Coronavirus latest: Europe emerges from lockdown

Germany's infection rate (R-value) in Germany has climbed again after curbs on public life were loosened

France and Spain are easing restrictions outside of major cities

US Vice President Mike Pence will return to the White House on Monday despite an aide testing positive

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

10:58 Senegal's holy city of Touba, a previous epicenter for the coronavirus outbreak in the country, has been hit by a second wave of infections. Strict lockdown measures meant the city experienced a two-week lull in cases between March 26 and April 11, when a 27th case was confirmed. Since then, 190 cases have been recorded — a sevenfold rise.

The initial wave broke out in March just before the city was due to host an Islamic religious festival attended by thousands. Authorities imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew and launched public awareness campaigns.

Senegal has recorded altogether more than 1,700 cases and 19 deaths, small numbers in comparison with many European countries. But the World Health Organization has warned that Africa could become the next hotbed for the novel coronavirus.

Watch video 03:20 Share The pandemic in Africa Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3brmX How threatening is the virus to Africa?

10:23 A German board member of the European Central Bank (ECB) has said the financial institution will continue "undeterred" in its bond-buying scheme, despite a ruling by a German court saying the mechanism went against the country’s constitution.

"We will continue to implement the PSPP (Public Sector Purchase Program) just like other monetary policy measures, in line with our mandate," executive board member Isabel Schnabel told Italian newspaper La Repubbica. "The message seems to have been understood by the markets," she added.

Last week, the German Constitutional Court said the ECB stimulus program went partly against Germany's constitution.

The ruling challenges a previous decision by the European Court of Justice, which had ruled that the multi-billion-euro-bond-buying program was legal under EU law.

The authority of EU law over national law is a key principle of the EU. The German court’s decision to overturn the decision could have far-reaching consequences.

10:13 Germany's economy fell just 2.1% compared to last quarter despite the ravages of the coronavirus crisis, according to a survey carried out by Reuters news agency among economists from 34 banks. The drop is the largest since the 2009 financial crisis, but still small in comparison with that in other eurozone countries, the survey indicated, with France falling 5.8% and Italy 4.7%.

Italy also experienced a nearly 30% year-on-year drop in industrial production in March amid a coronavirus lockdown, the Rome-based national official statistics agency Istat reported on Monday. There was a 28.4% fall compared with February, a reflection of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which on Sunday reported more than 30,000 deaths and nearly 220,000 infections.

The German government has said it expects the worst recession in the post-war era, with GDP falling by 6.3%. Deutsche Bank is even more pessimistic with its assessment, predicting a 9% drop.

Read more: Why Germany's reduced hours scheme won't work long term

09:33 As Spain continues to ease restrictions on public life outside of Madrid and Barcelona, the country's daily coronavirus death toll has fallen once again.

The Health Ministry said 123 people died over the past 24 hours, the lowest level in seven weeks.

The overall death toll from the epidemic rose to 26,744 on Monday from 26,621 on the previous day. The number of confirmed cases rose to 227,436 from 224,390 on Sunday.

09:00 Shopping malls, barber shops, hairdressers and beauty salons have reopened for business across Turkey for the first time in seven weeks. The government has however, laid out strict social distancing requirements.

Shopping malls have to check customers' temperatures at entry, limit the number of customers to at least one per every 10 square meters (108 square feet) and ensure that everyone is wearing masks. Food courts, cinemas and children's play areas will remain closed.

Service-providers like hair dressers and barbers are required to work on an appointment basis only, wear face masks and transparent face protectors, and use disposable towels and other material.

On Sunday, senior citizens were allowed to leave their homes for a few hours for the first time in nearly two months.

08:50 Politicians in Pakistan say they are reluctant to attend special parliamentary sessions on the coronavirus pandemic after lawmakers tested positive ahead of the sitting.

"I have decided not to attend today's session after coronavirus tests of several MPs and secretariat staffers have come out positive," Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaduhry wrote on Twitter.

It was mandatory for the MPs to test for Covid-19 ahead of the national assembly and senate sessions, set to take place separately, that were requisitioned by the opposition.

"Parliament's sessions should be postponed to avoid dangerous consequences," Saleem Mandviwala, deputy chairman of the senate, said in a statement.

The National Assembly Speaker was also among those who tested positive.

More than 30,000 people have been infected in Pakistan so far and 667, including paramedical staff, have died. Around 10,000 cases were reported in the last week.

08:39 Russia has reported a record rise in the number of new coronavirus infections with 11,656 new cases in the last 24 hours, a phenomenon authorities attribute to a massive testing programme.

The country's coronavirus response centre also reported 94 new deaths, taking the overall death toll to 2,009 people.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said last week that up to 2.5% of the capital's 12.7 million residents, or about 300,000 could have been infected.

