Coronavirus latest: EU and US grapple with pandemic puzzle

EU leaders agree on need for larger recovery fund, but not on its size, financing, or relation to EU's budget

The US Congress passes a nearly $500 billion spending package to help businesses and hospitals

Tests in New York show that a larger number of people than previously thought might already have developed antibodies to COVID-19

A human trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine has started in the UK, while Germany says similar trials will start by next week



Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00.00: The US Congress on Thursday passed a $484 billion spending package that expands federal loans to small and medium-sized businesses closed by coronavirus, allowing them to continue paying workers. The package also provides funding for hospitals to expand testing.

Following a European Council video summit on Thursday dealing with the bloc's response to the social and economic impact of the coronavirus, leaders from the EU's 27 member states have agreed that a large recovery fund will be necessary, but did not reach a conclusion on specifics like the size of the fund or how it will be financed.

Member States asked the EU Commission to "analyze the exact needs and to urgently come up with a proposal" for the recovery fund, which would be of "a sufficient magnitude," said the head of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Michel said the bloc signed off on a "Joint Roadmap for Recovery," which calls for an "unprecedented investment effort," Member states also endorsed a previous deal on a shorter-term €540 billion package and called for it to be operational by the beginning of June.

After the video summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany will need to pay more into the EU budget after the coronavirus crisis subsides.

Italy is leading a charge for so-called coronabonds, which would allow poorer EU countries to take out cheap loans with the richer ones providing necessary guarantees. Germany is opposed to the joint-borrowing scheme.

In New York, a sample test of 3,000 people revealed that nearly 14% had developed coronavirus antibodies, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

If these numbers indicate the true percentage of infection within the population, it would mean that 2.6 million people in New York state have already been infected, which is a much larger number than the 250,000 confirmed cases.

"If the infection rate is 13.9%, then it changes the theories of what the death rate is if you get infected," Cuomo said, adding that determining immunity rates in populations is critical for reopening the state's economy.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

