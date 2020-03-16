Coronavirus latest: Death toll rises in US as all states confirm COVID-19 cases

The virus has been confirmed in all 50 US states as voters cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primaries

Australia declared a 'biosecurity' emergency and told its citizens 'do not travel abroad, do not go overseas'

The US Federal Reserve announced a new financial mechanism to ensure credit availability to homes and businesses

EU leaders plan to implement a 30-day travel ban on those traveling from outside the bloc

01:30 Mainland China reported 11 deaths from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, down from 13 on Monday. The country also reported 13 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19. The virus originated in China but since then Europe has become the epicenter of the disease.

01:20 The Philippine Stock Exchange will re-open on Wednesday after its government exempted trading platforms from strict quarantine measures. The PSE suspended trading operations on Tuesday, becoming the first in the world to close down due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

01:15 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that his second coronavirus test came back negative.

01:10 Residents in Paris, France's capital city, stepped onto their balconies late on Tuesday evening to applaud healthcare workers who are helping those infected with the novel COVID-19 coronavirus. The country is on partial lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

Spain and Italy — countries also under sweeping quarantine orders — showed their appreciation to healthcare workers in the same way just days before.

01:00 Brazilian security forces say that they have caught 586 prisoners who escaped from three jails in the Sao Paulo area on Monday. Around 800 prisoners failed to return to after they were told their day-release privileges were being revoked over fears that the prisoners might bring the virus back with them into prison.

00:40 US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is said to have warned Republican senators that failure to act on a proposed coronavirus rescue package could lead to US unemployment as high as 20% and lasting economic damage, reported Reuters news agency.

00:30 Canada is the latest country announcing a new financial support package to help counter an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government is preparing around Can$25 billion ($18 billion, €16 billion) to help businesses and households.

00:20 Brazil's government statistics agency IBGE is putting its 2020 census on hold for a year until 2021 in order to protect the health of census-takers and the households that they visit.

00:10 Here's a summary of the latest global figures:

197,168 confirmed cases globally

7,905 global deaths

80,840 recovered

All 50 US states have confirmed cases of the virus. There are 6,421 confirmed cases in the US.