Russia has been in partial economic shutdown since late March with only essential industries allowed to continue operating.

Watch video 01:42 Share Migrant workers struggle with closed borders Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bkhc Migrant workers struggle with closed borders

07:31 In the western German city of Bochum, 22 workers in a slaughterhouse have tested positive for coronavirus, media say. This comes after cases of widespread infection among workers at two other slaughterhouses in Coesfeld and Oer-Erkenschwick. All three cities are in the same state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Many of the 205 people infected in Coesfeld were migrants from eastern Europe living in shared accommodation.

NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann said on Friday that an estimated 17,000-20,000 employees in all of the state's 35 slaughterhouses would be tested for COVID-19, included all 1,200 workers at the Coesfeld plant.

Watch video 02:40 Share COVID-19 outbreak in German abattoir Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3c0VB COVID-19 outbreak in German abattoir sparks fears

07:14 In Spain, half of the country's 47 million inhabitants are now allowed to leave their homes freely in a first phase of relaxing lockdown measures that have been in place since mid-March.

In the regions subject to the relaxations, small shops and outdoor gastronomic venues will be allowed to open for the first time in nearly two months. Meetings of groups of up to 10 people are also allowed.

The two largest cities of Madrid and Barcelona, however, remain under strict restrictions. Spanish authorities have reported 24,350 cases of infection — the highest count in Europe — and 26,621 deaths.

06:54 In Yemen, authorities have declared the southern port city of Aden to be an "infested" city after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases there to 35. Four people are reported to have died from the illness in the city, which is serving as the temporary capital amid a long-running civil war.

Altogether 51 cases have been reported in areas under the Saudi-backed government's control, while the rival Houthi movement, which controls the original capital of Sanaa, has reported just two cases, and one death. The Aden-based government has accused the Houthi authorities of covering up an outbreak in Sanaa, but they deny doing so.

The World Health Organization has warned that the virus is being transmitted without hindrance in the impoverished country, whose health system has been shattered amid the five-year war. Millions of people there also remain on the brink of famine.

06:33 The UK government is under pressure to reopen its borders and limit the quarantine period for inbound travelers. The operator of Heathrow Airport has called on ministers to lay out plans on how international travel to Britain will be reinstated, after passenger numbers plunged 97% in April.

Heathrow, which before the pandemic struck was the busiest airport in Europe, said that a UK government plan for a 14-day quarantine for arrivals would mean that very few people would travel.

Budget airline easyJet has also urged the government to keep the quarantine requirement to a minimum and said the restrictions should not last beyond lockdown.

Britain was criticized for not ordering all international arrivals into self-isolation when the virus first took hold and during lockdown.

Read more: UK's Boris Johnson reveals plans to ease virus restrictions

Watch video 00:36 Johnson: 'We must continue to control the virus'

06:19 Germany is further easing restrictions on public life despite the infection rate (R-value) remaining above 1 for a second day. The figure suggests that each infected person passes the virus on to at least one other.

In the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, gyms and sports venues are allowed to reopen. Restaurants can operate again under certain conditions.

In Lower Saxony, restaurants and cafes can again serve food on site. Brandenburg and Baden-Württemberg, among others, are relaxing restrictions on public gatherings. In Bavaria, zoos, museums and libraries can now reopen with strict social distancing in place.

06:00 In April, 39% of German car companies, 58% of restaurants, and 43% of travel agencies axed staff, according to new data from the country’s Ifo Institute for Economic Research.

"From now on, the crisis will have an impact on the German labor market," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at Ifo. Higher than average layoffs were made in all sectors with the exception of pharmaceuticals, the institute said.

In terms of geography, the German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg recorded the most redundancies, while Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate fared the best.

Germany has received acclaim for its reduced hours (Kurzarbeit) program, where the government subsidizes wages of firms to need to cut working hours due to a downturn. More than 370,000 companies have applied for the scheme.

Watch video 01:52 Share Coronavirus protests in Germany Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bztB Protests against coronavirus restrictions grow in Germany

05:35 France is cautiously emerging from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns as shops and hair salons open for the first time in almost two months. French residents will now be allowed to travel up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) but only for professional reasons, funerals or caring for the sick.

The government has urged caution, with some regions including the Paris area remaining "red zones", and subject to additional restrictions. People across the nation are also still advised to work from home if they are able to do so.

Primary schools will reopen gradually starting this week, with middle schools reopening the week after only in areas less affected by Covid-19.

France, whose official death toll is the world's fifth-highest, had enforced an eight-week lockdown, since March 17, with residents only allowed out for essential shopping, work and a bit of exercise.

