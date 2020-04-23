Coronavirus latest: EU leaders want large recovery fund, stall on details

EU leaders agree on need for larger recovery fund, but not on its size, financing, or relation to EU's budget

France's Macron wants subsidies, not loans, for heavily-hit EU countries

Conte hails "unthinkable" progress despite not moving Merkel on "corona bonds"

The European Commission has been instructed to formulate a recovery fund proposal

19:35 South Africa will start easing its coronavirus lockdown at the end of April, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

The government will take a "deliberate and cautious approach" during the transition, he added.

The president urged people to wear face masks outdoors and warned that people would only be allowed to gather in groups for funerals and for work.

Ramaphosa also said the country's borders would stay closed. Some 58 million South Africans have been in lockdown for five weeks, with the country registering 3,953 coronavirus infections and 75 deaths. Security forces killed several civilians over alleged disobedience of lockdown measures, which include a total ban on alcohol.

19:00 EU member states tasked the EU Commission to "analyze the exact needs and to urgently come up with a proposal" for the recovery fund, which would be of "a sufficient magnitude," said the head of the European Council Charles Michel.

The EU leaders also endorsed a previous deal on a shorter-term €540 billion package and called for it to be operational by the beginning of June.

The bloc's "Joint Roadmap for Recovery" calls for an "unprecedented investment effort," Michel said in a statement.

18:28 Italy's Giuseppe Conte hailed "unthinkable" progress following a EU video summit on the bloc's coronavirus response.

"Great progress, unthinkable until a few weeks ago, at the end of the European Council that has just finished," he said in a tweet, pledging to divulge more details in an upcoming press conference.

The Italian prime minister is the main proponent of the so-called "corona bonds" scheme that would allow poorer EU countries to take out cheap loans with the richer ones providing necessary guarantees. However, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel already restated her opposition to the idea after the Thursday summit.

18:08 The EU still had to agree on the "exact magnitude" of its recovery fund, as well as its financing and its relation to the next EU budget, said the head of the European Council Charles Michel.

"We welcomed the Joint Roadmap for Recovery which sets out important principles: solidarity, cohesion and convergence. It defines 4 key areas for action: a fully functioning #EUSingleMarket, unprecedented investment effort, acting globally & a functioning system of governance," Michel said on Twitter.

The European Council includes the heads of state and government from each EU member, who in turn choose someone to serve as the body's president.

18:03 Germany will need to pay more into the EU budget after the coronavirus crisis, said Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel following a video summit with other EU leaders.

The chancellor said all EU leaders agreed that the bloc needed to set up a recovery fund, but noted they were still in disagreement on some points.

"I want to say very clearly that such a joint solution is in Germany's interest, because things can only go well for Germany if they go well for Europe," she said.

The German leader said the European Commission should now design a recovery fund, and that a previously agreed €500 billion aid package should go into effect on June 1st, as planned.

She also restated her opposition to the joint borrowing scheme pushed by Italy.

17:54 The EU's recovery fund will mobilize €1 trillion ($1.08 trillion) of investment, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Addressing the public after a video summit of top eurozone leaders, von der Leyen said that EU budget linked with the recovery fund was the best instrument to tackle the crisis.

The former German defense minister also said the recovery needed to follow green and digital principles, and that it was still necessary to find the right balance between grants and loans.

17:48 France's Emmanuel Macron warned that the EU had "no future" unless it could find a response to the coronavirus-triggered recession.

After a video conference with other European leaders on Thursday, the French president said there were still disagreements between EU members states.

Commenting on the so called "corona bonds", he said that the prospect of pooling national debts was not the main obstacle, but that the real issue was transferring money to countries in need instead of loaning them money.

17:36 Greece has extended its lockdown measures until May 4th, with the government warning that the move "to the new normality will be slow."

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis would likely announce first steps towards loosening restrictions next week, and the transition should "unfold progressively in May and June." spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

The extension also means that Greece would delay transferring nearly 2,400 migrants from overcrowded island camps to the Greek mainland. The authorities fear that the coronavirus could spread quickly through its camps, originally built for around 8,000 but hosting 42,000 migrants and refugees.

17:25 A study in France suggests that nicotine could help protect people from being infected with the novel coronavirus.

After examining 343 coronavirus patients, and 139 infected people with milder symptoms, researchers found only 5% of them were smokers. This is much lower then the share of smokers in general population, which is at around 35%.

One theory suggests that nicotine adheres to cell receptors and so blocks the virus from entering cells, according to neurobiologist and co-author of the study, Jean-Pierre Changeux.

However, France top health official Jerome Salomon warned: "We must not forget the harmful effects of nicotine."

"Those who do not smoke should absolutely not use nicotine substitutes", which cause side effects and addiction, he warned.

Smoking kills around 75,000 per year in France alone. COVID-19 has so far claimed 21,000 lives.

16:50 New York state governor Andrew Cuomo has taken an online swipe at Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, the most senior lawmaker in the US Senate, over the economic response to the coronavirus crisis.

"One of the really dumb ideas of all time just came from Sen. Mitch McConnell," the Democratic governor wrote on Twitter. "His suggestion to let states go bankrupt makes no sense."

""He says he doesn't want a 'Blue State Bailout.' 15,000 people died — this is not the time for politics," Cuomo said

Previously, McConnell gave interviews to US media where he implied Democrat-ruled states wanted to misuse money from federal coronaviurs relief funds.

