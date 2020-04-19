Coronavirus latest: Europe begins easing restrictions

Over 2.4 million people worldwide have been infected by the deadly COVID-19, resulting in more than 165,000 deaths

The European Center for Disease Control says the continent now has over 1 million cases of the virus, with 100,000 deaths Many countries will begin easing lockdown restrictions today. The World Health Organization has asked governments to prepare for a possible resurgence

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:38 US President Donald Trump has said he would be willing to provide coronavirus aid to Iran if Tehran were to ask for it.

"If Iran needed aid on this, I would be willing," Trump said at a daily White House briefing.

Iran is currently the Middle Eastern country the most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with over 82,000 infections and over 5,000 deaths.

00:10 Czech President Milos Zeman says citizens should plan to spend the summer within their own borders this year, as travel outside the Czech Republic will be banned for a full year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking in a radio interview, Zeman said border restrictions would remain in place for a year "so that no new wave of infection is caused by travelers going to countries where the epidemic is not yet over."

A ban on entering or leaving the country has been in place since mid-March.

00:05 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has joined hundreds of protesters in demonstrating against a stay-at-home order issued by the country's state governors.

Some 600 demonstrators gathered outside an army headquarters in the capital of Brasilia on Sunday to call on the army to intervene against the orders.

"I am here because I believe in you and you are here because you believe in Brazil," the president said in a speech to the crowd, given from the back of a pick-up truck.

Bolsonaro has been critical of partial quarantine measures put in place by state governors to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Brazil. On Friday, he fired his health minister, who had supported the measures.

Brazil is currently experiencing the largest outbreak in Latin America, with more than 38,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 2,400 deaths.

Watch video 01:43 Chinese lab denies it's the source of coronavirus

00:02 World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that while the move to ease restrictions to public life is encouraging, countries need to be prepared for the possibility of a resurgence, saying that "lifting so-called lockdown restrictions is not the end of the epidemic in any country; it's just the beginning of the next phase.''

Speaking in a video conference with G20 health ministers, the WHO chief said that "it's vital in this next phase that countries educate, engage and empower their people to prevent and respond rapidly to any resurgence; to ensure they have the capacity to detect, test, isolate and care for every case, and trace every contact; and to ensure their health systems have the capacity to absorb any increase in cases."

Many countries in Europe on Monday will lift or continue lifting lockdown measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Here is an overview of some of the changes happening Monday:

In Germany, commercial spaces that are smaller than 800 square meters will be allowed to reopen, along with car dealerships, bicycle shops, and book stores.

The Czech Republic is launching a five-stage plan to reopen public life by allowing open-air markets and workshops to open. Czech residents are also now allowed to travel abroad, for business or to visit relatives, but must undergo a 14-day quarantine upon their return.

France will allow visitations to resume at nursing homes. Physical contact will remain prohibited and only two relatives may visit at the same time. Coronavirus has been confirmed in 45% of French nursing homes.

Kindergartens in Norway will reopen as well as some health specialists. High schools, universities, and hair, massage, and beauty salons are all slated to reopen in a week.

Albania will lift restrictions on the mining and oil industry, farming, food and fish processing, and small retailers.

Despite recording its biggest spike in new cases on Sunday with 545 new infections, Poland is reopening its parks and forests and increase the number of people allowed to enter shops.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

Watch video 01:43 Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter amid pandemic

kp/shs (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)