05:25 New Zealand is to begin easing most restrictions after winning its battle against the coronavirus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that from Thursday, restaurants, cafes, cinemas and shopping centers can reopen. Domestic travel will also be allowed. Most schools will restart next week. Public gatherings will be limited to a maximum of ten people.

Watch video 01:23 Share Rocking the lockdown Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3c0Xr Czech drive-in gig beats the coronavirus lockdown

04:05 The coronavirus spread in Germany may be accelerating again, according to one indicator. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases says the so-called reproduction (R) number has remained above 1 for a second day - at 1.13 for Sunday from 1.10 a day earlier.

The R-number is the rate at which an infected person spreads the virus to others. The RKI has repeatedly emphasized that for the outbreak to gradually go down, the rate must remain below 1 but Germany has surpassed that rate since Friday.

However, the institute said that because of the fluctuations in statistics, which would be intensified by the overall decrease in numbers, it could not yet be assessed "whether the trend of new infections, which has been falling in recent weeks, has continued or whether the number of cases has increased again."

The RKI had also said in April that the dynamics of the coronavirus pandemic should not be assessed with the number of reproductions as the sole focus. It is an "important factor", but "only one measure among many," said RKI President Lothar Wieler.

The number of coronavirus infections in Germany spiked by 357 on Monday, taking the total case tally to 169,575. The death toll rose by 22 to 7,417.

Watch video 02:40 Share COVID-19 outbreak in German abattoir Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3c0VB

03:16 The number of coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 357 on Monday, taking the total case tally to 169,575. The latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed a rise in the death toll by 22 to 7,417.

03:14 Shanghai Disneyland reopened to visitors on Monday, with mask-wearing patrons pouring in for the first time in more than three months. With China beginning to ease its coronavirus restrictions, the theme park will allow a limited number of visitors.

Some attractions in the park will, however, remain closed under the social distancing protocols. Monday’s visitors were checked for fevers at the entrance.

02:10 US Vice President Mike Pence plans to return to the White House on Monday after self-isolating for the weekend. An administration official said he would voluntarily keeping his distance from other people in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine," spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement.

Pence's aide had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, following which three key officials of the US coronavirus response team are in self-isolation.

01:45 China has reported 17 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily increase since April 28. Five new cases were reported in Wuhan, where the outbreak first began. The cases in the city are the highest since March 11. Seven of the new infections were imported cases. The total number of cases in China now stands at 82,918. With no new deaths, the death toll remains at 4,633.

01:43 A single person has infected 533 other workers at a fish-processing factory in Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Sunday. The new cases represent 11.3% of Ghana’s total infections.

Akufo-Addo said the cases from the factory were among a backlog of about 921 cases that go back as far as April 26 and are only being reported recently. According to official figures, 22 people have died from COVID-19 in the country so far. Ghana has carried out 160,501 coronavirus tests since the outbreak began.

00:37 Japan is planning a second aid package to cushion the blow to its economy from the coronavirus pandemic, national daily The Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported on Monday. The world’s third-largest economy is on the brink of a recession.

The new package will reportedly include aid to companies that are struggling to pay rent and more subsidies to companies suffering from plunging sales. There are also measures to support students who have lost part-time jobs, the newspaper reported.

The supplementary budget will be passed through the current session of the parliament that runs through June 17, the paper reported, without citing sources. Japan rolled out an economic stimulus package of $ 1.1 trillion (€1 trillion) in April.

00:03 One of the world’s largest train networks, the Indian railways, will restart operations “gradually” from Tuesday as the country begins to ease its coronavirus lockdown. According to India’s railway's ministry, around 30 train journeys will take place from capital New Delhi to several cities including Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai. These journeys will comprise 15 pairs of return trips.

The ministry said it would be mandatory for passengers to wear masks or face covers. They will also undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed on the trains.

India has reported a total of 62,939 COVID-19 infections and 2,109 deaths. The country has seen record spikes recently and experts suggest that India’s coronavirus curve may only peak between June and July.

00:02 The chief of the US National Guard is awaiting a third coronavirus test result on Monday after receiving conflicting results over the weekend, US officials told Reuters. General Joseph Lengyel had initially tested positive but received a negative result in a subsequent test. He serves at the forefront of the domestic military response to the novel coronavirus.

00:01 United States Vice President Mike Pence has entered self-isolation after an aide tested positive for coronavirus last week. Pence has repeatedly tested negative for the virus, his office said. The latest test was carried out on Sunday. Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus. Following the result, three top officials of the White House’s coronavirus task force also placed themselves under quarantine.

"Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine," spokesman Devin O'Malley said. "Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.''

Pence has led the White House coronavirus task force for more than two months. Other top officials who entered quarantine include Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC; and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn.

Press secretary Miller was the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news: World fears second wave of infections.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

dvv/mm (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)