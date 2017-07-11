Coronavirus latest: EU approves COVID-19 drug remdesivir

The European Commission has cleared the way for remdesivir to be used for treating coronavirus in the EU

A new study suggests that the current dominant strain of COVID-19 is more infectious than the original

At over 53,000, daily infections reach a new high for the second day in a row in the US

Over 10.9 million cases and over 520,000 deaths have been confirmed worldwide

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

10:43 The European Commission says it has approved the use of the drug remdesivir to treat severe cases of COVID-19 in the EU.

"We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to secure efficient treatments or vaccine against the coronavirus," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a press release.

Remdesivir is the only anti-coronavirus medication to be given the green light in the EU. The authorization from the EU's executive arm came after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last week recommended the drug be approved for treating patients who require supplemental oxygen.

09:45 European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has told German press agency DPA that its planned job cuts will hit workers in northern Germany particularly hard.

More than 5,000 jobs are to be shed in Germany as part of the company's plan to shrink the company's international workforce. Three-thousand of those positions are in the country's north, including 2,325 in Hamburg and 445 in Bremen.

Earlier this week, Airbus said it must cut 15,000 jobs worldwide in order to survive the coronavirus crisis. The overhaul is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

09:27 Air France is meeting with unions to discuss thousands of job cuts in response to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

CGT union representative Joel Rondel said Air France subsidiary HOP! was expected to shed some 1,022 jobs, while French media has reported the airline is planning to cull around 7,500 positions.

Union members protested outside Air France's headquarters at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris as the talks got underway on Friday. They argue protecting jobs should have been made a key condition of the €7-billion ($8-billion) bailout deal struck with the French government in May. The pandemic has led to huge losses in the airline industry, with travel halted and flights grounded worldwide.

09:09 Sex workers are holding a protest outside the Bundesrat in Berlin, demanding brothels be allowed to reopen. The industry was effectively shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, with prostitutes banned from working since mid-March.

The protesters say they have developed hygiene regulations with health authorities, and that it makes no sense their industry remains shut down when massage parlors, tattoo shops and saunas are open for business.

They called for more financial support, and also pointed to countries like neighboring Austria and the Netherlands, which are allowing sex work again.

06:35 The UK government said Friday it is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals to England from countries it deems "lower risk," including France, Spain, Germany and Italy. A full list of countries exempt from the rule would be published later on Friday, Downing Street said.

The change takes effect on July 10. It will only apply to arrivals to England. The Scottish and Welsh governments as well as the Northern Irish executive have not yet relaxed restrictions.

04:55 Here's the latest coronavirus news from Asia:

India is reporting another single-day record increase in new coronavirus infections, with 20,903 cases added to the tally in the last 24 hours. The country now has a total of 625,544 cases and 18,213 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

The steady rise in numbers puts India on track to overtake Russia to become the third most-affected country behind the US and Brazil. India is gradually easing restrictions, although high-risk areas remain under lockdown. As of next week, all monuments, including the Taj Mahal, will be allowed to reopen to tourists.

Meanwhile, Indian regulators have given the green light to drugmaker Zydus to move ahead with human trials for its potential coronavirus vaccine. The company said its experimental vaccine showed a "strong immune response" in animal studies and that the antibodies produced in tests so far were able to completely neutralize the virus.

More than a dozen vaccine candidates are currently being tested on humans around the world. Zydus is the second firm to get approval to start clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine in India.

In South Korea, for the first time in weeks, more new coronavirus cases are being recorded in cities other than the capital, Seoul. The country reported 63 new infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 12,967. Less than half of them were in the Seoul area. The rest came from other centers such as Gwangju in the country's southwest, and Daegu, which emerged as a major virus hot spot in February and March.

The spike of cases in Gwangju, where there are concerns about hospital capacities, prompted the tightening of social distancing restrictions and closure of public facilities such as libraries and museums.

In North Korea, leader Kim Jong Un is warning officials not to get complacent about the coronavirus, saying it could lead to "unimaginable and irretrievable crisis," state media reports. The isolated state maintains that it has not had a single case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a claim that has been widely questioned by observers.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency, Kim told a ruling party meeting that North Korea had "thoroughly prevented the inroad of the malignant virus," but he also criticized violations of anti-virus rules and stressed the need to "maintain maximum alert." The country's strict lockdown, imposed earlier this year, has taken a toll on its already struggling economy.

China has reported five new cases of the coronavirus, including three brought from outside the country, the National Health Commission reports. More than 100 people who are suspected cases, or who tested positive without showing symptoms, have been quarantined. More than 83,500 people have been infected and 4,634 have died in China since the virus was first identified in Wuhan last year, but strict lockdown measures and social distancing rules have helped to dramatically curb the spread. No new deaths were reported Friday.

04:17 Mexico has registered 6,741 new coronavirus infections, a daily all-time high for the country. The new cases lodged on Thursday brought total infections there to 238,511, the health ministry said. The increase means Mexico has now passed Iran, moving into 10th place among countries with the most cases.

Mexico also experienced 679 new fatalities linked to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 29,189.

03:30 Coronavirus cases in Germany went up by 446 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, bringing the number of overall infections to 195,674.

Fatalities increased by 9 for a total death toll of 9,003.

01:20 The United States recorded more than 53,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed. The number marked a new one-day record as infections increase across the country, the hardest-hit in the world.

There were 53,069 more cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the US to 2,735,339.

A further 649 people died of the disease, bringing the US total death toll to 128,677.

Thursday was the second consecutive day of a record-high case count in the United States.

00:05 The genetic variation of COVID-19 currently dominant around the globe is infecting human cells more readily than the original variation that emerged in China, according to a new study.

Results of lab-based research published in the journal Cell have suggested that the current mutation is more transmissible between people than the previous iteration of the virus, though it remains to be proven.

"I think the data is showing that there is a single mutation that actually makes the virus be able to replicate better, and maybe have high viral loads," said US top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci in response to the study, in which he was not involved, speaking with Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers from a team of universities found that the current variant of the virus, D614G, makes a small but significant change in the protein that protrudes from the surface of the virus, which it uses to invade and infect human cells.

Initial results shared in April were criticized for not proving the mutation itself was responsible for its domination. Other factors or chance could have played a role, critics said.

The team then carried out additional experiments, analyzing data of 999 British patients hospitalized with COVID-19. They observed that those with the variant had more viral particles in them, but it had no effect on the severity of their disease.

Laboratory experiments have meanwhile shown that the variant is three to six times more capable of infecting human cells.

