Coronavirus latest: Donald Trump dismisses concern over virus spreading in the White House

Germany's infection rate (R-value) has continued to climb above the maximum threshold of 1, following an easing of restrictions on public life

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the carmaker's automotive plant will resume operations in defiance of official orders

US President Donald Trump has revealed Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for COVID-19 after his press secretary contracted the virus

00:14 All mosques in Iran are set to open temporarily on Tuesday, to make room for Ramadan prayer services, the official IRIB news agency reported.

The decision, which marks another step in the government’s efforts to ease restrictions, would allow for mosques to stay open for three days, commemorating specific nights of the holy month, IRIB quoted Mohammad Qomi, the director of the Islamic Development Organization as saying.

It was unclear if the mosques would remain open or not following the temporary opening, according to the Fars news agency. Iran is the Middle East’s hardest-hit country, with over 109,000 confirmed cases and a reported death toll of 6,685.