"We're not interested in solving their pension problems for them, we're not interested in rescuing them from bad decisions they've made in the past. We're not going to let them take advantage of this pandemic to solve a lot of problems that they created for themselves, and bad decisions they made in the past," McConnell told FOX news.

16:35 Ireland reported a massive drop in hospitalization rates on Thursday compared to three weeks ago.

Around 100 new coronavirus patients would be hospitalized every day in early April, but the number has since dropped to around 40, Health Minister Simon Harris said.

He also said that each person infected with COVID-19 was currently thought to be infecting on average between 0.5 and 1 new patients, a drop from between 0.7 and 1 a week ago.

The country of just under five million people has seen 16,671 infections and 769 deaths according to the US-based Johns Hopkins Institute.

16:10 The oldest brother of US Senator Elizabeth Warren died of COVID-19, the politician and the former presidential hopeful said on Thursday,

Warren's brother, Donald Reed Herring, was a retired US Air Force pilot and a Vietnam War veteran. He died some three weeks after testing positive for the new coronavirus, at the age of 86, according to the Boston Globe newspaper.

"He was charming and funny, a natural leader," Warren said on Twitter.

15:38 Russian authorities reported 4,774 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the total to 62,773. Nearly half the new patients tested positive despite having no "clinical symptoms," health officials said.

The daily jump in infections is smaller than some 5,236 new patients reported on Wednesday and the 5,642 reported on Tuesday.

The authorities also confirmed 42 new deaths on Thursday, including 27 in Moscow. According to the official tally, 555 have died of the virus in Russia so far.

15:25 Developing countries would need to have about $1 trillion (€923 billion) of their debts written off to help them deal with the coronavirus crisis, according to UN agency UNCTAD.

"This is a world where defaults by developing nations on their debt is inevitable," said senior UNCTAD official Richard Kozul-Wright.

One of the missions of UNCTAD, the UN's trade and development body, is to limit countries' exposure to financial volatility and debt.

15:15 EU leaders are meeting via video conference to discuss the response to the pandemic, particularly the European Recovery Fund as member states grapple with the economic cost of a pandemic. Countries like Spain and Italy have called for the use of "coronabonds" to help countries that have been the hardest hit, however both Germany and the Netherlands have categorically rejected this proposal.

Ahead of the meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed the German Bundestag. She said that Germany and other EU members states were prepared to open their wallets a little wider in the spirit of solidarity, but eschewed any plan, like the bonds, where debt would be shouldered jointly.

European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde, who was addressing the video conference, said that a worst-case scenario would see the eurozone lose 15% of its GDP, with a more optimistic forecast being 9%. She warned leaders that they risked doing "too little, too late."

At the start of the conference, European Parliament President David Sassoli said "we are extremely concerned because we can see a downward spiral, and we are going to need every instrument available.'' Making a comparison to World War II economic recovery, Sassoli called on the leaders to come up with a ''Marshall Plan'' for the post-pandemic EU.

14:48 France's schools will start reopening on May 11, but parents would not be obliged to send their children to class, President Emmanuel Macron's office said after he held talks with local mayors.

The youngest students and those who are at the greatest risk from falling behind would be the first to resume their education.

Other students are set to gradually return in the following weeks, although class sizes will be limited to 15 students, according to Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, The limitation could present logistical challenges.

During his talks with French mayors on Thursday, Marcon also said face protection would be "recommended."

Separately, Paris expanded its list of drugs that are not allowed to be exported, ignoring Brussel's calls to lift the restrictions, according to a Reuters report.

14:39 The UK reported another 616 deaths in hospitals across the country, putting the total death in healthcare facilities at 18,738.

The country has recorded more than 138,000 confirmed infections.

The latest daily increase is significantly lower than the 759 deaths reported on Wednesday, when UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the nation had "reached the peak" of the outbreak.

14:14 Croatia will start relaxing its anti-pandemic lockdown next Monday, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said, describing the outbreak as "under control."

The EU country will open most of its stores next week, as well as libraries and museums. Athletes would be also be allowed to train.

However, businesses that operate in close contact with the clients, such as hair or cosmetic salons, will only open on May 4th, according to the prime minister.

In the third and final stage starting on May 11, the country will reopen the some of its schools, restart domestic air traffic, and reopen malls, coffee shops and restaurants, although the hospitality venues could only serve their clients outdoors or on terraces and balconies.

Some measures, such as social distancing, are to stay in place after May 11, and Plenkovic did not specify when all restrictions would be lifted.

Croatia boasts a vast stretch of Adriatic coastline and is a popular tourist destination, with the international lockdown putting it at risk of a huge financial loss.

14:00 Twitter is to start removing material related to calls to destroy 5G internet infrastructure in light of the widespread if rather absurd conspiracy theory that it is connected to the coronavirus.

"We have broadened our guidance on unverified claims that incite people to engage in harmful activity, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure, or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder," the Twitter security department said.

5G masts have come under attack in several European countries in recent weeks.

The regulations will also apply to other false and harmful messages relating to the virus, for instance false warnings about food shortages.

12:35 Africa has registered a 43% hike in reported infections over the last week, sparking fears it could become the next continent to be severely affected.

The continent home to 1.3 billion people has a "very, very limited" and "very, very strained'' testing capacity, John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. As everywhere, the true number of cases is likely to far outstrip the known tally, Nkengasong said.

The World Health Organization recently released a report warning that the pandemic could result in the deaths of some 300,000 people while pushing 30 million into poverty.

