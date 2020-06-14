Coronavirus latest: Europe reopens borders for summer travel

Many European countries, including Germany and France, are reopening their borders to Europeans wishing to make non-essential journeys and visit tourist spots

Germany has removed travel warnings for 27 European nations, with Health Minister Jens Spahn urging caution when traveling abroad

Germany's seven-day virus reproduction rate has risen to 1.09

More than 7.8 million confirmed cases globally and over 432,000 fatalities

00:10 British carrier EasyJet is resuming flights on Monday after being grounded since March 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline will start operations for a small number of mainly domestic flights. It will also resume some domestic and international routes from France, Switzerland, Italy and Portugal.

Passengers will have to follow strict COVID-19 protocols, including wearing face masks.

00:05 Several European countries are opening their borders for EU travelers on Monday after nearly three months of coronavirus restrictions.

The move comes a week after European Union home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, told member states they “should open up as soon as possible” and suggested Monday was a good date.

Germany is relaxing all inter-EU travel and travelers will no longer have to prove a valid reason for entering the country. Germany had already opened its borders to the neighboring states of Austria, Switzerland, and France on May 16 with tightly controlled measures.

The country's Foreign Ministry also removed travel warnings for 27 European countries from its website at midnight. However, warnings are still in place for Spain, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

German passport holders are still being told to avoid non-essential travel abroad, except to the countries cleared on Monday.

France is opening its borders to all arrivals from the EU and nations that fall under the border-free Schengen zone. People arriving in the country from within Europe will not be put under quarantine. However, different protocols will be in place for those coming in from Spain, as well as Britain, because those countries have different reopening schedules.

Spain, which will reopen its borders for EU visitors on June 21, is allowing thousands of Germans to fly to the Balearic Islands for a two-week trial run from Monday. The travelers will not be required to undergo the 14-day quarantine.

The Czech Republic will require travelers from Sweden to show a negative coronavirus test or to self-quarantine, along with travelers from Portugal and Poland's Silesia.

Denmark will open its borders only for those from Germany, Norway and Iceland — provided they can prove that they are staying for at least six nights.

The Commission has recommended a gradual lifting of travel restrictions after June 30 for non-EU citizens seeking to travel to Europe.

