Coronavirus latest: Europe imposes drastic curbs to fight outbreak

French President Emmanuel Macron told citizens to stay at home and closed the country's borders

Germany banned religious gatherings and ordered non-essential shops as well as playgrounds shut

The European Commission proposed a 30-day travel ban to curb the spread of COVID-19

The UK has not announced plans to close schools or introduce mass test​​​ing

Columbia is closing all borders and Venezuela will extend a quarantine across the entire country

Read more: Coronavirus: Germany brings in unprecedented restrictions on public life

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

05:55 Kyrgyzstan has banned entry to all foreigners to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The central Asian country currently has no cases of COVID-19.

05:43 India has closed the Taj Mahal, the country's top tourist site.

05:30 Japanese authorities will ask all travelers coming from Europe, including Japanese citizens, to self-quarantine for two weeks on arrival in Japan, according to Japanese media reports.

Japan will also begin refusing entry to foreigners who have been in certain areas of Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Ireland.

05:23 Malaysia said it will bar border crossings with Singapore starting Wednesday for two weeks.

04:25 Several famous names have tested positive for the virus and have spoken out to raise awareness.

Coronavirus: Celebrities raise outbreak awareness after diagnosis Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Actor Tom Hanks, known for his iconic roles in "Forrest Gump," "The Da Vinci Code" and "Bridge of Spies," revealed on social media that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Australia. His wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, has also been diagnosed with the virus. Both have since been released from hospital and are in self-quarantine.

Coronavirus: Celebrities raise outbreak awareness after diagnosis Idris Elba British actor Idris Elba announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus in a video on Twitter. The actor, popularly known for his role in the HBO show "The Wire" said he'd already quarantined himself after coming in contact with someone else who tested positive for the virus. In his announcement, Elba urged his followers to practice social distancing.

Coronavirus: Celebrities raise outbreak awareness after diagnosis Kristofer Hivju Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju is the latest to join the list of celebrities with coronavirus. Hivju, who is popularly known for playing the character Tormund on the HBO show, "Game of Thrones," revealed on Instagram that he was currently in quarantine with his family in Norway.

Coronavirus: Celebrities raise outbreak awareness after diagnosis Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the UK. Her husband later announced that he had gone into self-isolation.

Coronavirus: Celebrities raise outbreak awareness after diagnosis Mikel Arteta The head coach of popular premier league club Arsenal, Mikel Arteta confirmed that he has tested positive. Following the confirmation, the Premier League postponed weekend matches and the Arsenal team was placed under quarantine. Player Lucas Torreria said on Monday that Arteta was recovering well.

Coronavirus: Celebrities raise outbreak awareness after diagnosis Callum Hudson-Odoi After Mikel Arteta, the Premier League was hit by another coronavirus case, with Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive. Last week, the player tweeted: "I am following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully will be back on the pitch very soon."

Coronavirus: Celebrities raise outbreak awareness after diagnosis Olga Kurylenko Olga Kurylenko, most popularly known for her role in the James Bond film, "Quantum of Solace," revealed on Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Kurylenko said that she was ill for almost a week with fever and fatigue.

Coronavirus: Celebrities raise outbreak awareness after diagnosis Rudy Gobert Rudy Gobert, who plays for the Utah Jazz basketball team in the NBA, joins the long list of sports celebrities with coronavirus. Gobert's diagnosis led the NBA to suspend its season. Gobert created some controversy as he had joked about the coronavirus during an interview session days before he tested positive. On March 12th, Gobert issued an apology on Instagram.

Coronavirus: Celebrities raise outbreak awareness after diagnosis Evangelos Marinakis Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of soccer clubs Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest, has tested positive for COVID-19. His diagnosis led to the self-isolation of several football players who had interacted with him. Author: Ankita Mukhopadhyay



04:14 Facebook said it would send home all contract workers who review content until further notice. The company said this could impact response times and there may be more mistakes. The contract staff will continue to be paid.

Content reviewing cannot be be done at home due to "due to safety, privacy and legal reasons."

03:35 Here's a round-up of recent measures set to be implemented by countries in Western Europe to stem the virus:

In Germany, residents will wake up to bans on religious gatherings and ceremonies with closures of playgrounds and non-essential stores. Local and regional train services will be reduced. The country closed its borders Monday to France, Austria, Luxembourg, Denmark and Switzerland.

Read more: How Germany's fight against coronavirus excludes the deaf

The French government put its citizens on partial lockdown — from Tuesday at noon people will only be able to leave their homes for grocery shopping, work or to take a walk. The measures will remain in place for 15 days.

In Finland, school and universities will be replaced with distance learning from Wednesday for four weeks. Kindergartens will stay open with advice that children should stay home where possible. Public gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

Switzerland ordered a state of emergency ordering shops, restaurants, bars, leisure and other facilities to shut down until April 19. The measures do not include healthcare operations as well as supermarkets.

The UK issued coronavirus guidelines, saying people should practice social distancing, but schools will not be closed for the moment.

Spain and Italy's governments have already implemented similar lockdowns after the countries were hit hard by virus outbreaks. Currently there are 27,980 recorded cases of coronavirus in Italy and 9,942 in Spain.