Nkengasong also announced that the Jack Ma Foundation belonging to the Chinese billionaire would be donating 300 ventilators to the continent, prioritizing those countries with none available whatsoever. He alluded to the continent's procurement difficulties with medical equipment in unusually high demand.

"We have to recognize that we as a continent are competing for the same resources that everybody else in the world is competing for," Nkengasong said.

12:00 Italy has begun conducting antibody tests in Lombardy, the country's hardest-hit region in the coronavirus crisis. Health authorities are hoping the antibody testing information will serve as a guide as they try to bring the country out of its long lockdown.

The tests, produced by Italian biotech firm DiaSorin, will look for the presence of antibodies in the blood, or exposure to the virus, and point to some level of immunity.

Health authorities in Lombardy have said that some 20,000 tests will be performed every day. Health workers will be tested first followed by those under quarantine showing coronavirus symptoms and those they have been in contact with as well as people with mild symptoms.

But scientists have questioned the reliability of such tests and have warned that there are still many unknowns as to how the body recovers from a COVID-19 infection.

Read more: Coronavirus antibody tests and immunity certificates pose ethical and scientific problems

Recent studies, such as one conducted in March and April by France's Institut Pasteur, have found that so-called "herd immunity" was harder to attain than believed.

Moreover, reports from China, Japan, and Italy of patients who had overcome the virus and then become reinfected, have cast doubt on using "herd immunity" as the rubric to scale back lockdowns.

Some 13,000 people have died of coronavirus in densely populated Lombardy. The figure represents more than half of Italy's total dead.

11:29 UEFA has postponed the Women's European Football Championships to 2022, from its original slot a year earlier, due to a backlog created by the coronavirus.

The tournament was meant to begin in the summer of 2021 but will now start on July 6 the following year after the men's equivalent was pushed back from 2020, overlapping with the women's version of the same event.

It is planned to use the same venues that were originally proposed to host the event in England.

Regarding the rescheduling, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: "When we had to take an urgent decision on the postponement of UEFA EURO 2020, we always had the impact on UEFA Women's EURO 2021 in mind. We have carefully considered all options, with our commitment to the growth of women's football at the forefront of our thinking. By moving UEFA Women's EURO to the following year, we are ensuring that our flagship women's competition will be the only major football tournament of the summer, providing it with the spotlight it deserves."

11:15 Up to half of all coronavirus deaths in Europe have taken place in nursing homes, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) European office, which called the findings an "unimaginable tragedy."

In a press briefing, WHO Europe Director Dr. Hans Kluge said a "deeply concerning picture" was coming to light regarding the impact of the virus on long-term homes for the elderly, where care has "often been notoriously neglected."

Kluge said the health workers in these institutes, who are often overworked and underpaid, are the "unsung heroes" of the pandemic. He called for them to be given more protective gear and support.

The director said that despite signs of stabilization, the crisis is far from over, and that in the last week case numbers have increased in the east, in Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine in particular. Currently, around half of global infections and deaths are in Europe.

11:00 Taiwan has extended a ban on transit passengers and the limits on direct flights to and from China, in continued efforts to shield the island from the coronavirus pandemic.

Since mid-March, Taiwan has seen a surge of imported cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, the self-governing island has reported a total of 427 infections and six deaths.

Most foreigners have been barred from entering Taiwan, including from nearby China, Hong Kong and Macau.

But some direct flights connecting Taiwan and the four Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Xiamen are still being allowed.

However, those permitted to enter the country, including Taiwanese nationals, have been required to adhere to a 14-day home quarantine.

Taiwan's government has not said when the travel restrictions, which were due to expire in late April, will be lifted.

10:50 A cruise ship that became Australia's largest single source of coronavirus infections has set sail from the country's shores one month after authorities ordered it to leave.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship has been linked to 19 deaths in Australia and two in the United States. Australia has seen 75 coronavirus fatalities.

The cruise ship is the subject of a criminal investigation into why 2,700 passengers were allowed to come ashore in Sydney on March 19 before test results had revealed which people had fallen ill with COVID-19.

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has since banned cruise ships from calling at its ports until the federal government can agree on new health protocols.

State police had ordered all foreign cruise ships to leave NSW in late March over fears that sick passengers and crew could overwhelm Sydney hospitals.

The cruise ship's departure was delayed after crew members fell ill, including several whom have since died in Sydney hospitals.

Some 300 Filipino crew members left the ship on Thursday to catch a chartered flight to Manila. Over 500 crew members remain on board.

The ship's operator, Princess Cruises, said the Ruby Princess is now headed for the Philippines.

The Ruby Princess set sail for the Philippines

10:10 France's economic activity has been reduced to a bare minimum by the coronavirus pandemic, the country's national statistics office said. Officials are currently weighing the risks of reopening the economy even while the country's infection rate remains high.

"Like a person placed under anesthesia, the French economy can now ensure only its vital functions," the statistics office INSEE said.

The office estimated that activity in the private sector, which accounts for three-fourths of French GDP, has fallen by 41%.

Industries including construction, restaurants, and tourism have come to a virtual standstill since France enacted lockdown orders in mid-March.

Over 10 million employees in the country — one out of every two working in the private sector — have been laid off since the stay-at-home orders took effect. That number is likely to rise, the government said earlier this week.

With economic pressure mounting, France currently hopes to allow all retailers to reopen on May 11.

"Out of fairness, we want all retailers to be able to open on May 11," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told radio broadcaster France Info.

It remains unclear whether this will be possible on a national level, or only on a regional level.

Restaurants, bars, and cafés will remain closed.

