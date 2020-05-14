Coronavirus latest: Death toll surpasses 300,000

WHO says easing of restrictions must be "phased and gradual" and all countries should remain on high alert

Brazil registers a daily record of nearly 14,000 new COVID-19 cases

US President Trump threatens to cut ties with China over coronavirus

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:39 The US added 1,754 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University, bringing the total to 85,813. The US is the hardest hit in terms of the number of COVID-19 deaths and infections.

The US has 1,416,528 confirmed cases.

00:02 US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida will partially reopen to members this weekend as the state slowly begins to ease the coronavirus lockdown. The resort’s Beach Club restaurant, its pool, and its whirlpool will reopen on Saturday after two months, the club said in an email sent to members. It also said that members will have to practice social distancing and lounge chairs will be set 6 feet apart.

Trump’s private residence and the resort’s main building, which includes hotel rooms, will remain closed.

00:01 Brazil's health ministry announced 13,944 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — a new daily record for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, Brazil added over 11,000 cases in 24 hours. Brazil's total number of cases is now at over 202,000. The death toll also rose by 844 to a total of 13,933.

Despite the skyrocketing number of cases, Brazil's populist President Jair Bolsonaro is urging regional governments to open up the economy and remove movement restrictions, arguing a bankrupt economy will cost more lives than the virus.

"Many more will die if the economy continues to be destroyed," Bolsonaro told Brazilian media, while warning of famine and "chaos" and saying lockdowns were "not the way."

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

wmr/stb (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)