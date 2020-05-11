Coronavirus latest: Donald Trump dismisses concern over virus spreading in the White House

Some 4.175 million infections have been reported across the globe, and more than 285,000 deaths

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the carmaker's automotive plant will resume operations in defiance of official orders

US President Donald Trump has revealed Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for COVID-19 after his press secretary contracted the virus

Mosques in Iran are set to open temporarily on Tuesday, to make room for Ramadan prayer services

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:19 The Bundesliga returns this coming Saturday, albeit behind closed doors, and German fans are being warned to not congregate near the grounds.

Authorities have said matches could be halted if too many supporters gather outside the stadiums.

The Bundesliga is the first among Europe's top leagues to resume following the outbreak after two months of inaction. Other soccer federations will be closely monitoring progress in Germany, in the hope that they too can resume in the coming weeks.

01:09 US President Donald Trump said that his administration has ''met the moment'' and ''prevailed'' on coronavirus testing. Trump told reporters that everyone who wants a test can get one, although officials later clarified that he was referring to everyone who ''needs'' a test.

01:09 US President Donald Trump said that his administration has ''met the moment'' and ''prevailed'' on coronavirus testing. Trump told reporters that everyone who wants a test can get one, although officials later clarified that he was referring to everyone who ''needs'' a test.

The briefing followed reports that two White House staffers were infected with the novel virus. A subsequent order now means employees must wear masks when working in the West Wing, where the presidential office is located.

Trump also confirmed that Mike Pence had tested negative. The vice president took the test after his press secretary tested positive for COVID-19.

The daily briefing came to an abrupt halt after Trump had an argument with an Asian-American reporter. CBS News reporter Weija JIang asked Trump why he insisted that the US was doing better than other countries when it came to testing for the virus.

Trump replied: "They’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, okay?"

"Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?" she said.

"I'm saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that," Trump said.

00:54 India will reopen selected passenger trains on its giant railway network starting today after more than seven weeks of lockdown. Some 15 trains will run from the capital New Delhi, to other cities. The trains will also make return journeys at full capacity.

00:54 India will reopen selected passenger trains on its giant railway network starting today after more than seven weeks of lockdown. Some 15 trains will run from the capital New Delhi, to other cities. The trains will also make return journeys at full capacity.

The Indian Railways announced a series of guidelines for passengers, including wearing a face mask, and installing the government’s contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, on their phones. The announcement was made on the same day India recorded its biggest jump in coronavirus infections. The country has recorded 67,152 cases in total, with 2,206 perishing from the virus so far.

India’s train network, which carries 20 million passengers daily, was shut in late March to prevent the virus from spreading.

00:14 All mosques in Iran are set to open temporarily on Tuesday, to make room for Ramadan prayer services, the official IRIB news agency reported.

The decision, which marks another step in the government’s efforts to ease restrictions, would allow for mosques to stay open for three days, commemorating specific nights of the holy month, IRIB quoted Mohammad Qomi, the director of the Islamic Development Organization as saying.

It was unclear if the mosques would remain open or not following the temporary opening, according to the Fars news agency. Iran is the Middle East’s hardest-hit country, with over 109,000 confirmed cases and a reported death toll of 6,685.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

