norway while two German passengers undergo testing on land for the coronavirus. The results are expected later today.

The two individuals aboard the Aida Aura had apparently been in contact with a third person a week ago who had tested positive for the virus.

"The guests were contacted by health authorities in Germany as part of a routine investigation into a medical situation. All guests on board have already been informed about this. All passengers remain on board, visits on land aren't taking place,'' the cruise company said in a statement.

13:26 German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has said on Twitter that G7 ministers agreed to monitor the outbreak very closely.

"Should the need arise, we have all the means to counter a global downturn," Scholz added.

13:17 Finance officials from the Group of Seven countries have pledged to take all possible steps to protect the global economy from the coronavirus outbreak. Central bank governors and finance ministers from the group of major economies, known as the G7, held a meeting via conference call on Tuesday.

"Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks,'' a joint statement from the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada said.

13:03 The head of Iran's emergency medical services has been infected with coronavirus, according to the semiofficial ILNA news agency.

ILNA cited a statement from the body saying that Pirhossein Kolivand's "health is good and there is no need for concern."

Iran's Health Ministry says 77 people have died from the virus there — the highest number outside of China. More than 2330 people have been infected.

12:37 German politicians are urging Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to take steps to safeguard the economy from virus-related shocks. In an interview with the German press agency dpa, the leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) called for an "anti-crisis package," including fiscal measures to encourage investment.

"The protection of the population comes first. But we must also react to the possible economic consequences," FDP head Christian Lindner said.

His comments were echoed by Markus Söder, the leader of the Christian Social Union — the Bavarian sister party of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

"We now have to think about stimulus packages," Söder told the Münchner Merkur newspaper on Tuesday. "This should include significantly lower energy prices and corporate taxes, but also investments."

Handshakes and kisses in times of coronavirus Handshake It's one of the most widespread greetings in the business world. But will the traditional handshake go out of style? Health experts recommend avoiding it to reduce the risk of contracting the coronarvirus. Germany's interior minister took that advice seriously and refused to shake Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand. They both laughed and Merkel threw her hand up in the air before taking a seat.

Handshakes and kisses in times of coronavirus Double-cheek kiss France's government has advised its citizens to cut back on the traditional "bise" — greeting by kissing others on both cheeks. But French President Emmanuel Macron nevertheless gave the double-kiss greeting to Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte during a summit in Naples this week, symbolically demonstrating that he didn't fear contact with the neighboring country affected by a coronavirus surge.

Handshakes and kisses in times of coronavirus High five It's a gesture that was first popularized by baseball and basketball players in the US. About 50% fewer bacteria are transferred by high-fiving than by shaking hands — meaning that it's still not completely risk-free.

Handshakes and kisses in times of coronavirus Fist bump Commonly used in sports, the greeting was also popularized by former US President Obama, shown here with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Beyond the coolness factor, the fist bump transmits significantly fewer germs than shaking hands — about 90% less according to one study.

Handshakes and kisses in times of coronavirus Hugs Hugging is another way to spread germs, but research has also shown that the warm embrace of a loved one may strengthen the immune system — and in some cases, it can boost diplomatic ties. This hug between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 triggered various reactions on both sides of the border. They had previously opted for the more formal handshake.

Handshakes and kisses in times of coronavirus Shoulder pat Australia's New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard recommends this gesture: "It's time that Aussies actually gave each other a pat on the back for the time being — no handshaking," he said. While it transmits less bacteria than the previously mentioned forms of greetings, the pat on the back can be perceived as condescending by some people.

Handshakes and kisses in times of coronavirus Wave Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave here from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The original gesture derived from a 18th-century tradition of knights saluting each other after removing the guard of their helmets to reveal their identity and show that they were coming in peace. Waving can, however, be seen as offensive in some countries.

Handshakes and kisses in times of coronavirus Fist and palm salute In China, where the COVID-19 outbreak began, one greeting recommendation is the traditional gong shou gesture, or the fist and palm salute, as demonstrated above by actress Miya Muqi at the Cannes screening of "Ash Is The Purest White" in 2018.

Handshakes and kisses in times of coronavirus Thai wai A slight bow with palms pressed together in a prayer-like position: The Thai wai greeting is widespread in various southeast Asian countries — also known as the Indian namaste or the Burmese mingalar par.

Handshakes and kisses in times of coronavirus Japanese bow Similarly safe, Japan's traditional sign of salutation and reverence still belongs to everyday life. Learning to bow elegantly is an important part of becoming a respectable adult. Here, employees of a department store in Tokyo practice their greeting ahead of the start of a New Year sale.

Handshakes and kisses in times of coronavirus Footshake A recent viral video from China shows yet another alternative to the handshake: the "footshake," also dubbed the "Wuhan handshake." Rubbing dirty feet is still safer than touching hands...

Handshakes and kisses in times of coronavirus Smile Probably the easiest way to greet someone without sharing germs and making a faux pas is to look the other person in the eyes, smile and say hello. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



12:33 Saudi Arabia is telling citizens and residents to postpone any nonessential travel to Germany and France due to the spread of the coronavirus. The kingdom confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Monday, along with Andorra, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Jordan, Latvia, Portugal, Tunisia and Senegal.

12:24 France has closed about 120 schools in the north of the country, affecting around 35,000 students. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said more could be shuttered in the coming days.

France has reported 191 cases of the virus and and three deaths.

12:17 Ukraine has reported its first coronavirus case. Health officials there say a man who recently arrived from Italy had COVID-19 symptoms.

12:08 Japan's Olympic minister has hinted that the Tokyo Games may be postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus. Minister Seiko Hashimoto told lawmakers that the country's contract to hold the Olympics specifies only that the international sporting event must be held during the course of 2020, and does not have to kick off on July 24 as planned.

11:54 The Leipzig Book Fair in eastern Germany is being canceled due to the virus outbreak, according to a spokesperson.

The event is the second-largest of its kind in Germany, and was scheduled to take place from March 12-15 with a focus on works

from southeastern Europe. It had been expected to draw 2,500 exhibitors from 51 countries, as well as thousands of visitors.

11:15 The European Union has activated its crisis response mechanism to allow for faster decision making in coordinating a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The European Council, which represents member states, said the process, known as "Integrated Political Crisis Response," would allow the EU to focus on "important gaps" and also involve neighboring countries such as Britain or Switzerland.

10:37 England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, has told a press conference that it's unlikely Britain would lock down any cities to prevent coronavirus from spreading, but he added that the government would keep its options open.

"Locking down a city is most useful when it is starting in one place with a high transmission in that place and nowhere else," Whitty said. "It seems unlikely we will be in that situation in the medium to long term future."

10:32 The British government has announced a "battle plan" to deal with the spread of the coronavirus. The measures outlined in the plan include possible school closures and allowing employees to work from home. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "highly likely" the number of virus cases would rise from the current tally of 39, and warned that as many as one-fifth of employees could be sick and absent from their workplaces during "peak weeks" of the outbreak.