09:40 Thai police have arrested numerous individuals over scams involving the sale of face masks.

A 25-year-old man and his 38-year-old step-mother were among those arrested for conning almost 1.5 million baht ($46,000, €42,600) out of a victim who thought she was buying face masks from a police officer. It is not known why she wanted so many masks, a police statement said.

In another case, a 30-year-old woman was detained after advertising masks and other products on Facebook but allegedly did not send the products. The woman had swindled over 200,000 baht from more than 100 people, police said.

Authorities also said there were two other instances involving the sale of overpriced masks. Those found guilty of overpricing goods can face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Wearing face masks have become the norm in the Asian country since the outbreak as officials have repeatedly urged citizens to wear them.

Thailand has so far reported a total of 2,839 cases and 50 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the government's official figures.

09:30 A potential COVID-19 vaccine should not be expected before 2021, the president of the German Paul Ehrlich Institute, Klaus Cichutek said, one day after the institute authorized a clinical vaccine trial.

The ultimate goal is to create a vaccine that is both effective and without harmful side-effects, Cichutek told German public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute, an organ of the federal government, gave the green light for the biotech company BioNTech to begin the critical trial on some 200 participants. If successful, larger clinical trials involving thousands or tens of thousands of participants would follow.

Cichutek said the initial results from the first critical trial could arrive within three months.

08:50 Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin will work from home for the foreseeable future, her office announced Thursday. The precautionary measure was made after Marin was informed that a close contact working at her official residence tested positive for COVID-9.

"The possibility of exposure is extremely low," an official statement said, adding the Finnish PM was symptomless and feeling fine.

The individual who has contracted the virus was asymptomatic. The person did not meet the prime minister, her family members or her advisory staff when working at the residence, the office said.

08:35 China's Foreign Ministry has suggested that Australia's call for an independent probe into the coronavirus epidemic was nothing more than political maneuvering and said the country should end its ideological bias.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said that all members of the World Health Organization (WHO) should cooperate with an independent review, highlighting China as fundamental in the investigation. However, China has rebuffed the proposal, suggesting it is politically motivated.

Meanwhile, China has pledged an additional $30 million to the WHO to help the global fight against the COVID-19. The announcement comes in the wake of the United States’ decision to suspend its financial contribution to the organization.

08:25 The UK's poor coronavirus testing capacity could further delay efforts to scale back a strict lockdown that has badly hammered its consumption-based economy, Deutsche Bank (DB) warned.

"The UK is lagging behind almost any medium to large economy globally when it comes to coronavirus tests," Deutsche Bank's Oliver Harvey said in a note to clients.

"This will materially impact the government's ability to pursue a 'test-and-trace' approach when it comes to easing the lockdown," Harvey added.

DB's warning comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recuperating from COVID-19 complications at his country residence. He faces criticism from opposition politicians and some epidemiologists for reacting too slowly to the outbreak.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock promised 100,000 tests per day by the end of this month, but as of April 21, only 22,814 tests had been carried out. In total, 559,935 people have been tested in the UK.

Britain has 18,100 deaths due to COVID-19 and over 134,600 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.

07:30 "Merkel came out as the mother of the nation," said DW's political editor Michaela Küfner, adding that the chancellor told people the government does not have all the answers and that the country will have to live with the social restriction for the foreseeable future.

"[Merkel] spoke like a true world leader and there is a clear recognition here in Germany that as Europe's largest economy it will be footing a significant chunk of the bill of this crisis," Küfner said.

07:05 While speaking to the lower house of German parliament, Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country would be forced to deal with the coronavirus pandemic for a long time to come.

"We’re not living in the end phase of the pandemic," she said. "We’re just at the beginning."

Merkel said making the decision to impose restrictions on public life was one of the hardest of her chancellorship.

"We cannot return to life before the pandemic," she said. "Our everyday lives will be different."

She said Germany had not passed the peak in combatting the virus and Merkel said that even as the speed of the virus' spread slowed, the country was on the "thinnest of thin ice" as the statistics showed developments that occurred 10 days earlier.

While trying not to step on the toes of state leaders, Merkel said she was concerned some of the country's 16 states could be lifting social distancing restrictions too quickly.

"I feel I must admonish everyone not to trust in the principle of hope," she said. "Let us not risk a relapse and losing what we have gained. It would be a terrible shame if our hope punishes us."

Merkel added that it is the government's goal that the health care system not become overwhelmed, as has been seen in other countries. She also said she aimed to make €500 billion in rescue funds available by June.

"The pandemic has shown that it isn't good when all medical equipment comes from abroad," the chancellor said, adding that Germany and the EU would take steps to become more independent in producing personal protective gear.





06:30 The coronavirus pandemic has pushed German consumer morale to a record low, market research institute GfK’s consumer sentiment indicator has revealed.

After registering 2.3 points earlier this month, the indicator fell into negative territory and currently sits at -23.4 points.

"The consumer climate is currently in free fall," Rolf Bürkl, a GfK researcher said in a statement. A value of -23.4 is unprecedented in the history of the consumer climate survey, he said.

"Retailers, manufacturers and service providers must prepare for an imminent, very severe recession," Bürkl said.

Gfk's consumer sentiment indicator is based on a survey of 2,000 German consumers.

The German tendency to save in a crisis has exacerbated the fall, Bürkl said.

A survey tracking consumer income expectations also fell in April to its lowest level since the study began in 1980.

"The fear of job loss has risen sharply among many employees," Bürkl said. "This is a significant barrier to consumption, which is intensified by the fact that closed shops often make it impossible to buy stuff."

