Coronavirus latest: Death toll rises in US as all states confirm COVID-19 cases

West Virginia is the latest US state to confirm a case of the novel coronavirus, meaning the virus is now in all 50 states. Australia declared a "biosecurity emergency" and told its citizens not to travel abroad.
Read more: Coronavirus: Philippines suspends trading on stock exchange
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
00:10 Here's a summary of global figures:
00:05 Follow yesterday's coronavirus developments here: Germany implements non-EU travel ban
kmm/rs (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.