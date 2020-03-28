Coronavirus latest: Death toll tops 2,000 in the US, doubling in three days

COVID-19 deaths in the US rose past 2,000 with cases topping 120,000

US President Donald Trump has said a quarantine of New York City is possible

Europe's COVID-19 death toll shot past 20,000 Saturday, with Italy and Spain reporting more than 800 dead in one day

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:20 The coronavirus death toll shot past 20,000 in Europe on Saturday, with Italy and Spain each reporting more than 800 dead in one day. The global death toll of COVID-19 is currently at over 30,000, with more than half of those fatalities in Italy and Spain alone. Germany currently has over 57,000 COVID-19 cases and 400 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

00:10 US President Donald Trump said he was considering an "enforceable quarantine" for New York City and areas in the neighboring states of New Jersey and Connecticut.

"We might not have to do it but there's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine, short term, two weeks, on New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," Trump told reporters outside the White House on Saturday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told CNN he doesn't know how a quarantine could be "legally enforceable," saying it would amount to "a federal declaration of war." He added that the president hadn't yet raised the issue with him.

"I didn't speak to him about any quarantine," Cuomo said. "I don't even know what that means."

Watch video 00:34 Trump considers locking down three US states

00:02 Coronavirus deaths in the United States have doubled since Wednesday, with the number of fatalities topping 2,000 on Saturday.

According to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, over 500 of the COVID-19 fatalities were in New York City, which has the most cases in the US at nearly 30,000. The US currently has 121,117 COIVD-19 cases according to Saturday's numbers, adding more than 20,000 cases in 24 hours.