06:00 The president of the World Medical Association, a federation of national medical associations, has criticized the decision taken by all German states to require residents to wear face masks in public.

"I wear a mask out of politeness and solidarity, but I think making it a legal requirement is the wrong move," association president Frank Ulrich Montgomery told German daily the Rheinische Post. "People wearing masks think they are safe, and they forget the most important factor, which is keeping a minimum distance from other people."

Montgomery added that wearing the masks improperly could be more dangerous than not wearing them at all. The virus collects in the fabric of the mask, which makes it very easy to become infected when removing it from your face, he explained.

He said only real medical face masks should be required and that requiring the use of scarves or other fabric is "laughable."

At the same time, he said, all "truly effective masks" need to be reserved for use by medical personal.

05:40 Companies in Germany expect restrictions to public life to last for a total of 3.9 months, according to survey figures released Thursday from the country's ifo Institute, a think-tank that tracks the German business climate.

The new figures reveal that 50% of German companies have introduced Kurzarbeit, or short-time work, while 18% of firms want to cut jobs.

Short-time work is a mechanism in Germany that allows companies hit in an economic downturn to either send their workers home or significantly reduce their hours without having to lay them off with the state paying some of the employees' wages.

"For many companies, short-time work is the method of choice to cushion a lack of sales and to retain their workforce in the short term," director of the ifo survey Klaus Wohlrabe said.

Around 15% of companies have halted production or closed.

Some 84% of survey respondents said they have noted a decline in sales due to the coronavirus crisis, though 45% believe they can make up the loss in the future.

Some 41% of companies in the industrial sector, and 53% in trade, have experienced problems getting essential supplies delivered.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused 76% of German companies to increase their number of employees working from home.

05:10 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the coronavirus pandemic is ''a human crisis that is fast becoming a human rights crisis.''

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Guterres warned about the pandemic's ''disproportionate effects on certain communities, the rise of hate speech, the targeting of vulnerable groups, and the risks of heavy-handed security responses undermining the health response.''

He added that with ''rising ethnonationalism, populism, authoritarianism and a push back against human rights in some countries, the crisis can provide a pretext to adopt repressive measures for purposes unrelated to the pandemic.''

04:50 New coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 2,352, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's public health institute. The new toll put the total number of infections nationwide at 148,046.

Thursday marked the third consecutive day of rising infections, just as federal states across the country are beginning to loosen up lockdown restrictions. Germany also tallied 215 COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 5,094, RKI said.

RKI figures rely on data from state and local health officials and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from other published statistics, such as those from the Johns Hopkins University.

04:00 European Union leaders will meet by videolink on Thursday for negotiations over an economic aid package to help the bloc's economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Although all of the EU's 27 member states have agreed that a stimulus package potentially amounting to hundreds of billions of euros will be necessary, there are deep divisions over how it should be funded.

Intensions reminiscent of the Eurozone financial crisis, heavily indebted southern states are again depending on relatively financially stable northern countries to do the heavy lifting.

Spain and Italy, which were both severely impacted by COVID-19, are demanding "solidarity" from countries like Germany and the Netherlands, which have rejected the idea of a mutualized EU debt scheme known as "coronabonds."

However, there are low expectations for a breakthrough on Thursday, with one diplomat telling the AFP news agency that leaders are not even expected to issue a joint statement following the meeting.

In an invitation letter, EU Council President Charles Michel urged EU leaders to "work towards" a European Recovery Fund aimed at the long-term rebuilding of the bloc's economy after the pandemic subsides.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Paris on lockdown Activity on the bustling streets of Paris came to a complete halt after France announced a nationwide lockdown on March 17. People are not allowed to leave their homes, unless it is for a sanctioned reason such as buying food or visiting a doctor.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Germany's capital goes quiet Chancellor Angela Merkel on March 22 announced tightened restrictions on movement in Germany. The nine-point plan includes no public gatherings of more than two people, keeping 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) distance between people at all times and the closure of restaurants.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Foreigners barred, borders closed In addition to limiting movement domestically, Germany has tightened restrictions on foreigners entering the country. As a result, traffic at the country's busiest airport, in Frankfurt, has seen a significant drop.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Britain urges social distancing The United Kingdom has closed all bars, pubs and restaurants to combat the threat of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all citizens to avoid all nonessential travel and contact with other people indefinitely.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Milan: In the heart of the pandemic Over the course of the global coronavirus pandemic, its epicenter shifted from China to Italy. The country has seen an exponentional increase in infections and deaths. Italy has been on a nationwide lockdown since March 10. As of mid-April, the United States had recorded the most cases and deaths worldwide.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Vatican closes to public While an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases have been recorded in Italy's northern Lombardy region, Rome and Vatican City have also been forced to severely curb public gatherings. Popular tourist sites such as St. Peter's Square have been closed.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Spain: One of Europe's hardest-hit countries The Spanish government first imposed a state of emergency on March 14 and has extended restrictions until at least April 26. Barcelona and Madrid have been particularly hard-hit.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Infection rate slows in Austria Austria reported a 15% rise in confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend of March 21-22, far lower than its previous peak rate of 40%. The decrease comes after the government imposed drastic social distancing measures across the country starting on March 16. Austria began relaxing its lockdown measures on April 14. Author: Seerat Chabba



The leaders are expected on Thursday to ask the European Commission to provide an estimate of the needs for long-term financial aid. They will also sign off on the 540-billion-euro ($584-billion) emergency aid package agreed to by EU finance ministers earlier in April.

