Coronavirus latest: Donald Trump unveils plans to 'open up America again'

US announces plans to ease social distancing measures.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledges "full support" for WHO.

Facebook rolls out measures to curb coronavirus disinformation.

French President Emmanuel Macron casts doubt on China's handling of the outbreak.

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:05 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic could remain in place for a year. He said the issue was largely due to uncertainty about the development of a vaccine or new ways to treat COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"Social distancing is something we should get very used to," Morrison told local radio station 3AW. "It could be a year, but I'm not speculating about that." Social distancing measures will remain in place for at least another four weeks, he added.

00:20 US President Donald Trump announced plans to begin rolling back social distancing measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Under an action plan dubbed "Opening Up America Again," the White House said state governors could lift the measures in three phases. Under phase one of the plan, churches and sporting venues could open "under strict physical distancing protocols." However, group outings should not exceed more than 10 people.

The pandemic has triggered widespread economic fallout, triggering historic levels of unemployment in the US. Trump is hoping to kick the US economy back into action before the presidential election slated for November.

Statistics from Johns Hopkins University show over 26,700 coronavirus deaths in the United States and nearly 630,000 confirmed infections.

Catch up with Thursday's coronavirus news here: US unveils plan to reopen businesses

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

ls/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

