Coronavirus latest: Donald Trump bans entry into the US from Brazil

The US has put a stop to visitors from Brazil who have been there in the last 14 days

Brazil's numbers continue to surge, with almost 16,000 infections and 653 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

Domestic flights are resuming in India despite a record increase in infections

More than 5.4 million cases have been recorded globally and at least 344,000 people have died from COVID-19

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:16 China has recorded 11 new cases in the mainland, up from three in the previous day's figures, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were travelers coming from abroad. Ten of the new infections of COVID-19 were reported in Inner Mongolia region, with one in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

00:54 The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has deployed hundreds of crowd control staff to implement physical distancing on public transport amid an expected commuter surge as schools opened their gates and offices reopened for business.

Australia has registered just over 7,100 cases, including 102 deaths, and with fewer than 20 new infections recorded most days, states are pursuing a three-stage plan to remove most restrictions by July.

Many parents in NSW are now able to go back to the office with children back at school. But officials warned residents to expect delays, with buses and trains operating at significantly reduced capacity due to the social distancing regulations.

"We've got 1.2 million kids on the move," NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance told Australia's Channel 9. "We just need everyone to be patient."

00:32 An advisor to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the significance of the travel ban imposed on people coming into the United States from Brazil, saying it is merely a case of previously established protocol.

President Donald Trump earlier announced citizens who have been in Brazil in the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into the US, but Filipe Martins, an advisor on international affairs to the Brazilian president, said on Twitter: "By temporarily banning the entry of Brazilians into the USA, the American government is following previously established quantitative parameters, which naturally reach a country as populous as ours. There is nothing specific against Brazil. Ignore the press hysteria."

00:27 Berlin Mayor Michael Müller has offered to take in patients from Moscow in light of the Russian capital's continuing struggles with the pandemic.

"Together with the Charite hospital, we made an offer to Italy, which they did not need to take us up on. Instead, our university clinic took in patients from France, which President Emmanuel Macron thanked us for a few days ago in a letter," Müller said in an interview with The Tagesspiegel.

"We would like to help more if our clinics see the possibility to do so. I have also offered help to Moscow, our twin city," Müller added.

00:12 President Donald Trump has banned entry into the US for any individual who has been in Brazil within the last 14 days, with the Latin American country struggling to control the pandemic.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the decision was an example of "decisive action to protect our country."

"Today's action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country," McEnany continued. "These new restrictions do not apply to the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil."

Bolsonaro has been criticized for mishandling COVID-19 in Brazil

00:08 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that COVID-19 could result in the loss of roughly a million jobs as numerous industries regarded as not essential remain shutdown.

The Mexican economy was already in recession prior to the emergence of the novel coronavirus and various investment banks have forecast contractions as large as 9% for 2020.

"My prediction is that with coronavirus, a million jobs will be lost," Lopez Obrador said in a televised speech. "But we will create two million new jobs," he pledged.

Read more: Coronavirus: Mexican factories risk workers' lives

00:05 Domestic flights will resume in India today after "hard negotiations" brokered the arrangement, the federal civil aviation ministry said.

The internal trips will resume as restrictions become more relaxed in the country home to some 1.3 billion people, though the number of new coronavirus infections rose by a record 24-hour amount on Sunday. The 6,767 new cases took the overall figure to more than 131,000.

Airlines are preparing to restart about a third of their domestic operations as of Monday, though quarantine rules have yet to be clarified.

Read more: India, Bangladesh begin Cyclone Amphan cleanup

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jsi/shs (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

