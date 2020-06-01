Coronavirus latest: Dignitaries call for early G20 summit

A total of 225 former high-ranking politicians, researchers and health experts call for an early G20 summit to aid poor countries battling the coronavirus pandemic

Brazil reports 11,598 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 623 deaths in the last 24 hours.

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

00:20 Mistrust and rivalry have been simmering between the US and China for years. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has given way to open hostility. Could this lead to a new Cold War?

00:15 Here's the latest from the Americas:

Brazil has reported 11,598 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 632 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The overall number of registered cases now stands at 526,447 with 29,937 deaths.

Meanwhile, many South American nations began relaxing coronavirus restriction even as the region is on the path to its viral peak. This is in conflict with the European example, where countries that battled coronavirus eased measures after waiting for the worst to pass.

In Brazil, some of the worst-hit cities like Manaus and Rio de Janeiro are beginning to allow increased activity.

Mexico's death toll has surpassed 10,000 after the health ministry reported an additional 237 deaths in the country.

Total deaths reached 10,167, while an additional 2,771 cases brought total known infections to 93,435, although health officials have said the real number is higher.

The Bolivian government has given the green-light to re-open most of the country.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has also given the order to ease restrictions.

In Ecuador airports are resuming flights and in some of Colombia’s malls shoppers have returned.

"Clearly the situation in many South American countries is far from stable. There is a rapid increase in cases and those systems are coming under increasing pressure,'' said Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's emergencies program.

He added that the region has become an "intense zone of transmission for this virus", which is yet to reach its peak.

00:05 At least 200 formerly high-ranking politicians, researchers and health experts are calling for an early G20 summit to help poor countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 225 ex-politicians include former German Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer, former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel, ex-Prime Ministers Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Mayor. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is also among the signatories.

The group has called for a significant debt relief for poor countries and effective financial measures to support the countries dealing with poor health care.

The "Group of 20" is being chaired by Saudi Arabia this year and is not scheduled to take place until the second half of November.

The signatories calling for an early summit think that its current timing is too late considering the scale of the coronavirus crisis.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