"A different instrument is on the table," Franziska Brantner, a member of the Bundestag for Germany's Green party, told DW when asked about her party's insistence on using so-called "coronabonds" in this current crisis.

"I know that the government and conservative forces have tried to frame it as the same debate as in 2008," said Brantner. But "it is not about us shouldering Italian debt," she stressed, dismissing allegations that coronabonds would essentially be a new version of eurobonds, which led to deep divisions between EU member states during and after the financial crisis a decade ago.

03:50 Two house cats have become the first pets to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the US. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) postulated that the cats had contracted the virus from a human being. The pet cats, who live in New York state, are expected to fully recover.

The CDC urged people to not take action against their pets that could "compromise their welfare." The health institute added that there was still no evidence that pets played a role in spreading the virus.

02:45 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday that all members of the World Health Organization (WHO) should cooperate with an independent review into the spread of coronavirus proposed by the Australian government.



"If you're going to a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"We'd like the world to be safer when it comes to viruses ... I would hope that any other nation, be it China or anyone else, would share that objective."

02:30 Daimler AG, one of Germany's biggest automakers, has forecast a 78% drop in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to €617 million in the first quarter of 2020. The automaker's Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans business unit, which makes the iconic Mercedes-Benz branded cars, predicted a more than 55% drop in EBIT. Daimler said that the results were impacted by falling consumer demand owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said that its total unit sales for 2020 was expected to be lower than that of last year, with a fall expected across all vehicle types – cars, vans, trucks and buses. This is expected to push down the bottom line.

Daimler's dim forecast follows that of BMW AG, another German automaker. The luxury carmaker reported a 21% drop in group sales in the first quarter of 2020, earlier this month.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Better air quality As the world grinds to a halt, the sudden shutdown of most industrial activities has dramatically reduced air pollution levels. Satellite images have even revealed a clear drop in global levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a gas which is primarily emitted from car engines and commercial manufacturing plants and is responsible for poor air quality in many major cities.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect CO2 emissions fall Like NO2, carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) have also been slashed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. When economic activity stalls, so do CO2 emissions — in fact, the last time this happened was during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. In China alone, emissions have fallen by around 25% when the country entered lockdown, according to Carbon Brief. But this change is likely to only be temporary.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect A new world for urban wildlife As everyone retreats to their homes, some animals have been taking advantage of our absence. Reduced road traffic means little critters like hedgehogs emerging from hibernation are less likely to be hit by cars. Meanwhile, other species like ducks may be wondering where all the people have gone and will need to find other sources of food besides breadcrumbs in the park.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Drawing attention to the global wildlife trade Conservationists hope the coronavirus outbreak will help curb global wildlife trade, which is responsible for pushing a number of species to the brink of extinction. COVID-19 likely originated in a Wuhan wet market, which sells live produce and is a hub for both legal and illegally trafficked wildlife. A crackdown on trading live wildlife may be one positive thing to come out of the crisis.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Waterways run clear Shortly after Italy entered lockdown, images of crystal clear canals in Venice were shared around the world — the pristine blue waters are a far cry from their usual muddy appearance. And with cruise ships docked for the time being, our oceans are also experiencing a drop in noise pollution, lowering the stress levels of marine creatures like whales and making for a much more peaceful migration.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Plastic waste on the rise But it's not all good news. One of the worst environmental side-effects of the coronavirus pandemic is the rapid increase in the use of disposable plastic — from medical equipment like disposable gloves, to plastic packaging as more people opt for prepackaged foods. Even cafes that remain open no longer accept reusable cups from customers in a bid to stop the virus from spreading.

Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect Climate crisis goes ignored (for now) With the coronavirus dominating, the climate crisis has been pushed to the sidelines. But that doesn't make it any less urgent. Experts are warning that important decisions regarding the climate should not be delayed — even with the UN climate conference postponed until 2021. While emissions have dropped since the pandemic began, we're unlikely to see widespread and long-term change as a result. Author: Ineke Mules



02:00 The working group of trade and investment of the G20 nations met on Wednesday to discuss actions to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on trade, investment and supply chains.

The group also discussed speeding up economic recovery through increased international investment. Meanwhile, Australia, a G20 member, called on member nations to end wet wildlife markets.

"There are risks with wildlife wet markets and they could be as big a risk to our agricultural industries as they can be to public health," said David Littleproud, Australia's minister for agriculture.

00:10 Parties in Germany's governing coalition have agreed on a financial aid package to protect employees and companies from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus crisis shutting down vast swaths of employment sectors, short-term unemployment benefits will be extended and increased in stages.

Details of the aid package measures were announced at a press conference complete with social distancing

Workers who have had their hours reduced by 50% will receive an increased payment of up to 77% of total net income after the fourth month of receiving benefits. Those still receiving benefits after seven months will receive between 80 and 87%. The current level of compensation is between 60 and 67%.

The German Federal Employment Agency provides short-time unemployment benefits when employers are forced to temporarily shorten workers' hours. The scheme is also designed to prevent people from permanently losing their jobs due to "unavoidable" events.