Watch video 00:42 France imposes restrictions on movement to contain coronavirus

03:00 The Philippines suspended trade on its local stock exchange, becoming the first country to do so over coronavirus fears.

02:20 Hundreds of prisoners escaped from four prisons in Brazil just a day before day-release privileges were set to be suspended, reported Sao Paulo state prison authorities.

The suspension of privileges was necessary because those returning to jail and "would have a high potential to install and propagate the coronavirus in a vulnerable population, generating health risks for servers and custodians" said authorities.

Law enforcement was dealing with the situation.

02:10 From midnight on Thursday all people entering Hong Kong will be quarantined for 14 days.

02:00 The UN security council has canceled all meetings that were due to go ahead this week.

01:52 Thieves took 50,000 protective facemasks from a warehouse for hospital supplies in the German city of Cologne. "We're talking about items that normally worth pennies, but there is obviously a market for them now," said a spokeswoman for the city's hospitals.

01:35 New Zealand announced a NZ$12.1 billion ($7.3 billion, €6.26 billion) stimulus package to help its economy. Finance Minister Grant Robertson conceded "recession is almost certain" but the package would help soften the economic blow.

01:25 Online retail giant Amazon is benefiting from the virus, hiring 100,000 staff.

01:17 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a nationwide quarantine. He also called on world leaders to "wake up to this pandemic and take drastic measures in time." The number of cases in Venezuela has risen to 33.

01:10 South Korea reports 84 new cases, bringing the total up to 8,320.

01:00 Columbia will close all land, sea and river borders from midnight until the end of May. President Ivan Duque announced the measures on Twitter.

00:50 Mongolia reported three new coronavirus cases among citizens repatriated from virus-hit South Korea and Germany.

00:40 There could be up to 1,500 coronavirus patients hospitalized by the end of the week, said President of the German Hospital Society (DKG) Gerald Gass to German media outlet Funke Mediengruppe. Gass said that German hospitals are well prepared for such an increase in patients.

00:30 Ukraine became the latest European country to announce shutdowns of bars, restaurants and shopping malls. The measures to fight the virus came as President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to act "harshly and urgently."

The government introduced restrictions on public transport, including closing the country's three metro systems in Kiev, Kharkiv and Dnipro until April 3.

00:20 China had 13 deaths and 21 new infections Monday, reported its National Health Commission, up from 16 new infections on Sunday.

00:10 Here's a summary of global figures:

181,546 confirmed cases

7,126 global deaths

78,088 recovered

00:05 Follow yesterday's developments here: Coronavirus latest: French President Macron says 'we are at war' as he orders lockdown

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Food donations drop Panic-buying has left empty shelves in supermarkets — and food banks. With Germans snapping up canned goods and toilet paper to weather the outbreak, stores have fewer supplies left over to donate to the needy, said Jochen Brühl, head of Tafel Deutschland, which supports more than 1.5 million people with surplus groceries and other donations. Brühl encouraged those who had overreacted to donate.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Bundesliga suspended After playing one match behind closed doors, the Bundesliga has suspended its season until at least April 2. The Germany football league had considered playing matches behind closed doors until Paderborn's coach Steffen Baumgart and defender Luca Kilian tested positive for COVID-19.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Cultural cancellations Cultural life has also taken a hit, with major fairs and trade shows canceled or postponed. Among the casualties were the Leipzig Book Fair and the Musikmesse Frankfurt, Europe's biggest music trade fair. Numerous clubs, galleries and museums have closed across the country, and the gala award show for the annual German film and television award, the Goldene Kamera, has been moved to November.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Not the 'Wuhan flu' The Chinese origin of the virus has led to an increase in xenophobic sentiment in the places worst hit by the outbreak. Asian restaurants and stores — not just Chinese — have reported empty tables in countries hard hit by the pandemic, and people with Asian features have experienced discrimination. At a recent Bundesliga game in Leipzig, a group of Japanese fans was ejected from the stadium.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Flights grounded German airline Lufthansa has massively reduced its flight capacity as business and personal travel is cut back. The flagship carrier is now seeking state aid, according to a report from Germany business newspaper Handelsblatt. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr will be attending a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to government sources.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Car production crippled Car plants in China have been shut down since January, and major German automakers like Volkswagen and Daimler have said both sales and production have been hit by the epidemic. And with many automakers sourcing electric car parts from China, work at plants in Germany has also hit a stumbling block. Berlin has said it plans to financially support companies suffering coronavirus losses.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Fewer tourists "The consequences for the German tourism sector are serious," warned Guido Zöllick, head of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association. Already by the second week of March, 76.1% of members had reported a sharp decrease in bookings and a drop in revenue. The German parliament has banned tourists from visiting the glass dome of the Reichstag building until further notice.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? Border checks In an effort to prevent further spread, Germany has closed its borders with France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria and Denmark. Authorities in Poland and the Czech Republic had already begun spot checks, measuring the temperature of travelers crossing main road borders out of Germany.

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany? School closures Preschools and primary schools across Germany have shut. The closures have affected more than 2.2 million children up to age 16 countrywide, according to Germany's Federal Statistical Office. German television stations have adjusted their programming in response to the school closures. Author: Martin Kuebler



kmm, rs (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.