The aid package also includes tax relief for the hard-hit catering industry and small businesses, with the Value Added Tax lowered to 7%.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel between Austria and Germany will soon be possible again Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is confident that the border between Austria and Germany will soon be opened again for tourists. Both countries are on the right track in containing the spread of the coronavirus, Kurz told ARD television on Wednesday (April 22). This is the precondition for a revival of tourism. He did not name an exact date for the opening of borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Not a normal holiday season this summer "A normal holiday season with crowded beach bars and busy mountain huts will not be possible this summer. That would be unacceptable," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday (April 21). However, he did not rule out the possibility that borders for tourists could be reopened before the summer and that holiday travel with certain restrictions might be possible.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism The Oktoberfest in Munich has been cancelled The Oktoberfest has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bavaria's premier Markus Söder and Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision on Tuesday (April 21). "It pains us, and it is a great pity", said Söder. But in times of the coronavirus, the danger of infection at the folk festival, which attracts about six million visitors annually, would just be too great.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Schleswig-Holstein hopes for summer tourism The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, hopes that tourism on the North and Baltic Seas will be revived in the summer. Despite the coronavirus crisis, he "definitely did not write off the summer tourism business," he said on April 19. While they are now proscribed, stays in secondary residences, holiday homes and finally hotels could be made possible again in three steps.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Poor outlook for tourism The government resolutions (April 15th) stipulate that people in Germany should continue to refrain from making private trips. The worldwide travel warning is to be upheld. Accommodation offers are only available for necessary and explicitly non-touristic purposes. Restaurants will also remain closed. Tourism is one of the industries that has been hit hardest in the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism US entry ban from Europe to remain in place for the time being The entry ban imposed by the USA on foreign nationals from Europe will remain in place for the time being. Italy and Spain are still struggling with the coronavirus crisis and France has just extended measures to contain infections by the virus, US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 13). The entry ban will remain in force until the countries show signs of improvement, Trump said.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mallorca worried about the summer Hotels, cafes and souvenir shops are closed. It is unusually empty outside the Royal Palace in Palma (picture). The Easter season on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca has been cancelled. The Majorcan hotel association now fears that due to the uncertain situation in the main markets of Germany and Great Britain, some hotels will remain closed even during the peak season.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism More Germans brought back from abroad By Sunday (April, 5) 205,000 travelers had been brought back to Germany, according to the federal government. Airplanes from Peru and Colombia were the most recent to take off. More than 40,000 Germans however are still stranded abroad. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter. "We will continue our efforts to find solutions for the travelers who have not yet been able to return."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism New Zealand lets tourists leave Thousands of foreigners stranded in New Zealand because of the coronavirus crisis will be able to leave the Pacific state from Friday (April 3). On Thursday, the New Zealand government announced that it would allow the "safe and orderly departure of tens of thousands" of stranded people. Earlier it had stopped return flights by foreign governments.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism A symbol of hope A light installation on the Matterhorn in Switzerland is giving a sign of solidarity and hope in the fight against the corona virus. Encouraging messages are also being projected on to many other tourist landmarks around the world. "Stay safe", "Stay at home" could be see on Monday evening on the Great Pyramid in Giza near the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Repatriation mission will take at least two more weeks The repatriation process for Germans stranded abroad is ongoing. Until now, main destinations such as Egypt or Morocco have been addressed. "It will be more difficult with countries that only have small groups of scattered adventure vacationers," said the crisis manager of the German Foreign Office. Tourists in the Pacific Islands must first be rounded up in New Zealand and then flown out.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Thailand closes its borders After long delays Thailand closed its borders on Thursday (March 26). The authorities had delayed the decision for a long time to safeguard the tourism sector. Now tens of thousands of tourists are stuck in the Southeast Asian tourist country. The German government has so far not organized a repatriation for German tourists, as Thailand is not considered a risk region.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Huge repatrition drive The German foreign ministry announced on Wednesday (March 25) that, together with tour operators, it had brought back more than 150,000 Germans from abroad. Tour operator TUI added that almost 95 percent of the tourists who were stranded because of the coronavirus pandemic are now back in Germany. They were mainly flown out from Egypt, Spain, Portugal and the Cape Verde Islands.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warning extended German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that the warning against traveling abroad will remain in effect until the end of April. "This includes the Easter holidays," he said on Twitter. "Stay at home! Protect yourself and your fellow human beings," he appealed to the population. Many tour operators have also extended their travel ban until the end of April.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU pays for return to Europe The EU Commission is supporting the return to Europe of tens of thousands of long-distance travellers. It intends to cover a large part of the costs, since most of the flight connections have been cancelled. "We are here to help them return," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Africa's measures to deal with the pandemic African countries have also ordered numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, has banned access to the country for people coming from risk areas. Nigeria is monitoring the temperature of travelers at airports, ports and borders. Cameroon has closed its borders indefinitely.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia bans foreign travel The Australian government has imposed an indefinite ban on all foreign travel by its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on all Australians who are abroad to return home. A 14-day compulsory quarantine for all people entering the country has already been in place for some time. Here, too, it has become quiet in the cities.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism in Germany comes to a halt The coronavirus crisis is impacting travelers and the tourism industry with full force. Several tour operators, including TUI, has cancelled trips, and some airlines are shutting down. Germany's federal and state governments decided that overnight stays should only be used for "necessary and explicitly not for touristic purposes". Germans are to "no longer take holiday trips at home and abroad".

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU external borders closed The EU has closed its entire external borders for 30 days as from Tuesday (March 17, 2020). "All travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French President Macron said in a television address on Monday (March 16,2020) evening. The Schengen Area, which includes several non-EU countries, has also closed its external borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany brings travelers back home More and more countries are sealing their borders, and many flights are cancelled. With special flights Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings want to bring up to 6,500 stranded holidaymakers from the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and on Mallorca back to Germany. In Morocco, the German government is assisting German tourists who are stranded there due to their return flights being cancelled.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany partially closes its borders to tourists On Monday morning (March 16, 2020), Germany introduced entry controls at the borders with the five neighboring countries: France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland. Border crossings will be reduced to what is strictly necessary. Goods can continue to pass through, including commuters, but not travelers without good reason. The duration of the measures remains open.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism North German islands closed for tourists Whether Spiekeroog, Sylt or Rügen: Vacation on the northern German islands in the North and Baltic Sea is no longer possible as of March 16, 2020. Those who had already moved into their accommodation have been asked to return home. The health systems of the islands are not equipped to deal with large numbers of infected people. Regulations are to follow for mainland tourism.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Disneyland Paris closes Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida have closed until the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line have also suspended all new departure through the same period. The company said the decision was made "with great caution" to protect guests and employees. The company said the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, which had already been closed, will also remain shut.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austrian ski regions end season early All ski areas in the Austrian provinces of Salzburg and Tyrol are ending the winter season early. Cable car operation will be discontinued as of Sunday (March 15, 2020). Hotels and accommodations will be closed from Monday. The provincial governments said that this should slow down the spread of the virus in the Alpine country. The two provinces account for most leading Austrian ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA: Entry ban for Europeans Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the USA is imposing a general 30-day travel ban on people from Europe. The entry ban comes into force on Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight (local time). It does not apply to US citizens residing in Europe who have tested negative for the pathogen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism India imposes entry ban India has declared all tourist visas invalid for 1 month because of the corona virus. Only travelers who are already in the country are allowed to stay, the Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). The entry ban is to last until April 15 for the time being.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism China closes access to Mount Everest Climbing Mount Everest via the north side has been forbidden by Chinese authorities. The necessary permits for expeditions to the world's highest mountain were withdrawn on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy increasingly sealed off In order to reduce the spread, the border into neighboring Austria can only be crossed from Italy with a medical certificate. Slovenia has closed its border, and Albania has banned Italian air and ferry traffic. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Italy until at least 3 April. Germany, the UK, and Ireland tightened travel recommendations and called on their citizens to leave.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mediterranean cruises put on hold The Costa Crociere shipping company is cancelling all cruises in the Mediterranean for the time being. The cruises will be suspended until April 3, the Italian company announced on Tuesday (March 10). The measure affects thousands of passengers. Ships still operating in the Mediterranean will only call at Italian ports to let passengers disembark.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Reichstag dome closed for visitors The dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin have been closed to visitors since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) until further notice to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. The walkable dome and the roof terrace are visited by more than 2 million people every year, according to the Bundestag.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Winter sports season in Italy ended early All ski facilities in Italy have been closed since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) due to the corona crisis. Prior to this, hoteliers and cable car operators in the South Tyrol region (photo) had already agreed to close their facilities. South Tyrol is particularly popular with winter sports tourists from Germany and Eastern Europe. The closure is effective until at least April 3.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warnings and border controls The Czech Republic (picture) and Poland are carrying out checks at the border with Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Since Monday (March 9), travelers have faced random temperature checks. The German government has warned against travelling to risk areas. And air passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will have to expect controls when entering Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy in crisis On March 8 the Italian government issued an entry and exit ban for the more than 15 million inhabitants of the northern Italian regions, which include the key business center Milan and the tourist magnet of Venice (photo). Cultural, sporting and religious events are also banned for visitors. Museums, cinemas and theaters remain closed nationwide.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cruises a risk factor Repeatedly cruise ships have to be quarantined or prevented from docking. After cancellations in Thailand and Malaysia, the Costa Fortuna (photo) with 2,000 passengers, including 64 Italians, has been allowed to enter the port of Singapore. In Oakland, California, 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members of the Grand Princess are quarantined because 19 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Asia fears dramatic setbacks Sights in Asia are particularly affected by travel restrictions for Chinese tourists. Hotspots such as the Senso-ji temple (picture) in Tokyo and the temple complexes of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are reporting a sharp drop in visitors. On March 9, the Ministry of Tourism in Thailand reported a 44% drop for February. Tourism accounts for 11% of the gross domestic product. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



The German Federal Institute for Vaccines, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), gave the green light for Germany's first clinical trials of a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

The "BNT162b1" vaccine, was developed by Mainz-based pharmaceutical company BioNTech, and the first part of a two-part clinical trial will involve 200 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55.

The aim is to determine the immune response and whether the vaccine causes any unwanted side effects. The second phase of testing will focus on higher-risk individuals.

The vaccine's developer, Ugur Sahin, said BNT162b1 is a so-called RNA vaccine, which uses genetic material from the virus to stimulate an immune response in the body.

"Trials of vaccine candidates in humans are an important milestone on the road to safe and efficacious vaccines against COVID-19 for the population in Germany and internationally," the PEI said in a statement.

Google has warned that "state-sponsored" hackers are targeting international institutions like the WHO with phishing and malware attacks.

The WHO, and other health bodies directing a worldwide effort to combat COVID-19, have come under sustained digital attacks by those searching for data connected to the pandemic.

Google said it had so far identified 18 million malware and phishing Gmail messages a day connected to COVID-19.

The US state of New York will soon coordinate with neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut on putting together a "tracing army" to find and isolate people infected with COVID-19 and trace the contacts of anyone infected, New York governor Andrew Cuomo says. New York City and the surrounding region are at the epicenter of the outbreak in the US.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jcg, wmr/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

